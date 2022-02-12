openbase logo
apollo-client

by apollographql
2.6.10

🚀  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.

Documentation
Readme

Apollo Client

Apollo Client

npm version Build Status Join the community

Apollo Client is a fully-featured caching GraphQL client with integrations for React, Angular, and more. It allows you to easily build UI components that fetch data via GraphQL.

Documentation

All Apollo Client documentation, including React integration articles and helpful recipes, can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/

The Apollo Client API reference can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/api/apollo-client/

Learn how to use Apollo Client with self-paced hands-on training on Odyssey, Apollo's official learning platform:
https://odyssey.apollographql.com/

Maintainers

Who is Apollo?

Apollo builds open-source software and a graph platform to unify GraphQL across your apps and services. We help you ship faster with:

  • Apollo Studio – A free, end-to-end platform for managing your GraphQL lifecycle. Track your GraphQL schemas in a hosted registry to create a source of truth for everything in your graph. Studio provides an IDE (Apollo Explorer) so you can explore data, collaborate on queries, observe usage, and safely make schema changes.
  • Apollo Federation – The industry-standard open architecture for building a distributed graph. Use Apollo’s gateway to compose a unified graph from multiple subgraphs, determine a query plan, and route requests across your services.
  • Apollo Client – The most popular GraphQL client for the web. Apollo also builds and maintains Apollo iOS and Apollo Android.
  • Apollo Server – A production-ready JavaScript GraphQL server that connects to any microservice, API, or database. Compatible with all popular JavaScript frameworks and deployable in serverless environments.

Learn how to build with Apollo

Check out the Odyssey learning platform, the perfect place to start your GraphQL journey with videos and interactive code challenges. Join the Apollo Community to interact with and get technical help from the GraphQL community.

iam-MD2 Ratings1 Review
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Apollo client may be a great library for server side GraphQL Endpoint. i have been using this library for the previous couple of years and this works perfectly on behalf of me with no issues. rather than using Redux we will use this. My experience with the library is pretty awesome and great. Beautiful community with respectful people inti . with great support. Beginners can easily use this library for server slide endpoints using GraphQL, a really useful tool/library. With great documentation.

1
Zac10ck
Martin DevillersMiami, Florida15 Ratings6 Reviews
Hi there! I’m a quirky software engineer with a life-long passion for technology, solving problems and helping people.
January 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant

Apollo Client is much more than just a client-side library to integrate with your GraphQL endpoint. It's actually an incredibly elaborate library that can help you manage your application's state, caching, and more. Apollo Client essentially replaced Redux in my last project and it has worked incredibly well so far. I wouldn't call it easy to use, especially when you dive into the more elaborate mechanisms of the InMemoryCache but once you've set everything up correctly it's a breeze.

1
Zac10ck
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

This is by far the best GraphQL client I have used with React. The caching is simply awesome that it can speed up your app. I recommend using apollo for all your graphql needs and not for state management. Although It is very easy to use apollo as a state management tool, you will end up with some difficulties as your app grows. I have faced the same and ended up using another state management library to manage my local states. The best thing about Apollo is that it is easy to set things up. If you are using react, then apollo provides easy to use hooks for querying and mutation.

1
Zac10ck
Suraj BhosalePune5 Ratings8 Reviews
8 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It is very good library for me because it offers lot of libraries for implementing an effective GraphQL tech stack for JavaScript applications. It caches your data and normalizes new data in query responses. Similiar to what you would do in Redux where you would need to make sure that your data is normalized. Which is the most important thing for me.

1
neha-josh
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant

I’ve used this Apollo-client to create an integration with my GraphQL server to my Angular and react applications. Adoption with the react was fine but with Angular the documentation was good for basic onboarding level but for advanced features such as - subscription etc. same documentation seems to be confusing. As Apollo-client itself is performant in getting the official support also. I’m happy with the way that this package is maintained. One more observation when I compared with URQL, Apollo-client is heavier than the former one and the configurations are pretty much complex when it is compared with URQL. Good part of this client is that it also supports the response from the server side base rendered apps.

0

