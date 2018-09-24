openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
acm

apollo-client-mock

by Jeff Lau
0.0.9 (see all)

Easily mock your apollo client for testing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

166

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Apollo Client Mock

Easily mock your apollo client for testing. It uses Apollo Link Schema under the surface

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev apollo-client-mock

Setup

To setup Apollo mock client you need to import your schema in as well as your mock resolvers. Then you can setup your client with these two arguments which will then return a createClient function which you can create a mockedClient for each test. createClient can optionally take a new set of resolvers that can overwrite your defaults

import typeDefs from '../link/to/schema'
import setupClient from 'apollo-client-mock'

const defaultMocks = {
  Query: () => ({
    nodes: () => []
    //...other queries
  }),
  Mutation: () => ({
    getDomainState: (_, { name }, context) => {
      return {
        name,
        state: 'Open'
      }
    }
    //...other mutations
  })
}

const createClient = setupClient(defaultMocks, typeDefs)

export default createClient

//Test file

import React from 'react'
import {
  render
} from 'react-testing-library'

import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo'
import createClient from '../testing-utils/mockedClient'

import CheckAvailabilityContainer from '../CheckAvailability'

afterEach(cleanup)

test('should call resolver without blowing up', () => {
  const { getByText, container } = render(
    <ApolloProvider client={createClient()}>
      <CheckAvailabilityContainer />
    </ApolloProvider>
  )

  //the rest of your test
}

The following example shows you can overwrite each resolver per test. This is useful if you want to setup a spy for your resolver function to ensure it has been called. This is particularly useful if your component just makes a mutation but does not actually show the result of the state change in the component.

test('should call resolver without blowing up', () => {
  const getDomainState = jest.fn()
  const resolverOverwrites = {
    Mutation: () => ({
      getDomainState
    })
  }
  const { getByText, container } = renderIntoDocument(
    <ApolloProvider client={createClient(resolverOverwrites)}>
      <CheckAvailabilityContainer />
    </ApolloProvider>
  )

  const submitButton = getByText('Check Availability')
  const form = container.querySelector('form')
  const input = form.querySelector('input')
  input.value = 'vitalik.eth'
  Simulate.change(input)
  submitButton.click()
  expect(getDomainState).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1)
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial