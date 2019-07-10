DEPRECATED - no longer actively maintained

apollo-cache-redux is a cache implementation backed by Redux for Apollo Client 2.0. It heavily reuses cache normalization code from apollo-cache-inmemory . Works with Redux 3.x and 4.x .

Installation

npm install apollo-cache-redux --save

After installing the package:

import { ReduxCache, apolloReducer } from 'apollo-cache-redux' ; import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' ; import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client' ; const store = createStore( combineReducers({ apollo : apolloReducer ...otherReducers }) ); const cache = new ReduxCache({ store }); const client = new ApolloClient({ link : new HttpLink(), cache });

The following options are accepted for ReduxCache :

store . An existing Redux store. If you don't have one, please create it as per the example above.

reduxRootSelector (optional). Customises the reducer name for the cache (default: apollo ).

(optional). Customises the reducer name for the cache (default: ). Other options accepted by InMemoryCache , to customise the underlying InMemoryCache (e.g. fragmentMatcher ).

Tests