apollo-link-firebase provides you a simple way to query Firebase in graphQL with Apollo-client without building a graphQL server

Currently, we support features below:

Query: All sorting and filtering methods on document are supported. Mutation: deal with set , update , remove methods with graphQL mutation. Realtime Subscription: Listen to your Firebase events using graphQL Subscription. Data Join: Retrieve your data from different paths using one graphQL.

Contents

Installation

yarn add apollo-link-firebase

Quickstart

import {createRtdbLink} from 'apollo-link-firebase' ; import * as firebase from 'firebase' ; firebase.initializeApp({ }); const rtdbLink = createRtdbLink({ database: firebase.database() }); const client = new ApolloClient({ link: rtdbLink, cache: new InMemoryCache(), }); const query = gql ` query myProfile { me @rtdbQuery(ref: "/profile/me") { name } } ` ; client.query({ query }).then( response => { console .log(response.data.name); });

Retrieve Object Data

Return with __typename

In Apollo client, InMemoryCache use __typename and id to save your data in store.

Using @key directive, you can speficy which field you want to return with the key of snapshot

const query = gql ` query myProfile { me @rtdbQuery(ref: "/profile/me", type: "Profile") { id @key name } } ` ;

Response

{ __typename : "Profile" , id : "me" , name : "wwwy3y3" }

Work with Lists of Data

For example, your data in Firebase could be like

{ users : { id1 : { name : "alovelace" , birth : 1815 }, id2 : { name : "ghopper" , birth : 1906 } } }

Basic Query

We can query all users, and use @array directive to parse data to array

const query = gql ` query getUsers { users @rtdbQuery(ref: "/users", type: "Users") @array { id @key name } } ` ;

Response

[{ __typename : "Users" , id : "id1" , name : "alovelace" , birth : 1815 }, { __typename : "Users" , id : "id2" , name : "ghopper" , birth : 1906 }]

Advance Query

In firebase client js sdk, We can get data by using sorting and filtering API

We provide corresponding API in @rtdbQuery directive arguments. In the following example, we query lists of data using orderByChild("birth") and limitToFirst(1)

const query = gql ` query getUsers { users @rtdbQuery(ref: "/users", orderByChild: "birth", limitToFirst: 1, type: "Users") { name } } ` ;

Response

[{ __typename : "Users" , id : "id1" , name : "alovelace" , birth : 1815 }]

rtdbQuery Directive Arguments

ref : string

: string orderByChild : string

: string orderByKey : boolean. e,g orderByKey: true

: boolean. e,g orderByValue : boolean

: boolean startAt : any

: any endAt : any

: any equalTo : any

: any limitToFirst : number

: number limitToLast : number

More Examples

Mutation

We only take payload from input key from the recommendations in this article

const mutation = gql ` fragment Input on firebase { string: String number: Number } mutation($ref: string, $input: Input!) { updateArticle(input: $input) @rtdbUpdate(ref: $ref, type: "Article") { id @key string number } } ` ;

We support four directives for mutation

@rtdbUpdate : Firebase update

: Firebase update @rtdbSet : Firebase set

: Firebase set @rtdbRemove : Firebase remove

: Firebase remove @rtdbPush : Push new element under ref, sugar api for firebase push and set

Examples

const mutation = gql ` mutation($ref: string) { remove @rtdbRemove(ref: $ref) } ` ;

@rtdbPush and @pushKey

const mutation = gql ` fragment ProfileInput on firebase { string: String number: Number } mutation($ref: string, $input: ProfileInput!) { pushdata(input: $input) @rtdbPush(ref: $ref) { id @pushKey string number } } ` ; const variables = { ref : "/users" , input : { string : "string" , number : 1 } } { id : "-KjCIvxsKueb3Hf2LIOp" , string : "string" , number : 1 }

Subscription

We support four events in Firebase, more on Firebase document

You can use all the query api supported in @rtdbQuery , more advanced query examples in wiki

Usage

const subQuery = gql ` subscription { newComment @rtdbSub(ref: "/comments", event: "value") { id @key content } } ` ;

Directives

value : @rtdbSub(ref: string, event: "value")

: child_added : @rtdbSub(ref: string, event: "child_added")

: child_changed : @rtdbSub(ref: string, event: "child_changed")

: child_removed : @rtdbSub(ref: string, event: "child_removed")

Example

Simple Todo React Application

Here's a simple React + apollo-link-firebase todo app

Roadmap

support firebase transaction

support firestore

support authenticate mutation

support storage mutation

Contribution

Contributions are welcome and extremely helpful 🙌

Feel free to join our gitter channel to discuss with us!