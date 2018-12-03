Apollo Client 2.0 no longer uses
apollo-fetch but
apollo-link instead. See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/2.0-migration.html for an example.
This module is deprecated and will not receive further updates.
apollo-fetch is a lightweight client for GraphQL requests that supports middleware and afterware that modify requests and responses.
By default
apollo-fetch uses
cross-fetch, but you have the option of using a custom fetch function.
If you are interested in contributing, please read the documentation on repository structure and Contributor Guide.
npm install apollo-fetch --save
To use
apollo-fetch in a web browser or mobile app, you'll need a build system capable of loading NPM packages on the client.
Some common choices include Browserify, Webpack, and Meteor +1.3.
To create a fetch function capable of supporting middleware and afterware, use
createApolloFetch:
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch';
const uri = 'http://api.githunt.com/graphql';
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ uri });
To execute the fetch function, call
apolloFetch directly in the following way:
apolloFetch({ query, variables, operationName }) //all apolloFetch arguments are optional
.then(result => {
const { data, errors, extensions } = result;
//GraphQL errors and extensions are optional
})
.catch(error => {
//respond to a network error
});
Middleware and Afterware are added with
use and
useAfter directly to
apolloFetch:
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch();
const middleware = ({ request, options }, next) => { ... next(); };
const afterware = ({ response, options }, next) => { ... next(); };
apolloFetch.use(middleware);
apolloFetch.useAfter(afterware);
Middleware and Afterware can be chained together in any order:
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch();
apolloFetch
.use(middleware1)
.use(middleware2)
.useAfter(afterware1)
.useAfter(afterware2)
.use(middleware3);
For mocking and other fetching behavior, you may pass a fetch into
createApolloFetch:
const customFetch = createFileFetch();
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ customFetch });
To modify how GraphQL requests are incorporated in the fetch options, you may pass a transformation function into
createApolloFetch.
apollo-fetch exports
constructDefaultOptions to allow conditional creation of the fetch options.
These transformations can be useful for servers that have different formatting for batches or other extra capabilities.
//requestOrRequests: GraphQLRequest | GraphQLRequest[]
//options: RequestInit
const constructOptions = (requestOrRequests, options) => {
return {
...options,
body: JSON.stringify(requestOrRequests),
}
};
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ constructOptions });
//simplified usage inside apolloFetch
fetch(uri, constructOptions(requestOrRequests, options)); //requestOrRequests and options are the results from middleware
Batched requests are also supported by the fetch function returned by
createApolloFetch, please refer the batched request guide for a complete description.
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch';
const uri = 'http://api.githunt.com/graphql';
const query = `
query CurrentUser {
currentUser {
login,
}
}
`
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ uri });
apolloFetch({ query }).then(...).catch(...);
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch';
const uri = 'http://api.githunt.com/graphql';
const query = `
mutation SubmitRepo ($repoFullName: String!) {
submitRepository (repoFullName: $repoFullName) {
id,
score,
}
}
`;
const variables = {
repoFullName: 'apollographql/apollo-fetch',
};
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ uri });
apolloFetch({ query, variables }).then(...).catch(...);
A GraphQL mutation with authentication middleware. Middleware has access to the GraphQL query and the options passed to fetch.
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch';
const uri = 'http://api.githunt.com/graphql';
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ uri });
apolloFetch.use(({ request, options }, next) => {
if (!options.headers) {
options.headers = {}; // Create the headers object if needed.
}
options.headers['authorization'] = 'created token';
next();
});
apolloFetch(...).then(...).catch(...);
Afterware to check the response status and logout on a 401. The afterware has access to the raw reponse always and parsed response when the data is proper JSON.
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch';
const uri = 'http://api.githunt.com/graphql';
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ uri });
apolloFetch.useAfter(({ response }, next) => {
if (response.status === 401) {
logout();
}
next();
});
apolloFetch(...).then(...).catch(...);
This example uses a custom fetch to mock an unauthorized(401) request with a non-standard response body.
apollo-fetch replaces the call to
fetch with
customFetch, which both follow the standard Fetch API.
const customFetch = () => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
const init = {
status: 401,
statusText: 'Unauthorized',
};
const body = JSON.stringify({
data: {
user: null,
}
});
resolve(new Response(body, init));
}
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ customFetch });
All responses are passed to the afterware regardless of the http status code.
Network errors,
FetchError, are thrown after the afterware is run and if no parsed response is received.
This example shows an afterware that can receive a 401 with an unparsable response and return a valid
FetchResult.
Currently all other status codes that have an uparsable response would throw an error.
This means if a server returns a parsable GraphQL result on a 403 for example, the result would be passed to
then without error.
Errors in Middleware and Afterware are propagated without modification.
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch';
const uri = 'http://api.githunt.com/graphql';
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ uri });
apolloFetch.useAfter(({ response }, next) => {
//response.raw will be a non-null string
//response.parsed may be a FetchResult or undefined
if (response.status === 401 && !response.parsed) {
//set parsed response to valid FetchResult
response.parsed = {
data: { user: null },
};
}
next();
});
//Here catch() receives all responses with unparsable data
apolloFetch(...).then(...).catch(...);
apollo-fetch is the first part of Apollo Client's future network stack.
If you would like to try it out today,
you may replace the network interface with the following:
import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client';
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch';
import { print } from 'graphql/language/printer';
const uri = 'http://api.githunt.com/graphql';
const apolloFetch = createApolloFetch({ uri });
const networkInterface = {
query: (req) => apolloFetch({...req, query: print(req.query)}),
};
const client = new ApolloClient({
networkInterface,
});
createApolloFetch is a factory for
ApolloFetch, a fetch function with middleware and afterware capabilities.
Response and
RequestInit follow the MDN standard fetch API.
createApolloFetch(options: FetchOptions): ApolloFetch
FetchOptions {
uri?: string;
customFetch?: (request: RequestInfo, init: RequestInit) => Promise<Response>;
constructOptions?: (requestOrRequests: GraphQLRequest | GraphQLRequest[], options: RequestInit) => RequestInit;
}
/*
* defaults:
* uri = '/graphql'
* customFetch = fetch from cross-fetch
* constructOptions = constructDefaultOptions(exported from apollo-fetch)
*/
ApolloFetch, a fetch function with middleware, afterware, and batched request capabilities.
For information on batch usage, see the batched request documentation.
ApolloFetch {
(operation: GraphQLRequest): Promise<FetchResult>;
use: (middlewares: MiddlewareInterface) => ApolloFetch;
useAfter: (afterwares: AfterwareInterface) => ApolloFetch;
//Batched requests are described in the docs/batch.md
(operation: GraphQLRequest[]): Promise<FetchResult[]>;
batchUse: (middlewares: BatchMiddlewareInterface) => ApolloFetch;
batchUseAfter: (afterwares: BatchAfterwareInterface) => ApolloFetch;
}
GraphQLRequest is the argument to an
ApolloFetch call.
query is optional to support persistent queries based on only an
operationName.
GraphQLRequest {
query?: string;
variables?: object;
operationName?: string;
}
FetchResult is the return value of an
ApolloFetch call
FetchResult {
data: any;
errors?: any;
extensions?: any;
}
Middleware used by
ApolloFetch
MiddlewareInterface: (request: RequestAndOptions, next: Function) => void
RequestAndOptions {
request: GraphQLRequest;
options: RequestInit;
}
Afterware used by
ApolloFetch
AfterwareInterface: (response: ResponseAndOptions, next: Function) => void
ResponseAndOptions {
response: ParsedResponse;
options: RequestInit;
}
ParsedResponse adds
raw (the body from the
.text() call) to the fetch result, and
parsed (the parsed JSON from
raw) to the fetch's standard Response.
ParsedResponse extends Response {
raw: string;
parsed?: any;
}
A
FetchError is returned from a failed call to
ApolloFetch
is standard Error that contains the response and a possible parse error.
The
parseError is generated when the raw response is not valid JSON (when
JSON.parse() throws) and the Afterware does not add an object to the response's
parsed property.
Errors in Middleware and Afterware are propagated without modification.
FetchError extends Error {
response: ParsedResponse;
parseError?: Error;
}