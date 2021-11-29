Publish APKs to Google Play directly from the terminal
This package offers a streamlined way to publish packages in the Google Play Store.
A fork of playup.
Getting started with
apkup is pretty easy and straight forward.
Install the
apkup package globally or locally:
npm i -g apkup
apkup --help
# or if you just want to use the CLI locally
npx apkup --help
# or install the library into your project
npm i -D apkup
Then use the CLI:
apkup \
--key api.json \
--apk /path/to/Package.apk \
--deobfuscation /path/to/mapping.txt \ # optional
--release-notes "en-US=lorem ipsum dolor" \
--obbs /path/to/Expansion.obb \ # optional
--obbs /path/to/Expansion2.obb # optional
You can also specify each parameter via environment variables prefixed with
APKUP_ (e.g.
APKUP_KEY or
APKUP_APK).
Or use the JavaScript library!
// typescript / modulejs
import { Apkup } = from 'apkup';
// or commonjs
const { Apkup } = require('apkup');
const apkup = new Apkup({
client_email: '',
private_key: ''
});
apkup
.upload('/path/to/apk', {
obbs: [
// optional expansion files (max 2)
'/path/to/somefile.obb'
],
releaseNotes: [
{
language: 'en-US',
text: 'Minor bug fixes...'
}
]
})
.then(data => {
console.log(` > ${data.packageName} version ${data.versionCode} is up!`);
});
First you have to create a Google Play API Access. To do that go to the Google Play Developer Console and then with the account owner go to Settings -> API access and create a Google Play Android Developer project.
After that follow the instructions to create a Service Account. When you click Create Client ID, choose Service Account. You will get a JSON file with a public key and the service email.
The created Service Account needs the following role:
See the full docs here.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.