Introduction

The APL ViewHost Web is language-specific APL "view host", which is responsible for performing the rendering in the Web platform or framework for which the view host was designed by leveraging the functionality and support from APL Core library.

Installation

Prerequisites

NodeJS - version 10.x or higher

cmake - the easiest way to install on Mac is using brew install cmake

Yarn

Installation Steps

The easiest way to use apl-viewhost-web is to install it from npm and build it into your app with webpack.

npm install apl-viewhost-web

note: The package install will pull and build APL Core library locally, this make take a while.

