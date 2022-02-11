openbase logo
apl-viewhost-web

by alexa
1.8.2

This is a Web-assembly version (WASM) of apl viewhost web.

Readme

Alexa Presentation Language (APL) Viewhost Web

Introduction

The APL ViewHost Web is language-specific APL "view host", which is responsible for performing the rendering in the Web platform or framework for which the view host was designed by leveraging the functionality and support from APL Core library.

Installation

Prerequisites

  • NodeJS - version 10.x or higher
  • cmake - the easiest way to install on Mac is using brew install cmake
  • Yarn

Installation Steps

The easiest way to use apl-viewhost-web is to install it from npm and build it into your app with webpack.

npm install apl-viewhost-web

note: The package install will pull and build APL Core library locally, this make take a while.

Security

See CONTRIBUTING for more information.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License. Proprietary fonts are not licensed under an open source license, but instead subject to Amazon’s Trademark Guidelines, available here. Please see the LICENSE file in the fonts sub-directory.

