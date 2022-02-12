Apollo Client is a fully-featured caching GraphQL client with integrations for React, Angular, and more. It allows you to easily build UI components that fetch data via GraphQL.
Apollo client may be a great library for server side GraphQL Endpoint. i have been using this library for the previous couple of years and this works perfectly on behalf of me with no issues. rather than using Redux we will use this. My experience with the library is pretty awesome and great. Beautiful community with respectful people inti . with great support. Beginners can easily use this library for server slide endpoints using GraphQL, a really useful tool/library. With great documentation.
Apollo Client is much more than just a client-side library to integrate with your GraphQL endpoint. It's actually an incredibly elaborate library that can help you manage your application's state, caching, and more. Apollo Client essentially replaced Redux in my last project and it has worked incredibly well so far. I wouldn't call it easy to use, especially when you dive into the more elaborate mechanisms of the InMemoryCache but once you've set everything up correctly it's a breeze.
This is by far the best GraphQL client I have used with React. The caching is simply awesome that it can speed up your app. I recommend using apollo for all your graphql needs and not for state management. Although It is very easy to use apollo as a state management tool, you will end up with some difficulties as your app grows. I have faced the same and ended up using another state management library to manage my local states. The best thing about Apollo is that it is easy to set things up. If you are using react, then apollo provides easy to use hooks for querying and mutation.
It is very good library for me because it offers lot of libraries for implementing an effective GraphQL tech stack for JavaScript applications. It caches your data and normalizes new data in query responses. Similiar to what you would do in Redux where you would need to make sure that your data is normalized. Which is the most important thing for me.
I’ve used this Apollo-client to create an integration with my GraphQL server to my Angular and react applications. Adoption with the react was fine but with Angular the documentation was good for basic onboarding level but for advanced features such as - subscription etc. same documentation seems to be confusing. As Apollo-client itself is performant in getting the official support also. I’m happy with the way that this package is maintained. One more observation when I compared with URQL, Apollo-client is heavier than the former one and the configurations are pretty much complex when it is compared with URQL. Good part of this client is that it also supports the response from the server side base rendered apps.