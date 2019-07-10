apollo-cache-redux is a cache implementation backed by Redux for Apollo Client 2.0.
It heavily reuses cache normalization code from
apollo-cache-inmemory.
Works with Redux 3.x and 4.x .
npm install apollo-cache-redux --save
After installing the package:
import { ReduxCache, apolloReducer } from 'apollo-cache-redux';
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';
import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client';
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
apollo: apolloReducer
...otherReducers
})
);
const cache = new ReduxCache({ store });
const client = new ApolloClient({
link: new HttpLink(),
cache
});
The following options are accepted for
ReduxCache:
store. An existing Redux store. If you don't have one, please create it as per the example above.
reduxRootSelector (optional). Customises the reducer name for the cache (default:
apollo).
InMemoryCache, to customise the underlying
InMemoryCache (e.g.
fragmentMatcher).
Apart from the unit tests in this repo, this cache implementation was tested with the
apollo-client and
react-apollo end-to-end tests.
Until there's a better way to bring them to this repo, they will reside in their own branches of these projects: