APlayer

Wow, such a lovely HTML5 music player

Introduction

APlayer is a lovely HTML5 music player.

APlayer supports:

Media formats - MP4 H.264 (AAC or MP3) - WAVE PCM - Ogg Theora Vorbis

Features - Playlist - Lyrics

Using APlayer on your project? Let me know!

Docs

中文文档

Join the Discussion

Related Projects

Plugins

Tooling

APlayer-Controler: controling tool

MetingJS: work with Meting music API

Feel free to submit yours in Let me know!

Who use APlayer?

OpenCollective backers

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Donate

APlayer is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing.

One-time Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

Recurring Pledges

Recurring pledges come with exclusive perks, e.g. having your name or your company logo listed in the APlayer GitHub repository and this website.

Become a backer or sponsor via OpenCollective

E-mail us: i#html.love

Author

APlayer © DIYgod, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by DIYgod with help from contributors (list).