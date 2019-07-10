openbase logo
acr

apollo-cache-redux

by Ricardo Portugal
0.1.2 (see all)

Redux cache for Apollo Client 2.0. This project is no longer maintained.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This package is no longer maintained. Please use another Apollo cache strategy.

Readme

DEPRECATED - no longer actively maintained

apollo-cache-redux is a cache implementation backed by Redux for Apollo Client 2.0. It heavily reuses cache normalization code from apollo-cache-inmemory. Works with Redux 3.x and 4.x .

Installation

npm install apollo-cache-redux --save

After installing the package:

import { ReduxCache, apolloReducer } from 'apollo-cache-redux';
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http';
import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client';

const store = createStore(
    combineReducers({
        apollo: apolloReducer
        ...otherReducers
    })
);

const cache = new ReduxCache({ store });

const client = new ApolloClient({
  link: new HttpLink(),
  cache
});

The following options are accepted for ReduxCache:

  • store. An existing Redux store. If you don't have one, please create it as per the example above.
  • reduxRootSelector (optional). Customises the reducer name for the cache (default: apollo).
  • Other options accepted by InMemoryCache, to customise the underlying InMemoryCache (e.g. fragmentMatcher).

Tests

Apart from the unit tests in this repo, this cache implementation was tested with the apollo-client and react-apollo end-to-end tests. Until there's a better way to bring them to this repo, they will reside in their own branches of these projects:

