Apollo Client Mock

Easily mock your apollo client for testing. It uses Apollo Link Schema under the surface

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev apollo-client-mock

Setup

To setup Apollo mock client you need to import your schema in as well as your mock resolvers. Then you can setup your client with these two arguments which will then return a createClient function which you can create a mockedClient for each test. createClient can optionally take a new set of resolvers that can overwrite your defaults

import typeDefs from '../link/to/schema' import setupClient from 'apollo-client-mock' const defaultMocks = { Query : () => ({ nodes : () => [] }), Mutation : () => ({ getDomainState : ( _, { name }, context ) => { return { name, state : 'Open' } } }) } const createClient = setupClient(defaultMocks, typeDefs) export default createClient

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-testing-library' import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo' import createClient from '../testing-utils/mockedClient' import CheckAvailabilityContainer from '../CheckAvailability' afterEach(cleanup) test( 'should call resolver without blowing up' , () => { const { getByText, container } = render( < ApolloProvider client = {createClient()} > < CheckAvailabilityContainer /> </ ApolloProvider > ) }

The following example shows you can overwrite each resolver per test. This is useful if you want to setup a spy for your resolver function to ensure it has been called. This is particularly useful if your component just makes a mutation but does not actually show the result of the state change in the component.