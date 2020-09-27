openbase logo
apollo-link-logger

by Adrian Perez adrian@adrianperez.org
2.0.0 (see all)

A logger for Apollo Link that resembles redux-logger

Downloads/wk

58.7K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

apollo-link-logger

A logger for Apollo Link that resembles redux-logger

Semantically Released Build Status Code Coverage version downloads Styled with Prettier AirBnB style guide

MIT License All Contributors PRs Welcome Commitizen friendly Code of Conduct

Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub Tweet

Logger for Apollo Link that uses a similar format to redux-logger. Includes performance information.

Installing / Getting Started

These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes.

A quick introduction of the minimal setup you need to get a hello world up & running.

npm install apollo-link-logger

Prerequisites

  • Apollo Link.

Usage

import apolloLogger from 'apollo-link-logger';

// ...
ApolloLink.from([
  apolloLogger,
  // ...
]);

Screenshots

Query (expanded):

Query Expanded

Mutation (expanded):

Mutation Expanded

Within other logging statements:

Full

Usage with React Native and other restricted environments

We include a polyfilled version of console.groupCollapsed and console.groupEnd that invokes console.log with slightly different prefix to separate output.

Developing

Setting up Dev

Here's a brief intro about what a developer must do in order to start developing the project further:

git clone https://github.com/blackxored/apollo-link-logger
cd apollo-link-logger
yarn

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. In addition, it's automatic via semantic-release, and our commit convention.

For the versions available, see the Releases on this repository.

Style guide

We base our code style on AirBnB's style guide and we check with ESLint and automatically format our code with Prettier.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the license file for details.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to this project in any form, please read our Contribution Guidelines.

Code of Conduct

We've adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Adrian Perez
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️
Adam Savitzky
💻
Ifeanyi Oraelosi
💻
Romario
🐛 🤔
Yuriy Kornienko
💻
Dmitry Shvedov
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

