openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
apl

aplayer

by DIYgod
1.10.1 (see all)

🍭 Wow, such a beautiful HTML5 music player

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

5.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ADPlayer

APlayer

Wow, such a lovely HTML5 music player

npm npm npm size Travis devDependency Status donate

Introduction

image

APlayer is a lovely HTML5 music player.

APlayer supports:

  • Media formats - MP4 H.264 (AAC or MP3) - WAVE PCM - Ogg Theora Vorbis
  • Features - Playlist - Lyrics

Using APlayer on your project? Let me know!

Docs

中文文档

Join the Discussion

Plugins

Tooling

Who use APlayer?

  • bilibili: 国内知名的视频弹幕网站
  • 黑客派: 程序员和设计师的聚集地，一个活跃的小众社区
  • 浙江大学 CC98 论坛: 浙江大学校网内规模最大的论坛，中国各大学中较活跃的 BBS 之一
  • Jelly Rue: Jelly Rue, an indie pop-rock band from Tartu.
  • Opus: An artist-exploration data visualization application
  • 站长之家: 针对中文站点提供资讯、技术、资源、服务
  • LLSupport: This site provides a lot of information about LoveLive
  • 歌词千寻: 每日更新的 LRC 歌词网站
  • iSearch: 一个提供 iTunes 搜索,试听,高清专辑封面获取,查看最新音乐动态等综合性平台
  • LRC 歌词编辑器: 一款非常实用的在线 LRC 歌词编辑器
  • Аэростатика
  • HealthDig: 每天只需两分钟的重点新闻资讯
  • Feel free to submit yours in Let me know!

Current Premium Sponsors

Special Sponsors

OpenCollective backers

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

APlayer is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing.

One-time Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

Recurring Pledges

Recurring pledges come with exclusive perks, e.g. having your name or your company logo listed in the APlayer GitHub repository and this website.

  • Become a backer or sponsor via OpenCollective
  • E-mail us: i#html.love

Author

APlayer © DIYgod, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by DIYgod with help from contributors (list).

Blog · GitHub @DIYgod · Twitter @DIYgod · Telegram Channel @awesomeDIYgod

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial