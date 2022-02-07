Apollo HTTP Data Source

Optimized JSON HTTP Data Source for Apollo Server

Uses Undici under the hood. It's around 60% faster than apollo-datasource-rest

faster than Request Deduplication (LRU), Request Cache (TTL) and stale-if-error Cache (TTL)

Cache (TTL) Support AbortController to manually cancel all running requests

Support for Apollo Cache Storage backend

Usage

To get started, install the apollo-datasource-http package:

npm install apollo-datasource-http

To define a data source, extend the HTTPDataSource class and implement the data fetching methods that your resolvers require. Data sources can then be provided via the dataSources property to the ApolloServer constructor, as demonstrated in the section below.

const baseURL = 'https://movies-api.example.com' const pool = new Pool(baseURL) const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, dataSources: () => { return { moviesAPI: new MoviesAPI(baseURL, pool), } }, })

Your implementation of these methods can call on convenience methods built into the HTTPDataSource class to perform HTTP requests, while making it easy to pass different options and handle errors.

import { Pool } from 'undici' import { HTTPDataSource } from 'apollo-datasource-http' const datasource = new ( class MoviesAPI extends HTTPDataSource { constructor ( baseURL: string , pool: Pool ) { super (baseURL, { pool, clientOptions: { bodyTimeout: 5000 , headersTimeout: 2000 , }, requestOptions: { headers: { 'X-Client' : 'client' , }, }, }) } onCacheKeyCalculation(request: Request): string { } async onRequest(request: Request): Promise < void > { request.signal = this .context.abortController.signal setTimeout( () => { this .context.abortController.abort() }, 3000 ).unref() } onResponse<TResult = unknown>(request: Request, response: Response<TResult>): Response<TResult> { return super .onResponse(request, response) } onError(error: Error , request: Request): void { if (error instanceof RequestError) { console .log(error.request, error.response) } } async createMovie() { return this .post( '/movies' , { body: { name: 'Dude Where\'s My Car' , } }) } async getMovie(id) { return this .get( `/movies/ ${id} ` , { query: { a: 1 , }, context: { tracingName: 'getMovie' , }, headers: { 'X-Foo' : 'bar' , }, requestCache: { maxTtl: 10 * 60 , maxTtlIfError: 30 * 60 , }, }) } })()

Hooks

onCacheKeyCalculation - Returns the cache key for request memoization.

- Returns the cache key for request memoization. onRequest - Is executed before a request is made. This can be used to intercept requests (setting header, timeouts ...).

- Is executed before a request is made. This can be used to intercept requests (setting header, timeouts ...). onResponse - Is executed when a response has been received. This can be used to alter the response before it is passed to caller or to log errors.

- Is executed when a response has been received. This can be used to alter the response before it is passed to caller or to log errors. onError - Is executed for any request error.

Error handling

The http client throws for unsuccessful responses (statusCode >= 400). In case of an request error onError is executed. By default the error is rethrown as a ApolloError to avoid exposing sensible information.

Benchmark

Production checklist

This setup is in use with Redis. If you use Redis ensure that limits are set:

maxmemory 10mb maxmemory-policy allkeys-lru

This will limit the cache to 10MB and removes the least recently used keys from the cache.

Versioning

We follow semver. Major version zero (0.y.z) is for initial development. Anything MAY change at any time. The public API SHOULD NOT be considered stable (source).

Node.js support