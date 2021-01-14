A network interface for Apollo that enables file-uploading to Absinthe back ends.

Usage

Install via yarn or npm and then use createLink from the package in the construction of your ApolloClient -instance.

import ApolloClient from "apollo-client" ; import { createLink } from "apollo-absinthe-upload-link" ; const client = new ApolloClient({ link : createLink({ uri : "/graphql" }) });

Custom headers

Custom headers can be passed through options of the link.

import ApolloClient from "apollo-client" ; import { createLink } from "apollo-absinthe-upload-link" ; const headers = { authorization : 1234 } const client = new ApolloClient({ link : createLink({ uri : "/graphql" }), headers, });

Custom fetch

You can use the fetch option when creating an apollo-absinthe-upload-link to do a lot of custom networking. This is useful if you want to modify the request based on the calculated headers or calculate the uri based on the operation.

import ApolloClient from "apollo-client" ; import { createLink } from "apollo-absinthe-upload-link" ; const customFetch = ( uri, options ) => { const { header } = Hawk.client.header( "http://example.com:8000/resource/1?b=1&a=2" , "POST" , { credentials : credentials, ext : "some-app-data" } ); options.headers.Authorization = header; return fetch(uri, options); }; const headers = { authorization : 1234 } const client = new ApolloClient({ link : createLink({ uri : "/graphql" }), headers, fetch : customFetch });

Usage with React Native

Substitute File with ReactNativeFile :

import { ReactNativeFile } from 'apollo-absinthe-upload-link' const file = new ReactNativeFile({ uri : '…' , type : 'image/jpeg' , name : 'photo.jpg' }) const files = ReactNativeFile.list([ { uri : '…' , type : 'image/jpeg' , name : 'photo-1.jpg' }, { uri : '…' , type : 'image/jpeg' , name : 'photo-2.jpg' } ])

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Acknowledgements