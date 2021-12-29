Rigin Oommen ● Pune ● 61 Rating s ● 72 Review s ●

6 months ago

Unwelcoming Community Poor Documentation Performant

apollo-angular can be used with ng that reduces the overhead of adoption but if you try to manually integrate it. It will be a mess i experienced it. I am bit skeptic on touching this package because its very hard to incorporate usecases like graphql subscriptions with this package and it seems difficult limited support is available also for these some usecases.