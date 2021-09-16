_ _ ____ _ _ _ | \ | |/ ___| \ | | | | | \| | | _| \| | __| |__ | |\ | |_| | |\ | / _ _ \ |_| \_|\____|_| \_| / / | | \ \ _ ____ _ | | | | | | / \ | _ \| | \ \_| |_/ / / _ \ | |_) | | \__ __/ / ___ \| __/| |___ ____| |____ /_/ \_\_| |_____| |___________|

An APL compiler written in CoffeeScript

Runs on node.js or in a browser

Uses Jison for parsing

Literate source code

In-browser demo

Mobile demo (still a web page, but intended for small touchscreens)

Wtf is this?

APL is an ancient array-oriented weird-looking elegant programming language.

ancient: It was conceived in the 1960s based on a Harvard professor's mathematical notation, which he published in a book titled "A Programming Language", hence the name.

array-oriented: Every variable is viewed as a multi-dimensional array; in particular, scalars are 0-dimensional arrays. When a function is applied on an array, it acts on all items simultaneously.

weird-looking: APL uses non-ASCII characters for most of its built-in functions. When it was invented, ASCII hadn't yet been established as a standard anyway.

elegant: APL code tends to be very concise and expressive. Many well-known algorithms can literally fit into several characters. What is more, code is agnostic about the number of dimensions, so it often works without modification for higher-dimensional inputs.

This project is an attempt to breathe back life into APL for a modern execution environment, namely the ubiquitous JavaScript.

A taste of classic APL

1 2 3 + 4 5 6 ⍝ returns 5 7 9 ; the array 1 2 3 added to 4 5 6 , item by item 7 + 4 5 6 ⍝ returns 11 12 13 ; the scalar 7 is extended to match the length of 4 5 6 ¯1 ⍝ the high minus (¯) is used for negative numbers 2j3 ÷ 4j5 ⍝ complex numbers; AjB stands for A+iB in the usual math notation 2 × 3 + 4 ⍝ = 2 × (3 + 4 ); all functions have the same precedence and are right-associative ⍳ 5 ⍝ the iota, or index generator; returns 0 1 2 3 4 3 ≤ 4 ⍝ returns 1 ; integers 0 and 1 are used as booleans 3 ≤ ⍳ 5 ⍝ returns 0 0 0 1 1 ; the 3 is compared against each item in ⍳5 2 3 ⍴ ⍳ 6 ⍝ a matrix with 0 1 2 in the first row and 3 4 5 in the second 6 ? 49 ⍝ randomly select 6 distinct numbers between 0 and 48 +/ 3 5 8 ⍝ 16 , slash is the "reduce" operator, so plus-slash means "sum" +/[k] A ⍝ summation along the k-th axis A +.× B ⍝ matrix multiplication; . is an operator, it gives the inner product of two functions ⌊3.14 ⍝ 3 ; functions have double meaning; e.g. with only one (right) arg, ⌊ means "floor" 7 ⌊5 ⍝ 5 ; with 2 args it means "minimum" ; 1 -arg is said to be "monadic" , 2 -arg "dyadic" ⍝ Lambda expressions f ← {⍺+2×⍵} ⍝ ⍺ and ⍵ are the left and right formal parameters 5 f 3 ⍝ would return 11 ⍝ Map, filter, reduce a ← 1 2 3 4 {1+3×⍵} a ⍝ map; simply apply the function on the array; returns 4 7 10 13 ({⍵>2} a) / a ⍝ filter; returns 3 4 ; note that here / is used as a function, not operator {⍺×⍵} / a ⍝ reduce; returns 24 ; here / is an operator, it takes a function on the left ×/a ⍝ same as {⍺×⍵}/a {(⍺×t)+⍵} / a ⍝ evaluate polynomial with coefficients a at point t ⍝ Head and tail a ← 5 6 7 8 1 ↑ a ⍝ returns 5 ; pronounced "one take of a" 1 ↓ a ⍝ returns 6 7 8 ; pronounced "one drop of a"

Some unorthodox additions

⍝ The index origin is fixed at 0 ⎕IO ⍝ returns 0 ⎕IO ← 1 ⍝ gives an error ⍝ Embedded JavaScript: 3 + «Math.sqrt(25)» ⍝ returns 8 ⍝ Computed variables are syntactically indistinguishable from other variables: r←3 ⍝ radius get_c←{○ r×2} ⍝ circumference get_S←{○ r⋆2} ⍝ surface ⌊ r c S ⍝ gives 3 18 28 ("⌊" is the floor function) r←5 ⌊ r c S ⍝ gives 5 31 78

Editor support

Vim keymap and syntax