Apollo InStorageCache

apollo-cache-instorage is an extension to apollo-cache-inmemory that allows for granular cacheability of resources, in a storage of choice.

Purpose

The most famous implementation of a persistence layer for Apollo Client is apollo-cache-persist . The main caveats with that project is the fastly growing size of the cache, and the incapability of chosing what needs and needs not to be cached. apollo-cache-instorage solves that, while reducing the complexity on the setup and limiting interaction points between the caching solution and the Apollo Client multiple services.

Installation

yarn add apollo-cache-instorage

Usage

InStorageCache is an extension of InMemoryCache , so initialization is not so different than the other:

import { InStorageCache } from 'apollo-cache-instorage' import { HttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client' const cache = new InStorageCache({ storage : window .localStorage, }) const client = new ApolloClient({ link : new HttpLink(), cache, })

Configuration

The InStorageCache constructor takes a config object with all the options available for InMemoryCache plus the following customization properties:

name type default required storage Object true shouldPersist Function () => true false normalize Function JSON.stringify false denormalize Function JSON.parse false prefix String '' false

storage

A Web Storage complient storage implementation.

shouldPersist

shouldPersist ( operation : String, dataId : String, value : ?Object )

Callback to determine if a given data object should be cached. Takes three arguments:

operation : the ongoing storage operation. Will either be get , set , or delete ;

: the ongoing storage operation. Will either be , , or ; dataId : a data object ID as resolved by dataIdFromObject ;

: a data object ID as resolved by ; value : the persisting data object, in case the operation is set .

normalize

normalize ( value : Object )

Normalization executed against a data object before attaching to the storage for persistence. Defaults to JSON.stringify .

denormalize

Denormalization executed against a persisted data after retrieving from the storage. Defaults to JSON.parse .

prefix

A prefix to use when persisting data to the storage. Useful for cases when the storage is shared between other application needs.

@persist directive

To facilititate persistance opt-in, this package also provides a mechanism to identify parts of a query that should be persisted using a @persist directive. To enable that, you must:

Configure InStorageCache with an extra key addPersistField set to true ; Use a provided special implementation of shouldPersist ; Add the PersistLink to the chain of links.

import { ApolloLink } from 'apollo-link' import { createHttpLink } from 'apollo-link-http' import { InStorageCache, PersistLink } from 'apollo-cache-instorage' const cache = new InStorageCache({ addPersistField : true , shouldPersist : PersistLink.shouldPersist, }) const link = ApolloLink.from([ new PersistLink(), createHttpLink({ uri : '/graphql' }), ])

Then, you can mark query selections for persisting using the directive:

query SomeQuery { nonPersistingSelection { field } persistingSelection @persist { field } deepPersistingSelection { persistingSelection @persist { field } } }

Caveats

Most of the cache consumption in Apollo starts off on the ROOT_QUERY special key. Make sure that if you implement shouldPersist you always allow the storage to persist the data related to this key, such as follows:

const shouldPersist = ( operation, dataId, value ) => { if (dataId === 'ROOT_QUERY' ) return true }

When restoring the cache (SSR hydration, for instance), keep in mind that any value inserted via hydrating will have precedence over the persisted data.