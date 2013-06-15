Previously i used node-apn, but it revealed that it was not stable in case of big volumes, so i forked it, and finally i decided to create a completely new module. Since 1.2, node-apn was completely rewritten based on this fork, so i have re-switched to node-apn and i advice you to do the same.
var apns = require("apns"), options, connection, notification;
options = {
keyFile : "conf/key.pem",
certFile : "conf/cert.pem",
debug : true
};
connection = new apns.Connection(options);
notification = new apns.Notification();
notification.device = new apns.Device("iphone_token");
notification.alert = "Hello World !";
connection.sendNotification(notification);
Via npm:
$ npm install apns
As a submodule of your project
$ git submodule add http://github.com/neoziro/node-apns.git apns
$ git submodule update --init
Create a notification to send throw a connection.
notification.payload : Notification payload.
notification.badge : The number on the badge.
notification.sound : The sound to use.
notification.alert : Alert text.
notification.device : The device where notification is sent.
notification.encoding : The encoding of the notification, default
utf8. If you wish to send notifications containing emoji or other multi-byte characters you will need to set
notification.encoding = 'ucs2'. This tells node to send the message with 16bit characters, however it also means your message payload will be limited to 127 characters.
var apns = require("apns"), notification;
notification = new apns.Notification();
notification.payload = {"description" : "A good news !"};
notification.badge = 1;
notification.sound = "dong.aiff";
notification.alert = "Hello World !";
notification.device = new apns.Device("iphone_token");
The device where notification is sent.
token : The token in Buffer or string.
var apns = require("apns"), device;
device = new apns.Device("iphone_token");
Create a connection to open a socket and send notification.
Options avalaible are :
certData : Cert as Buffer.
keyData : Key as Buffer.
certFile : Path to the cert file (only if you don't use certData).
keyFile : Path to the key file (only if you don't use keyData).
passphrase : Passphrase used to connect.
gateway : Apple gateway, default
gateway.push.apple.com.
port : Connection port, default
2195.
enhanced : Use enhanced mode to catch error, default
true.
errorCallback : Error callback.
cacheLength : The number of notification to see if an error occur, if you don't know, let as default. Default
1000.
connectionTimeout : Time in ms before connection close, 10 minutes, is the time advised. Default
600000.
debug : Active debug mode (log main step to stdout), default
false.
var apns = require("apns");
var options = {
keyFile : "conf/key.pem",
certFile : "conf/cert.pem",
debug : true
};
var connection = new apns.Connection(options);
Send a notification.
notification : The notification to send.
var apns = require("apns"), notification, options, connection;
options = {
keyFile : "conf/key.pem",
certFile : "conf/cert.pem",
debug : true
};
connection = new apns.Connection(options);
notification = new apns.Notification();
notification.alert = "Hello World !";
notification.device = new apns.Device("iphone_token");
connection.sendNotification(notification);
If the enhanced binary interface is enabled and an error occurs when sending a message then subsequent messages will be automatically resent* and the connection will be re-established. If an
errorCallback is also specified in the connection options then it will be invoked with 2 arguments.
Errors object.
* N.B.: The
cacheLength option specifies the number of sent notifications which will be cached for error handling purposes. At present if more than the specified number of notifications have been sent between the incorrect notification being sent and the error being received then no resending will occur. This is only envisaged within very high volume environments and a higher cache number might be desired.
MIT