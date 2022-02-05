openbase logo
apk-mitm

by Niklas Higi
1.1.0 (see all)

🤖 A CLI application that automatically prepares Android APK files for HTTPS inspection

Readme

apk-mitm

A CLI application that automatically prepares Android APK files for HTTPS inspection

Inspecting a mobile app's HTTPS traffic using a proxy is probably the easiest way to figure out how it works. However, with the Network Security Configuration introduced in Android 7 and app developers trying to prevent MITM attacks using certificate pinning, getting an app to work with an HTTPS proxy has become quite tedious.

apk-mitm automates the entire process. All you have to do is give it an APK file and apk-mitm will:

You can also use apk-mitm to patch apps using Android App Bundle and rooting your phone is not required.

Installation

If you have an up-to-date version of Node.js (14+) and Java (8+), you can install apk-mitm by running:

$ npm install -g apk-mitm

Usage

Once installed, you can run this command to patch an app:

$ apk-mitm <path-to-apk>

So, if your APK file is called example.apk, you'd run:

$ apk-mitm example.apk

  ✔ Decoding APK file
  ✔ Modifying app manifest
  ✔ Replacing network security config
  ✔ Disabling certificate pinning
  ✔ Encoding patched APK file
  ✔ Signing patched APK file

   Done!  Patched APK: ./example-patched.apk

You can now install the example-patched.apk file on your Android device and use a proxy like Charles or mitmproxy to look at the app's traffic.

Patching App Bundles

You can also patch apps using Android App Bundle with apk-mitm by providing it with a *.xapk file (for example from APKPure) or a *.apks file (which you can export yourself using SAI). If you're doing this on Linux, make sure that both zip and unzip are installed.

Making manual changes

Sometimes you'll need to make manual changes to an app in order to get it to work. In these cases the --wait option is what you need. Enabling it will make apk-mitm wait before re-enconding the app, allowing you to make changes to the files in the temporary directory.

If you want to experiment with different changes to an APK, then using --wait is probably not the most convenient option as it forces you to start from scratch every time you use it. In this case you might want to take a look at APKLab. It's an Android reverse engineering workbench built on top of VS Code that comes with apk-mitm support and should allow you to iterate much more quickly.

Allowing specific certificates

On some devices (like Android TVs) you might not be able to add a new certificate to the system's root certificates. In those cases you can still add your proxy's certificate directly to the app's Network Security Config since that will work on any device. You can accomplish this by running apk-mitm with the --certificate flag set to the path of the certificate (.pem or .der file) used by your proxy.

Caveats

  • If the app uses Google Maps and the map is broken after patching, then the app's API key is probably restricted to the developer's certificate. You'll have to create your own API key without restrictions and run apk-mitm with the --wait option to be able to replace the com.google.android.geo.API_KEY value in the app's AndroidManifest.xml file.

  • If apk-mitm crashes while decoding or encoding the issue is probably related to Apktool. Check their issues on GitHub to find possible workarounds. If you happen to find an Apktool version that's not affected by the issue, you can instruct apk-mitm to use it by specifying the path of its JAR file through the --apktool option.

Thanks

License

MIT © Niklas Higi

100
rushabh10101
8 months ago
8 months ago
Great Documentation

I have been using this to build patched apks ,this apk also works with proxy server, i have came-up with very few apks this works. All the issues/bugs or error are defined as proper messages to patch split apk and come up with detailed to point possible errors and keep going . It works well with proxy and over all easy to use and comes with good documentation.

1
whysorush
ach51 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
9 months ago

I've used it to successfully build a patched apk that works with charles proxy. It works with few APKs I've tried but seems to break with Instagram APK. The error messages to patch split-apks were detailed enough to point to possible steps to get it working. All in all, a pretty handy tool that works well with Charles proxy.

0

