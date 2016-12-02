apk-parser - Android apk-file parser

Extract Android Manifest info from an APK file.

While there are some implementations for this out in the wild, none of them handle all of the intricacies of the APK file-format. This module uses the aapt tool from the Android SDK to solve that problem. The tool will be downloaded and installed during npm install . Tested on Linux and OS X.

Using 64-bit Ubuntu?

Newer versions of Ubuntu don't support 32-bit executables by default. aapt is a 32-bit executable. In order for apk-parser to work from 64-bit Ubuntu, you need to execute the following commands to install 32-bit support:

sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386 sudo apt-get -qqy update sudo apt-get -qqy install libncurses5: i386 libstdc++ 6 :i386 zlib1g: i386

Getting started

Add apk-parser to your project: npm install --save apk-parser .

Sample usage:

var parseApk = require ( 'apk-parser' ); parseApk( 'myApkFile.apk' , function ( err, data ) { });

The returned data object is an object-representation of the AndroidManifest.xml file. Here's a sample file:

{ "manifest" : [ { "@package" : "com.example.android.snake" , "uses-permission" : [ { "@android:name" : "android.permission.INTERNET" } ], "application" : [ { "@android:label" : "Snake on a Phone" , "activity" : [ { "@android:theme" : "@0x1030006" , "@android:name" : "Snake" , "@android:screenOrientation" : 1 , "@android:configChanges" : "(type 0x11)0xa0" , "intent-filter" : [ { "action" : [ { "@android:name" : "android.intent.action.MAIN" } ], "category" : [ { "@android:name" : "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" } ] } ] } ] } ] } ] }

Things to note:

The top-level element is a key named manifest .

. Attributes are encoded by prepending their name with @ .

. Child nodes can be accessed by name. The value is always an array, as there might be more than one array.

This representation is unaware of the meaning of this file (you might know that there will always only be one application tag, the module does not). This make sure that it never breaks with future Android releases.

You can increase the buffer size when needed, but do note that it comes with a memory cost:

parseApk( 'myApkFile.apk' , 8 * 1024 * 1024 , function ( err, data ) { });

Contributing

All code lives in the lib folder. Try to stick to the style conventions used in existing code.

Tests can be run using grunt test . A convenience command to automatically run the tests is also available: grunt watch . Please add test cases when adding new functionality: this will prove that it works and ensure that it will keep working in the future.

License