A logger for Apollo Link that resembles redux-logger
Logger for Apollo Link that uses a similar format to redux-logger. Includes performance information.
npm install apollo-link-logger
import apolloLogger from 'apollo-link-logger';
// ...
ApolloLink.from([
apolloLogger,
// ...
]);
We include a polyfilled version of
console.groupCollapsed and
console.groupEnd that
invokes
console.log with slightly different prefix to separate output.
git clone https://github.com/blackxored/apollo-link-logger
cd apollo-link-logger
yarn
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the license file for details.
