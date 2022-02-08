Simple persistence for all Apollo Client 3.0 cache implementations, including
InMemoryCache and
Hermes.
Supports web and React Native. See all storage providers.
npm install --save apollo3-cache-persist
or
yarn add apollo3-cache-persist
To get started, simply pass your Apollo cache and an
underlying storage provider to
persistCache.
By default, the contents of your Apollo cache will be immediately restored (asynchronously, see how to persist data before rendering), and will be persisted upon every write to the cache (with a short debounce interval).
import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-async-storage/async-storage';
import { InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client/core';
import { persistCache, AsyncStorageWrapper } from 'apollo3-cache-persist';
const cache = new InMemoryCache({...});
// await before instantiating ApolloClient, else queries might run before the cache is persisted
await persistCache({
cache,
storage: new AsyncStorageWrapper(AsyncStorage),
});
// Continue setting up Apollo as usual.
const client = new ApolloClient({
cache,
...
});
See a complete example in the React Native example.
import { InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client/core';
import { persistCache, LocalStorageWrapper } from 'apollo3-cache-persist';
const cache = new InMemoryCache({...});
// await before instantiating ApolloClient, else queries might run before the cache is persisted
await persistCache({
cache,
storage: new LocalStorageWrapper(window.localStorage),
});
// Continue setting up Apollo as usual.
const client = new ApolloClient({
cache,
...
});
See a complete example in the web example.
