Extract Android Manifest info from an APK file.
While there are some implementations for this out in the wild, none of them handle all of the intricacies of the APK file-format. This module uses the
aapt tool from the Android SDK to solve that problem. The tool will be downloaded and installed during
npm install. Tested on Linux and OS X.
Newer versions of Ubuntu don't support 32-bit executables by default.
aapt is a 32-bit executable. In order for
apk-parser to work from 64-bit Ubuntu, you need to execute the following commands to install 32-bit support:
sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386
sudo apt-get -qqy update
sudo apt-get -qqy install libncurses5:i386 libstdc++6:i386 zlib1g:i386
Add apk-parser to your project:
npm install --save apk-parser.
Sample usage:
var parseApk = require('apk-parser');
parseApk('myApkFile.apk', function (err, data) {
// Handle error or do something with data.
});
The returned data object is an object-representation of the
AndroidManifest.xml file. Here's a sample file:
{
"manifest": [
{
"@package": "com.example.android.snake",
"uses-permission": [
{
"@android:name": "android.permission.INTERNET"
}
],
"application": [
{
"@android:label": "Snake on a Phone",
"activity": [
{
"@android:theme": "@0x1030006",
"@android:name": "Snake",
"@android:screenOrientation": 1,
"@android:configChanges": "(type 0x11)0xa0",
"intent-filter": [
{
"action": [
{
"@android:name": "android.intent.action.MAIN"
}
],
"category": [
{
"@android:name": "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER"
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
Things to note:
You can increase the buffer size when needed, but do note that it comes with a memory cost:
parseApk('myApkFile.apk', 8 * 1024 * 1024, function (err, data) {
// Handle error or do something with data.
});
All code lives in the
lib folder. Try to stick to the style conventions used in existing code.
Tests can be run using
grunt test. A convenience command to automatically run the tests is also available:
grunt watch. Please add test cases when adding new functionality: this will prove that it works and ensure that it will keep working in the future.
