Apollo data source for MongoDB
npm i apollo-datasource-mongodb
This package uses DataLoader for batching and per-request memoization caching. It also optionally (if you provide a
ttl) does shared application-level caching (using either the default Apollo
InMemoryLRUCache or the cache you provide to ApolloServer()). It does this for the following methods:
Contents:
The basic setup is subclassing
MongoDataSource, passing your collection or Mongoose model to the constructor, and using the API methods:
data-sources/Users.js
import { MongoDataSource } from 'apollo-datasource-mongodb'
export default class Users extends MongoDataSource {
getUser(userId) {
return this.findOneById(userId)
}
}
and:
import { MongoClient } from 'mongodb'
import Users from './data-sources/Users.js'
const client = new MongoClient('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
client.connect()
const server = new ApolloServer({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
dataSources: () => ({
users: new Users(client.db().collection('users'))
// OR
// users: new Users(UserModel)
})
})
Inside the data source, the collection is available at
this.collection (e.g.
this.collection.update({_id: 'foo, { $set: { name: 'me' }}})). The model (if you're using Mongoose) is available at
this.model (
new this.model({ name: 'Alice' })). The request's context is available at
this.context. For example, if you put the logged-in user's ID on context as
context.currentUserId:
class Users extends MongoDataSource {
...
async getPrivateUserData(userId) {
const isAuthorized = this.context.currentUserId === userId
if (isAuthorized) {
const user = await this.findOneById(userId)
return user && user.privateData
}
}
}
If you want to implement an initialize method, it must call the parent method:
class Users extends MongoDataSource {
initialize(config) {
super.initialize(config)
...
}
}
If you're passing a Mongoose model rather than a collection, Mongoose will be used for data fetching. All transformations defined on that model (virtuals, plugins, etc.) will be applied to your data before caching, just like you would expect it. If you're using reference fields, you might be interested in checking out mongoose-autopopulate.
This is the main feature, and is always enabled. Here's a full example:
class Users extends MongoDataSource {
getUser(userId) {
return this.findOneById(userId)
}
}
class Posts extends MongoDataSource {
getPosts(postIds) {
return this.findManyByIds(postIds)
}
}
const resolvers = {
Post: {
author: (post, _, { dataSources: { users } }) => users.getUser(post.authorId)
},
User: {
posts: (user, _, { dataSources: { posts } }) => posts.getPosts(user.postIds)
}
}
const server = new ApolloServer({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
dataSources: () => ({
users: new Users(db.collection('users')),
posts: new Posts(db.collection('posts'))
})
})
To enable shared application-level caching, you do everything from the above section, and you add the
ttl (in seconds) option to
findOneById():
const MINUTE = 60
class Users extends MongoDataSource {
getUser(userId) {
return this.findOneById(userId, { ttl: MINUTE })
}
updateUserName(userId, newName) {
this.deleteFromCacheById(userId)
return this.collection.updateOne({
_id: userId
}, {
$set: { name: newName }
})
}
}
const resolvers = {
Post: {
author: (post, _, { users }) => users.getUser(post.authorId)
},
Mutation: {
changeName: (_, { userId, newName }, { users, currentUserId }) =>
currentUserId === userId && users.updateUserName(userId, newName)
}
}
Here we also call
deleteFromCacheById() to remove the user from the cache when the user's data changes. If we're okay with people receiving out-of-date data for the duration of our
ttl—in this case, for as long as a minute—then we don't need to bother adding calls to
deleteFromCacheById().
Since we are using a typed language, we want the provided methods to be correctly typed as well. This requires us to make the
MongoDataSource class polymorphic. It requires 1-2 template arguments. The first argument is the type of the document in our collection. The second argument is the type of context in our GraphQL server, which defaults to
any. For example:
data-sources/Users.ts
import { MongoDataSource } from 'apollo-datasource-mongodb'
import { ObjectId } from 'mongodb'
interface UserDocument {
_id: ObjectId
username: string
password: string
email: string
interests: [string]
}
// This is optional
interface Context {
loggedInUser: UserDocument
}
export default class Users extends MongoDataSource<UserDocument, Context> {
getUser(userId) {
// this.context has type `Context` as defined above
// this.findOneById has type `(id: ObjectId) => Promise<UserDocument | null | undefined>`
return this.findOneById(userId)
}
}
and:
import { MongoClient } from 'mongodb'
import Users from './data-sources/Users.ts'
const client = new MongoClient('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
client.connect()
const server = new ApolloServer({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
dataSources: () => ({
users: new Users(client.db().collection('users'))
// OR
// users: new Users(UserModel)
})
})
The type of the
id argument must match the type used in the database. We currently support ObjectId and string types.
this.findOneById(id, { ttl })
Resolves to the found document. Uses DataLoader to load
id. DataLoader uses
collection.find({ _id: { $in: ids } }). Optionally caches the document if
ttl is set (in whole positive seconds).
this.findManyByIds(ids, { ttl })
Calls
findOneById() for each id. Resolves to an array of documents.
this.findByFields(fields, { ttl })
Resolves to an array of documents matching the passed fields.
fields has this type:
interface Fields {
[fieldName: string]:
| string
| number
| boolean
| ObjectId
| (string | number | boolean | ObjectId)[]
}
// get user by username
// `collection.find({ username: $in: ['testUser'] })`
this.findByFields({
username: 'testUser'
})
// get all users with either the "gaming" OR "games" interest
// `collection.find({ interests: $in: ['gaming', 'games'] })`
this.findByFields({
interests: ['gaming', 'games']
})
// get user by username AND with either the "gaming" OR "games" interest
// `collection.find({ username: $in: ['testUser'], interests: $in: ['gaming', 'games'] })`
this.findByFields({
username: 'testUser',
interests: ['gaming', 'games']
})
this.deleteFromCacheById(id)
Deletes a document from the cache that was fetched with
findOneById or
findManyByIds.
this.deleteFromCacheByFields(fields)
Deletes a document from the cache that was fetched with
findByFields. Fields should be passed in exactly the same way they were used to find with.