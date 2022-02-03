cache.readReferenceWhere : A cache API that returns a list of references in the cache for a particular type and filter

cache.watchFragmentWhere : The collection filter equivalent of the existing cache.watchFragment API

useFragmentWhere

The useFragmentWhere API allows us to query for a filtered collection of entities by type. It takes two arguments, a GraphQL fragment for the fields to read from the type and an object of all the fields to filter by.

Example Usage

Now our client can filter all entites of a particular type in the cache like Employee in one operation without having to write any type policies.

import { useFragmentWhere } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies' ; const { data } = useFragmentWhere( gql ` fragment EmployeesByTeam on Employee { id name } ` , { team : 'Banking' , } )

If we just want to retrieve all entities in the cache for a particular type, we can omit the filter altogether:

import { useFragmentWhere } from '@nerdwallet/apollo-cache-policies' ; const { data } = useFragmentWhere( gql ` fragment AllEmployees on Employee { id name } ` )

The useFragmentWhere API will automatically update the component just like useQuery when the employees that match the filter change, including when a new employee that matches the filter criteria is added to the cache.

Note: useFragmentWhere subscribes to data changes based on the fragment name you provide, so to return different data from different calls to the API you will want to use different fragment names.

Normalized collections can be accessed in type policies using the new cache.readReferenceWhere API. readReferenceWhere will return a list of references for a given type and filter.

Example Usage

const cache = new InMemoryCache({ typePolicies : { Query : { fields : { readBankingTeam : { read(_existingBankingTeam, { cache }) { return cache.readReferenceWhere<Employee>( { __typename : 'Employee' , filter : { team : 'Banking' , }, } ); } }, }, }, }, });