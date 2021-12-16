Apollo Fragment

Apollo Fragment holds libraries aimed at connecting UI components to GraphQL fragments in the Apollo Cache.

apollo-link-state-fragment exposes a cacheRedirect and withClientState configuration for querying fragments from the cache.

apollo-fragment-react exposes an ApolloFragment query component that will connect your component to a fragment in cache and automatically watch all changes to it.

apollo-fragment-vue exposes an ApolloFragment Vue component that will connect your component to a fragment in cache and automatically watch all changes to it.

Background

Read about this library here: https://medium.com/open-graphql/fragment-driven-uis-with-apollo-17d933fa1cbe

React

Vue

Link State

Installation

It is simple to add to your current apollo client setup:

yarn add apollo-link-state-fragment apollo-fragment-react -S

or

yarn add apollo-link-state-fragment apollo-fragment-vue -S

Usage

To get started you will want to add the fragmentCacheRedirect to your InMemoryCache cacheRedirect map.

import { InMemoryCache } from "apollo-cache-inmemory" ; import { fragmentCacheRedirect } from "apollo-link-state-fragment" ; const cache = new InMemoryCache({ cacheRedirects : { Query : { ...fragmentCacheRedirect(), }, }, });

Next, import the fragmentLinkState and pass in the cache.

import { ApolloClient } from "apollo-client" ; import { ApolloLink } from "apollo-link" ; import { InMemoryCache } from "apollo-cache-inmemory" ; import { fragmentCacheRedirect, fragmentLinkState, } from "apollo-link-state-fragment" ; const cache = new InMemoryCache({ cacheRedirects : { Query : { ...fragmentCacheRedirect(), }, }, }); const client = new ApolloClient({ link : ApolloLink.from([fragmentLinkState(cache), new HttpLink()]), cache : new InMemoryCache(), });

Once you have your client setup to make these kind of queries against the cache, we can now use the View layer integrations: All we have to do is pass the id of the fragment you're looking for, and the selection set in a named fragment.

React

import { useApolloFragment } from "apollo-fragment-react" ; const fragment = ` fragment fragmentFields on Person { idea name __typename } ` ; function App ( ) { const { data } = useApolloFragment(fragment, "1" ); return ( < section > < p > This component is "watching" a fragment in the cache, it will render the persons name once the data enters </ p > < p > {data && `Person Name: ${data.name || ""}`} </ p > < button onClick = {function() { client.query ({ query: gql ` query peeps { people { id name } } `, }); }} > Click to load people </ button > </ section > ); }

Vue

< template > < div > < p > This list is created by calling a GraphQL Fragment with ApolloFragment </ p > < ApolloFragment :fragment = "fragment" :id = "id" > < template slot-scope = "{ result: { loading, error, data } }" > < div v-if = "loading" class = "loading apollo" > Loading... </ div > < div v-else-if = "error" class = "error apollo" > An error occured </ div > < div v-else-if = "data" class = "result apollo" > < p > ID: {{data.id}} - {{data.name}} </ p > </ div > < div v-else class = "no-result apollo" > < p > No result :( </ p > </ div > </ template > </ ApolloFragment > </ div > </ template > < script > const fragment = ` fragment fragmentFields on Person { idea name __typename } ` ; export default { name : "Example" , data() { return { id : "1" , fragment, }; }, }; </ script >