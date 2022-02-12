openbase logo
Readme

Apollo Client

Apollo Client

npm version Build Status Join the community

Apollo Client is a fully-featured caching GraphQL client with integrations for React, Angular, and more. It allows you to easily build UI components that fetch data via GraphQL.

Documentation

All Apollo Client documentation, including React integration articles and helpful recipes, can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/

The Apollo Client API reference can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/api/apollo-client/

Learn how to use Apollo Client with self-paced hands-on training on Odyssey, Apollo's official learning platform:
https://odyssey.apollographql.com/

Maintainers

Who is Apollo?

Apollo builds open-source software and a graph platform to unify GraphQL across your apps and services. We help you ship faster with:

  • Apollo Studio – A free, end-to-end platform for managing your GraphQL lifecycle. Track your GraphQL schemas in a hosted registry to create a source of truth for everything in your graph. Studio provides an IDE (Apollo Explorer) so you can explore data, collaborate on queries, observe usage, and safely make schema changes.
  • Apollo Federation – The industry-standard open architecture for building a distributed graph. Use Apollo’s gateway to compose a unified graph from multiple subgraphs, determine a query plan, and route requests across your services.
  • Apollo Client – The most popular GraphQL client for the web. Apollo also builds and maintains Apollo iOS and Apollo Android.
  • Apollo Server – A production-ready JavaScript GraphQL server that connects to any microservice, API, or database. Compatible with all popular JavaScript frameworks and deployable in serverless environments.

Learn how to build with Apollo

Check out the Odyssey learning platform, the perfect place to start your GraphQL journey with videos and interactive code challenges. Join the Apollo Community to interact with and get technical help from the GraphQL community.

100
December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

With this library, you can set up an Apollo client quickly. It includes all base functionality and is well explained. If you are using Apollo Client 3.0, this library is not needed, more about this on Apollo Client documentation.

0
January 24, 2021
Researcher in Cloud Computing
January 24, 2021
Performant

