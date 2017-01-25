APN Agent

Node adapater for Apple Push Notification (APN) service.

Features

chainable message builder

persistent connection management

apn feedback service integration

feature complete mock agents for local-only testing/development

Resources

apnagent documentation: Official documentation website.

Delivering iOS Push Notifications with Node.js: In-depth getting started with push notifications and apnagent tutorial.

Related Projects

apnagent-ios: Tiny iOS application for use with the example(s) and live tests.

apnagent-playground: Extended examples for connecting, error mitigation and available message types.

Installation

apnagent is available for node.js on npm.

npm install apnagent

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jake Luer jake@qualiancy.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.