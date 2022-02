Apollo Client Transformers

This package is useful for when you have scalars, but you receive them serialized on the client and you don't really want to do the deserialisation in your view layer.

Install

npm i -S apollo-client- transform

Usage

import { createTransformerLink } from 'apollo-client-transform' ; const DateTransformer = { parseValue(time) { return new Date (time); }, }; const transformers = { User : { createdAt : DateTransformer, }, }; const transformerLink = createTransformerLink(transformers); const enhancedHttpLink = transformerLink.concat(httpLink);

Usage with subscriptions