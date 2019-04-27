Connect your GraphQL server to an existing GraphQL API using DataSources.
Note: This is designed to work with Apollo Server 2.0 and Data Sources
yarn add apollo-datasource-graphql
or
npm i apollo-datasource-graphql --save
Define a data source by extending the
GraphQLDataSource class. You can then implement the queries and mutations that your resolvers require.
import { GraphQLDataSource } from 'apollo-datasource-graphql';
import { gql } from 'apollo-server-express';
const CRAFT_BEERS = gql`
query {
craftBeers {
name
style
abv
brewery {
name
}
}
}
`;
export class CraftBeerGraphQLAPI extends GraphQLDataSource {
baseURL = 'https//craft-beer-api.example/graphql';
async getCraftBeers() {
try {
const response = await this.query(CRAFT_BEERS);
return response.data.craftBeers;
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
}
The
query and
mutation methods on the
GraphQLDataSource make a request to the GraphQL server. Both accepts a second parameter,
options, which can be used to pass variables, context, etc.
async searchCraftBeerByName(name) {
try {
const response = await this.query(CRAFT_BEERS, {
variables: {
name,
},
});
return response.data.craftBeer;
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
|Parameter
|Description
|Required
|graphQLDocument
|A GraphQL document
|true
|options
|An object that defines options to pass with the GraphQL request
|false
|Options
|Description
|Required
|variables
|A GraphQL document
|false
|operationName
|A string name of the query if it is named, otherwise it is null
|false
|context
|Metadata to be passed between Apollo Links
|false
|extensions
|A map to store extensions data to be sent to the server
|false
You can intercept the request to set headers on an outgoing request. Since Apollo Data Sources have access to GraphQL context, you can store a user token or other information you need to have available when making a request.
Add the method
willSendRequest to your class which will receive the
request object. Here, you can modify the request to meet your needs.
willSendRequest(request) {
const { accessToken } = this.context;
if (!request.headers) {
request.headers = {};
}
request.headers.authorization = accessToken;
}