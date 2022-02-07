Optimized JSON HTTP Data Source for Apollo Server
View the Apollo Server documentation for data sources for more details.
To get started, install the
apollo-datasource-http package:
npm install apollo-datasource-http
To define a data source, extend the
HTTPDataSource class and implement the data fetching methods that your resolvers require. Data sources can then be provided via the
dataSources property to the
ApolloServer constructor, as demonstrated in the section below.
// instantiate a pool outside of your hotpath
const baseURL = 'https://movies-api.example.com'
const pool = new Pool(baseURL)
const server = new ApolloServer({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
dataSources: () => {
return {
moviesAPI: new MoviesAPI(baseURL, pool),
}
},
})
Your implementation of these methods can call on convenience methods built into the HTTPDataSource class to perform HTTP requests, while making it easy to pass different options and handle errors.
import { Pool } from 'undici'
import { HTTPDataSource } from 'apollo-datasource-http'
const datasource = new (class MoviesAPI extends HTTPDataSource {
constructor(baseURL: string, pool: Pool) {
// global client options
super(baseURL, {
pool,
clientOptions: {
bodyTimeout: 5000,
headersTimeout: 2000,
},
requestOptions: {
headers: {
'X-Client': 'client',
},
},
})
}
onCacheKeyCalculation(request: Request): string {
// return different key based on request options
}
async onRequest(request: Request): Promise<void> {
// manipulate request before it is send
// for example assign a AbortController signal to all requests and abort
request.signal = this.context.abortController.signal
setTimeout(() => {
this.context.abortController.abort()
}, 3000).unref()
}
onResponse<TResult = unknown>(request: Request, response: Response<TResult>): Response<TResult> {
// manipulate response or handle unsuccessful response in a different way
return super.onResponse(request, response)
}
onError(error: Error, request: Request): void {
// in case of a request error
if (error instanceof RequestError) {
console.log(error.request, error.response)
}
}
async createMovie() {
return this.post('/movies', {
body: {
name: 'Dude Where\'s My Car',
}
})
}
async getMovie(id) {
return this.get(`/movies/${id}`, {
query: {
a: 1,
},
context: {
tracingName: 'getMovie',
},
headers: {
'X-Foo': 'bar',
},
requestCache: {
maxTtl: 10 * 60, // 10min, will respond for 10min with the cached result (updated every 10min)
maxTtlIfError: 30 * 60, // 30min, will respond with the cached response in case of an error (for further 20min)
},
})
}
})()
onCacheKeyCalculation - Returns the cache key for request memoization.
onRequest - Is executed before a request is made. This can be used to intercept requests (setting header, timeouts ...).
onResponse - Is executed when a response has been received. This can be used to alter the response before it is passed to caller or to log errors.
onError - Is executed for any request error.
The http client throws for unsuccessful responses (statusCode >= 400). In case of an request error
onError is executed. By default the error is rethrown as a
ApolloError to avoid exposing sensible information.
This setup is in use with Redis. If you use Redis ensure that limits are set:
maxmemory 10mb
maxmemory-policy allkeys-lru
This will limit the cache to 10MB and removes the least recently used keys from the cache.
We follow semver. Major version zero (0.y.z) is for initial development. Anything MAY change at any time. The public API SHOULD NOT be considered stable (source).
We test this software against latest major releases of the Node.js LTS policy.
Current is included to catch regression earlier.