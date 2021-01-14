openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

apollo-absinthe-upload-link

by bytewitchcraft
1.7.0 (see all)

A network interface for Apollo that enables file-uploading to Absinthe back ends.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Apollo-Absinthe-Upload-Link

A network interface for Apollo that enables file-uploading to Absinthe back ends.

Usage

Install via yarn or npm and then use createLink from the package in the construction of your ApolloClient-instance.

import ApolloClient from "apollo-client";
import { createLink } from "apollo-absinthe-upload-link";

const client = new ApolloClient({
    link: createLink({
        uri: "/graphql"
    })
});

Custom headers

Custom headers can be passed through options of the link. 

import ApolloClient from "apollo-client";
import { createLink } from "apollo-absinthe-upload-link";

const headers = { authorization: 1234 } 
const client = new ApolloClient({
    link: createLink({
        uri: "/graphql"
    }),
    headers,
});

Custom fetch

You can use the fetch option when creating an apollo-absinthe-upload-link to do a lot of custom networking. This is useful if you want to modify the request based on the calculated headers or calculate the uri based on the operation.

import ApolloClient from "apollo-client";
import { createLink } from "apollo-absinthe-upload-link";

const customFetch = (uri, options) => {
  const { header } = Hawk.client.header(
    "http://example.com:8000/resource/1?b=1&a=2",
    "POST",
    { credentials: credentials, ext: "some-app-data" }
  );
  options.headers.Authorization = header;
  return fetch(uri, options);
};

const headers = { authorization: 1234 } 
const client = new ApolloClient({
    link: createLink({
        uri: "/graphql"
    }),
    headers,
    fetch: customFetch
});

Usage with React Native

Substitute File with ReactNativeFile:

import { ReactNativeFile } from 'apollo-absinthe-upload-link'

const file = new ReactNativeFile({
  uri: '…',
  type: 'image/jpeg',
  name: 'photo.jpg'
})

const files = ReactNativeFile.list([
  {
    uri: '…',
    type: 'image/jpeg',
    name: 'photo-1.jpg'
  },
  {
    uri: '…',
    type: 'image/jpeg',
    name: 'photo-2.jpg'
  }
])

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Acknowledgements

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial