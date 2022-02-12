Apollo Client is a fully-featured caching GraphQL client with integrations for React, Angular, and more. It allows you to easily build UI components that fetch data via GraphQL.
All Apollo Client documentation, including React integration articles and helpful recipes, can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/
The Apollo Client API reference can be found at:
https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/api/apollo-client/
Learn how to use Apollo Client with self-paced hands-on training on Odyssey, Apollo's official learning platform:
https://odyssey.apollographql.com/
Apollo builds open-source software and a graph platform to unify GraphQL across your apps and services. We help you ship faster with:
With this library, you can set up an Apollo client quickly. It includes all base functionality and is well explained. If you are using Apollo Client 3.0, this library is not needed, more about this on Apollo Client documentation.