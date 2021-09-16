openbase logo
apl

apl

by ngn
0.1.15 (see all)

deleted. i recommend using k instead: https://codeberg.org/ngn/k

  _   _  ____ _   _          _
 | \ | |/ ___| \ | |        | |
 |  \| | |  _|  \| |      __| |__
 | |\  | |_| | |\  |     / _   _ \
 |_| \_|\____|_| \_|    / / | | \ \
    _    ____  _        | | | | | |
   / \  |  _ \| |       \ \_| |_/ /
  / _ \ | |_) | |        \__   __/
 / ___ \|  __/| |___    ____| |____
/_/   \_\_|   |_____|  |___________|

An APL compiler written in CoffeeScript
Runs on node.js or in a browser
Uses Jison for parsing
Literate source code

In-browser demo

Mobile demo (still a web page, but intended for small touchscreens)

Wtf is this?

APL is an ancient array-oriented weird-looking elegant programming language.

  • ancient: It was conceived in the 1960s based on a Harvard professor's mathematical notation, which he published in a book titled "A Programming Language", hence the name.

  • array-oriented: Every variable is viewed as a multi-dimensional array; in particular, scalars are 0-dimensional arrays. When a function is applied on an array, it acts on all items simultaneously.

  • weird-looking: APL uses non-ASCII characters for most of its built-in functions. When it was invented, ASCII hadn't yet been established as a standard anyway.

  • elegant: APL code tends to be very concise and expressive. Many well-known algorithms can literally fit into several characters. What is more, code is agnostic about the number of dimensions, so it often works without modification for higher-dimensional inputs.

This project is an attempt to breathe back life into APL for a modern execution environment, namely the ubiquitous JavaScript.

A taste of classic APL

1 2 3 + 4 5 6   returns 5 7 9; the array 1 2 3 added to 4 5 6, item by item
7 + 4 5 6       returns 11 12 13; the scalar 7 is extended to match the length of 4 5 6
¯1              the high minus (¯) is used for negative numbers
2j3 ÷ 4j5       complex numbers; AjB stands for A+iB in the usual math notation
2 × 3 + 4       = 2 × (3 + 4); all functions have the same precedence and are right-associative
 5             the iota, or index generator; returns 0 1 2 3 4
3  4           returns 1; integers 0 and 1 are used as booleans
3   5         returns 0 0 0 1 1; the 3 is compared against each item in ⍳5
2 3   6       a matrix with 0 1 2 in the first row and 3 4 5 in the second
6 ? 49          randomly select 6 distinct numbers between 0 and 48
+/ 3 5 8        16, slash is the "reduce" operator, so plus-slash means "sum"
+/[k] A         summation along the k-th axis
A +.× B         matrix multiplication; . is an operator, it gives the inner product of two functions
⌊3.14           3; functions have double meaning; e.g. with only one (right) arg,  means "floor"
7⌊5             5; with 2 args it means "minimum"; 1-arg is said to be "monadic", 2-arg "dyadic"

 Lambda expressions
f  {⍺+2×⍵}      and  are the left and right formal parameters
5 f 3           would return 11

 Map, filter, reduce
a  1 2 3 4
{1+3×⍵} a       map; simply apply the function on the array; returns 4 7 10 13
({⍵>2} a) / a   filter; returns 3 4; note that here / is used as a function, not operator
{⍺×⍵} / a       reduce; returns 24; here / is an operator, it takes a function on the left
×/a             same as {⍺×⍵}/a
{(⍺×t)+⍵} / a   evaluate polynomial with coefficients a at point t

 Head and tail
a  5 6 7 8
1  a           returns 5; pronounced "one take of a"
1  a           returns 6 7 8; pronounced "one drop of a"

Some unorthodox additions

 The index origin is fixed at 0
⎕IO                     returns 0
⎕IO  1                 gives an error

 Embedded JavaScript:
3 + «Math.sqrt(25)»     returns 8

 Computed variables are syntactically indistinguishable from other variables:
r←3                     radius
get_c←{○ r×2}           circumference
get_S←{○ r⋆2}           surface
 r c S                 gives 3 18 28  ("⌊" is the floor function)
r←5
 r c S                 gives 5 31 78

Editor support

Vim keymap and syntax

