packages/apollo-angular/README.md
apollo-angular can be used with ng that reduces the overhead of adoption but if you try to manually integrate it. It will be a mess i experienced it. I am bit skeptic on touching this package because its very hard to incorporate usecases like graphql subscriptions with this package and it seems difficult limited support is available also for these some usecases.
It is very difficult to obtain documentation for tests, they are apparently very outdated on github, and the little discussion involved, making the search even more difficult