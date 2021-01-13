An Apollo Link to queue mutations when offline or network errors exist.
Biggest different between this module and other offline modules available is that this module assumes the worst. It assumes the request will not reach the server and queues all mutations, responds with optimistic response and removes the mutation from the queue when the server responds success.
Reason for this assumption is twofold:
Tested with Apollo version 3.0.0-beta.23
yarn add apollo-link-offline
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import { AsyncStorage } from "react-native";
import { ApolloClient, ApolloLink, InMemoryCache } from "apollo-link";
import OfflineLink from "apollo-link-offline";
import { persistCache } from "apollo-cache-persist";
export default function App() {
const [client, setClient] = useState(undefined);
useEffect(() => {
const serverLink = new HttpLink({
... Your regular HttpLink options here ...
});
const offlineLink = new OfflineLink({
storage: AsyncStorage
});
const cache = new InMemoryCache();
const client = new ApolloClient({
link: ApolloLink.from([offlineLink, serverLink]),
cache,
defaultOptions: {
watchQuery: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
errorPolicy: "all",
},
query: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
errorPolicy: "all",
},
mutate: {
errorPolicy: "all"
}
}
});
persistCache({
cache,
storage: AsyncStorage,
maxSize: false,
debug: false
}).then(() => {
setClient(client);
});
offlineLink.setup(client);
return () => {};
}, []);
if (client === undefined) return <Text>Loading...</Text>;
return (
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
... Your components here, make sure to add optimistic response to your mutations ...
</ApolloProvider>
);
}