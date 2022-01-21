openbase logo
✏️ Tooling for development and production Apollo workflows

469K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

181

Package

Dependencies

37

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/55
Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Buggy
1Hard to Use
1Slow

100
6 months ago
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Hard to Use
Buggy

Probably the option to go with. This is the best option we have as of now for graphql development in the javascript ecosystem. But the main problem is this is very hard to debug and state manipulation is just a nightmare. The docs are really good but there is no support when you get stuck. Feels like a professional solution but unthoughtful one. Has so many issue with design but its the probably the option you wanna go with even if you have to sync your state with apollo. Half baked.

1
Yogi-Kmr
2 months ago
2 months ago

Very good for GraphQL, If you are doing any kind of gql then you gotta use this. Heavily documented, up to date library, uses latest apis from React. So you are good to go with this. No state management needed, caching in built so that is a bonus.

1
s-r-aman
2 months ago
2 months ago

Apollo is good and I guess the only tool that you can use to develop in GraphQL, but it is very painful to use. You don;t have many options to update the state and the typescript integration is very bad. It creates so much grunt work for the dev working on it. They should develop a tool to do types from typescript with GraphQL schema. Otherwise it is fine.

0
2 months ago
Self-taught full-time coder
2 months ago
Slow
Buggy
Easy to Use

I'd go with react-query instead. While tooling around Apollo is great it doesn't get frequent updates at the moment. Local state management with it is a rabbit hole I wish I didn't fall into.

0
7 days ago
7 days ago

We use Apollo everyday at work and we hate it because how controlled it is, there is no customisation of data and the cache issue creates new bug everyday. Please be away from apollo.

0

