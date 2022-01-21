SR Aman ● New Delhi, India ● 88 Rating s ● 93 Review s ● Run and Fall, Rise and Run. 6 months ago Great Documentation Hard to Use Buggy Probably the option to go with. This is the best option we have as of now for graphql development in the javascript ecosystem. But the main problem is this is very hard to debug and state manipulation is just a nightmare. The docs are really good but there is no support when you get stuck. Feels like a professional solution but unthoughtful one. Has so many issue with design but its the probably the option you wanna go with even if you have to sync your state with apollo. Half baked. 1

rohanSaroha-pharmeasy ● 30 Rating s ● 48 Review s ● 2 months ago Very good for GraphQL, If you are doing any kind of gql then you gotta use this. Heavily documented, up to date library, uses latest apis from React. So you are good to go with this. No state management needed, caching in built so that is a bonus. 1

ankush-singh ● 56 Rating s ● 58 Review s ● 2 months ago Apollo is good and I guess the only tool that you can use to develop in GraphQL, but it is very painful to use. You don;t have many options to update the state and the typescript integration is very bad. It creates so much grunt work for the dev working on it. They should develop a tool to do types from typescript with GraphQL schema. Otherwise it is fine. 0

Tymoteusz Czech ● digital nomad, Null Island ● 35 Rating s ● 34 Review s ● Self-taught full-time coder 2 months ago Slow Buggy Easy to Use I'd go with react-query instead. While tooling around Apollo is great it doesn't get frequent updates at the moment. Local state management with it is a rabbit hole I wish I didn't fall into. 0