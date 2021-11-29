Apkup

Publish APKs to Google Play directly from the terminal



This package offers a streamlined way to publish packages in the Google Play Store.

A fork of playup.

🏁 Getting Started

Getting started with apkup is pretty easy and straight forward.

Install the apkup package globally or locally:

npm i -g apkup apkup -- help npx apkup -- help npm i -D apkup

CLI

Then use the CLI:

apkup \ --key api.json \ --apk /path/to/Package.apk \ --deobfuscation /path/to/mapping.txt \ --release-notes "en-US=lorem ipsum dolor" \ --obbs /path/to/Expansion.obb \ --obbs /path/to/Expansion2.obb

You can also specify each parameter via environment variables prefixed with APKUP_ (e.g. APKUP_KEY or APKUP_APK ).

Library

Or use the JavaScript library!

import { Apkup } = from 'apkup' ; const { Apkup } = require ( 'apkup' ); const apkup = new Apkup({ client_email : '' , private_key : '' }); apkup .upload( '/path/to/apk' , { obbs : [ '/path/to/somefile.obb' ], releaseNotes : [ { language : 'en-US' , text : 'Minor bug fixes...' } ] }) .then( data => { console .log( ` > ${data.packageName} version ${data.versionCode} is up!` ); });

🔒 Authentication

First you have to create a Google Play API Access. To do that go to the Google Play Developer Console and then with the account owner go to Settings -> API access and create a Google Play Android Developer project.

After that follow the instructions to create a Service Account. When you click Create Client ID, choose Service Account. You will get a JSON file with a public key and the service email.

The created Service Account needs the following role:

Release manager

🎈 Usage

