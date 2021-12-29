openbase logo
A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for Angular and every GraphQL server

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

140

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Unwelcoming Community

100
Rigin Oommen
6 months ago
6 months ago
Unwelcoming Community
Poor Documentation
Performant

apollo-angular can be used with ng that reduces the overhead of adoption but if you try to manually integrate it. It will be a mess i experienced it. I am bit skeptic on touching this package because its very hard to incorporate usecases like graphql subscriptions with this package and it seems difficult limited support is available also for these some usecases.

Marcelo
September 8, 2020
September 8, 2020

It is very difficult to obtain documentation for tests, they are apparently very outdated on github, and the little discussion involved, making the search even more difficult

