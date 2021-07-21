DDP-Apollo leverages the power of DDP for GraphQL queries and subscriptions. Meteor developers do not need an HTTP server or extra websocket connection, because DDP offers all we need and has been well tested over time.
this.userId when called within your resolvers
DDPSubscriptionLink stand-alone for just Subscriptions support. Read more
Because it's "just another Apollo Link":
Checkout this starter kit to see Meteor, Apollo, DDP and React all work together.
Note: DDP-Apollo works with all front-ends, not just React
meteor add swydo:ddp-apollo
meteor npm install --save @apollo/client apollo-link-ddp graphql
All client code is in the
apollo-link-ddp npm package. It gives you a
DDPLink for your Apollo Client. Creating an Apollo Client is the same as with any other Apollo Link.
// Choose any cache implementation, but we'll use InMemoryCache as an example
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
import { DDPLink } from 'apollo-link-ddp';
export const client = new ApolloClient ({
link: new DDPLink(),
cache: new InMemoryCache()
});
connection: The DDP connection to use. Default
Meteor.connection.
method: The name of the method. Default
__graphql.
publication: The name of the publication. Default
__graphql-subscriptions.
ddpRetry: Retry failed DDP method calls. Default
true. Switch off and use apollo-link-retry for more control.
socket: Optionally pass a socket to listen to for messages. This makes it easy to integrate with non-Meteor DDP clients.
// Pass options to the DDPLink constructor
new DDPLink({
connection: Meteor.connection
});
The server will add a method and publication that will be used by the DDP Apollo Link.
import { schema } from './path/to/your/executable/schema';
import { setup } from 'meteor/swydo:ddp-apollo';
setup({
schema,
...otherOptions
});
schema: The GraphQL schema. Default
undefined. Required when no
gateway is provided.
gateway: An Apollo Gateway. Default
undefined. Required when no
schema is provided.
context: A custom context. Either an object or a function returning an object. Optional.
method: The name of the method. Default
__graphql.
publication: The name of the publication. Default
__graphql-subscriptions.
To modify or overrule the default context, you can pass a
context object or function to the setup:
// As an object:
const context = {
foo: 'bar'
}
// As a function, returning an object:
const context = (currentContext) => ({ ...currentContext, foo: 'bar' });
// As an async function, returning a promise with an object
const context = async (currentContext) => ({ ...currentContext, foo: await doAsyncStuff() });
setup({
schema,
context,
});
Subscription support is baked into this package. Simply add the subscriptions to your schema and resolvers and everything works.
Note: Apollo Gateway does not yet support Subscriptions.
# schema.graphql
type Query {
name: String
}
type Subscription {
message: String
}
meteor npm install --save graphql-subscriptions
import { PubSub } from 'graphql-subscriptions';
// The pubsub mechanism of your choice, for instance:
// - PubSub from graphql-subscriptions (in-memory, so not recommended for production)
// - RedisPubSub from graphql-redis-subscriptions
// - MQTTPubSub from graphql-mqtt-subscriptions
const pubsub = new PubSub();
export const resolvers = {
Query: {
name: () => 'bar',
},
Subscription: {
message: {
subscribe: () => pubsub.asyncIterator('SOMETHING_CHANGED'),
},
},
};
// Later you can publish updates like this:
pubsub.publish('SOMETHING_CHANGED', { message: 'hello world' });
See graphql-subscriptions package for more setup details and other pubsub mechanisms. It also explains why the default
PubSub isn't meant for production.
If you already have an HTTP server setup and you are looking to support GraphQL Subscriptions in your Meteor application, you can use the
DDPSubscriptionLink stand-alone.
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache, HttpLink, split } from '@apollo/client';
import { DDPSubscriptionLink, isSubscription } from 'apollo-link-ddp';
const httpLink = new HttpLink({ uri: "/graphql" });
const subscriptionLink = new DDPSubscriptionLink();
const link = split(
isSubscription,
subscriptionLink,
httpLink,
);
export const client = new ApolloClient ({
link,
cache: new InMemoryCache()
});
Meteor supports rate limiting for DDP calls. This means you can rate limit DDP-Apollo as well!
meteor add ddp-rate-limiter
import { DDPRateLimiter } from 'meteor/ddp-rate-limiter';
// Define a rule that matches graphql method calls.
const graphQLMethodCalls = {
type: 'method',
name: '__graphql'
};
// Add the rule, allowing up to 5 messages every 1000 milliseconds.
DDPRateLimiter.addRule(graphQLMethodCalls, 5, 1000);
See DDP Rate Limit documentation.
There can be reasons to use HTTP instead of a Meteor method. There is support for it built in, but it requires a little different setup than the DDP version.
We'll need the HTTP link from Apollo and
body-parser on top of the default dependencies:
meteor npm install @apollo/client body-parser
import { ApolloClient, InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client';
// Use the MeteorLink instead of the DDPLink
// It uses HTTP for queries and Meteor subscriptions (DDP) for GraphQL subscriptions
import { MeteorLink } from 'apollo-link-ddp';
export const client = new ApolloClient ({
link: new MeteorLink(),
cache: new InMemoryCache()
});
import { schema } from './path/to/your/executable/schema';
import { setupHttpEndpoint, createGraphQLPublication } from 'meteor/swydo:ddp-apollo';
setupHttpEndpoint({
schema,
...otherOptions,
});
// For subscription support (not required)
createGraphQLPublication({ schema });
schema: The GraphQL schema. Default
undefined. Required when no
gateway is provided.
gateway: An Apollo Gateway. Default
undefined. Required when no
schema is provided.
context: A custom context. Either an object or a function returning an object. Optional.
path: The name of the HTTP path. Default
/graphql.
engine: An Engine instance, in case you want monitoring on your HTTP endpoint. Optional.
authMiddleware: Middleware to get a userId and set it on the request. Default
meteorAuthMiddleware, using a login token.
jsonParser: Custom JSON parser. Loads
body-parser from your
node_modules by default and uses
.json().
