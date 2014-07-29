A ready to go, modular, multi transport, streaming friendly, JSON(P) API Server.
Express targets web applications providing support for templates, views, and all the facilities the you probably need if you're writing a web app. Restify let you "build "strict" API services" but it's too big and it concentrates on server to server API, that will not be consumed by your browser.
ApiServer is rad. It is a slim, fast, minimal API framework, built to provide you a flexible API consumable both in the browser and from other apps. It ships with JSON, JSONP (GET/POST) transports and a powerful fast routing engine OOTB. The source code is small, heavily tested and decoupled. Your API source will be well organized in context objects, allowing you to keep it in a meaningful maintainable way.
var ApiServer = require('apiserver')
The example below is intended to be a small sneak peek of the ApiServer API, modules and routes should be moved to separate files.
var ApiServer = require('apiserver')
var apiServer = new ApiServer({ port: 8080 })
// middleware
apiServer.use(/^\/admin\//, ApiServer.httpAuth({
realm: 'ApiServer Example',
encode: true,
credentials: ['admin:apiserver']
}))
apiServer.use(ApiServer.payloadParser())
// modules
apiServer.addModule('1', 'fooModule', {
// only functions exposed
options: {
opt1: 'opt1',
opt2: 'opt2',
opt3: 'opt3'
},
foo: {
get: function (request, response) {
response.serveJSON({
id: request.querystring.id,
verbose: request.querystring.verbose,
method: 'GET',
options: this.options
})
},
post: function (request, response) {
request.resume()
request.once('end', function () {
response.serveJSON({
id: request.querystring.id,
verbose: request.querystring.verbose,
method: 'POST',
payload: request.body // thanks to payloadParser
})
})
}
},
bar: function (request, response) {
response.serveJSON({ foo: 'bar', pow: this._pow(5), method: '*/' + request.method })
},
// never exposed due to the initial underscore
_pow: function (n) {
return n * n
}
})
// custom routing
apiServer.router.addRoutes([
['/foo', '1/fooModule#foo'],
['/foo/:id/:verbose', '1/fooModule#foo'],
['/foo_verbose/:id', '1/fooModule#foo', { 'verbose': true }],
['/bar', '1/fooModule#bar', {}, true] // will keep default routing too
])
// events
apiServer.on('requestStart', function (pathname, time) {
console.info(' ☉ :: start :: %s', pathname)
}).on('requestEnd', function (pathname, time) {
console.info(' ☺ :: end :: %s in %dms', pathname, time)
}).on('error', function (pathname, err) {
console.info(' ☹ :: error :: %s (%s)', pathname, err.message)
}).on('timeout', function (pathname) {
console.info(' ☂ :: timedout :: %s', pathname)
})
apiServer.listen()
Server will respond to
GET, POST http://localhost:8080/foo
GET, POST http://localhost:8080/foo/5/true
GET, POST http://localhost:8080/foo_verbose/5
* http://localhost:8080/bar
* http://localhost:8080/1/foo_module/bar
For full and detailed examples look at the examples folder
All options will be also passed to the the default transport (JSONTransport) constructor, then add here your transport configuration.
new ApiServer([options])
Number|String: defaults to 8080) the server binding port
http(s).Server: defaults http.Server)
Number: defaults to 15000) milliseconds to wait before arbitrary closing the response
Object: defaults to the standard router) the routes manager conforms to the router interface
Object: below the default) response headers defaults, can be overwritten by the transport
{
'cache-control': 'max-age=0, no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate',
'expires': 0,
'pragma': 'no-cache',
'x-server': 'ApiServer v' + ApiServer.version + ' raging on nodejs ' + process.version
}
var https = require('https'),
ApiServer = require('apiserver')
apiserver = new ApiServer({
port: 80,
server: https.createServer(),
standardHeaders: {
'cache-control': 'max-age=0, no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate',
'x-awesome-field': 'awezing value'
},
timeout: 2000,
indent: ' ', // transport
domain: '.myservice.com', // transport
defaultRoute: '/:version/:module/:method' // router
})
Adds a new module to to the current API set. It triggers the
router.update method.
ApiServer.prototype.addModule(apiVersion, moduleName, apiModule)
String) the version of the API you want to add your module to, it will be the part of the url
String) the name of the module, this will be the second part of your derived routes, after a case conversion
Object) the module object conform to the modules interface
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
apiserver.addModule('v1', 'user', userModule)
apiserver.addModule('v1', 'pages', pageModule)
apiserver.addModule('v2', 'user', userModule2)
Adds a middleware object to the middleware chain. It triggers the
router.update method.
Each middleware is associated to a
RegExp used to test the API end-point route. If the route matches the
RegExp the middleware will be a part of the chain and will be executed.
Read more about middleware here.
ApiServer.prototype.use([route], middleware)
RegExp: defaults to
/./) regular expression that the route should match
Object) the middleware object conforms to the middleware interface
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
apiserver.use(new MyMiddleWare({ foo: 'bar', bar: true }))
apiserver.use(/(signin|signup)/, ApiServer.payloadParser())
apiserver.use(/^\/v1\/files\/upload$/, ApiServer.multipartParser())
Bind the server to a port
ApiServer.prototype.listen([port], [callback])
Number|String) overwrite the constructor port parameter
Function) called when the port is actually bound to the server
From this point on, all the examples will take the require statements as assumption
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
apiserver.listen(80, function (err) {
if (err) {
console.error('Something terrible happened: %s', err.message)
} else {
console.log('Successful bound to port %s', this.port)
}
})
Unbind the server from the current port
ApiServer.prototype.close([callback])
Function) called when the port is actually unbound from the server
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
apiserver.listen(80, onListen)
function onListen(err) {
if (err) {
console.error('Something terrible happened: %s', err.message)
} else {
setTimeout(function () {
apiserver.close(onClose)
}, 5000)
}
}
function onClose() {
console.log('port unbound correctly')
}
Emitted when an API endpoint got hit.
apiserver.on('requestStart', function (url, requestTime) {
})
String) - the
request.url
Number) - when the API method was requested
Emitted when an API method closes the response, even with
response.end.
apiserver.on('requestEnd', function (url, responseTime) {
})
String) - the
request.url
Number) - how log the API method took for closing the response
Emitted when an API method exceed the maximum allowed time (see
timeout option), before closing the response.
apiserver.on('timeout', function (url) {
})
String) - the
request.url
Emitted when a sync error is triggered during the middleware chain execution, can be both your API, a transport or a simple middleware.
You still have to deal with async errors
apiserver.on('error', function (url, err) {
})
String) - the
request.url
Error) - the error which triggered the event
A module is a set of API end-points grouped in the same context:
Each module method (API end-point) must implement this interface and expect request and response parameters
function (request, response)
The request object is "extendend" ootb with the following members (aliases in round brackets):
url.parse
As you can see, there is no callback to call, you have to deal directly with the response.
Take a look at your transport documentation and use the right method that ships within the response object. You can also roughly close and write to the response stream in an edge case.
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
var userModule = {
signin: function (request, response) {
// rough approach
response.writeHead(200)
response.end('ok')
},
signout: function (request, response) {
// JSON transport
response.serveJSON({ foo: 'bar' })
}
}
apiserver.addModule('v1', 'user', userModule)
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
function UserModule(options) {
this.database = options.database
this.serviceName = options.serviceName
}
UserModule.prototype.signin = function (request, response) {
var self = this
self.database.searchUser(request.querystring.username, function (err) {
if (err) {
response.serveJSON({ success: false, err: err.message })
} else {
response.serveJSON({ success: true, message: 'welcome to ' + self.serviceName })
}
})
}
UserModule.prototype.signout = function (request, response) {
// you can use the response as usual
// a redirect for example
response.writeHead(302, {
'location': 'http://example.org/logout_suceesful'
})
response.end()
}
var database = /* your db object*/
apiserver.addModule('v1', 'user', new UserModule(database, 'My Awesome Service'))
The concept of middleware is not new at all, you can find the same pattern in senchalabs/Connect in mcavage/node-restify and in many others. A middleware is a piece of software that adds (or patches) a feature into another software. Usually there is a common interface to implement, because the caller software, in this case our ApiServer, should know how to interact with the middleware.
You should check out the source code for a large understanding, middleware is relatively easy to code.
The ApiServer uses kilianc/node-fnchain to execute all the active middleware and reach the API method (that actually is the last ring of the chain). This means that the order of the execution depends on the order you activated the middleware.
Each middleware can both exit with an error or explicitly stop the chain (not reaching your API method). This is useful in case of a precondition check (auth, sessions, DoS attack filter...), or just because you packed some shared code as middleware which must be executed before your API method.
At the middleware execution level, the response object is already patched with the default transport methods, so you can use these methods to write and close the response. Is a good practice to leave at the top of the chain the extra transports middleware.
// constructor adds the default transport automatically
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
// let's ad first our custom transports
apiserver.use(/\.xml$/, myXMLTransport())
apiserver.use(/\.csv$/, myCSVTransport())
apiserver.use(/\.yml$/, myYAMLTransport())
// now activate our middleware
apiserver.use(/form/, ApiServer.payloadParser())
apiserver.use(/upload/, ApiServer.multipartParser())
...
The request payload (the
data event) is paused by default and can be resumed calling
request.resume() at any level of execution: middleware, module, transport. Why? Because you should explicitly accept or refuse a payload, this way you will save memory not buffering useless data.
Take a look at both the pause and resume official docs.
ApiServer is using this patch to provide a robust buffered pause resume method, so you don't have do deal with the flying chunks after the pause call
Each middleware must implement this interface.
module.exports = function (options) {
return function (request, response, next) {
// do sometihng async and when you're done call the callback
options.count++
next()
}
}
A middleware basically, is a function that returns another function, this one must declare 3 paramaters:
function (err, stop)
The
next callback expects 2 parameters:
Error) an error object that will throw a server error event and will close the response
Boolean) a flag that stops the internal chain, that means that your API method will never be called and your middleware should be able to correctly close the response. At this point you already have all the transports available, and you can freely use them.
A transport is a particular middleware that "extends" the response object. It can provide new methods that allow you to serve your data to the client in different ways.
Usually this is how you send data back to the client:
function (request, response) {
response.writeHead(200, {
'content-type': 'application/json'
})
response.end(JSON.stringify({ foo: 'bar' }))
})
This is for example how the default JSONTransport simplify the process
function (request, response) {
response.serveJSON({ foo: 'bar' })
})
Basically what a transport does, is to wrap your data around a meaningful format (JSON, JSONP, HTML, XML, CSV, ...) understandable by your clients. It takes care of all the small things that the raw response needs (headers, status codes, buffering, ...)
Transports must be at the top of the middleware chain, in order to allow other middleware to use them.
JSONTransport is the default one, is attached before the middleware chain execution and then is available at every level of execution. You don't need to allocate it directly, the server itself will allocate the transport passing as options the ApiServer constructor options object.
module.exports = function (options) {
function serve<FORMAT>(request, response, data, options) {
response.writeHead(200, {
'content-type': 'application/<FORMAT>'
})
response.end(<FORMAT>.stringify(data))
}
return function (request, response) {
// attach some new method to the response
response.serve<FORMAT> = serve<FORMAT>.bind(this, request, response)
}
}
where
<FORMAT> is the formatting method of your data.
Apiserver uses apiserver-router as default router, a fast routing system with integrated caching. It basically translates your API methods names in routes, doing some convenient case conversion. Also, it supports (rails like) custom routes and implicit route parameters.
You can change the default behavior passing a custom router as
router option in the ApiServer constructor.
function UserModule(options) {
this.options = options
}
// will be translated into /1/random_photo_module/create_album
UserModule.prototype.createAlbum = function (request, response) { ... }
// will be translated into /1/random_photo_module/upload_photo
// in this case we will overwrite the default path with a custom one
UserModule.prototype.uploadPhoto = {
post: function (request, response) { ... }
}
// private method, skipped by the router
UserModule.prototype._checkFileExtension = function (request, response) { ... }
apiserver.addModule('1', 'randomPhotoModule', new UserModule())
apiserver.router.addRoute('/photo/:caption', '1/randomPhotoModule#uploadPhoto')
N.B. the
moduleName also will be translated
Your custom router must implement the following interface.
function Router () {
...
}
Router.prototype.update = function (modules, middlewareList) {
...
}
Router.prototype.get = function (request) {
...
}
The
get method must return the the middleware chain associated with the
request parameter, and eventually extend the
request with new data (ex. implicit route parameters).
JSONTransport is the default transport bundled with ApiServer and we can call it the real killer feature.
It provides JSON and JSONP that work with both GET / POST methods.
// decontextualized API method
function (request, response) {
response.serveJSON({ foo: 'bar' })
})
// decontextualized API method
function (request, response) {
response.serveJSON(['foo','bar', ...], {
httpStatusCode: 404,
httpStatusMessage: 'maybe.. you\'re lost',
headers: {
'x-value': 'foo'
}
})
})
// decontextualized API method
function (request, response) {
var count = 3
var interval = setInterval(function () {
if (count === 0) {
clearInterval(interval)
response.streamJSON()
} else {
count--
response.streamJSON({ foo: 'bar' })
}
}, 200)
})
yields
[
{ "foo": "bar" },
{ "foo": "bar" },
{ "foo": "bar" }
]
Read the full docs here
The payload parser automatically buffers the payload and parse it. It only works with PUT POST OPTIONS http methods, because they are the only that can carryout a payload by specs definition.
Two kinds of payload can be parsed:
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
application/json
The following attributes will be attached to the request object:
null or
Error in case of parse error
ApiServer.payloadParser()
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
apiserver.use(/1\/my_module\/my_method_api$/, ApiServer.payloadParser())
apiserver.addModule('1', 'myModule', {
'my_method_api': function (request, response) {
request.resume()
request.once('end', function () {
if (request.parseError) {
// :(
console.error(request.parseError.message)
} else {
request.body // an object containing the parsed data
request.rawBody // contains a binary buffer with your payload
}
})
}
})
The multipart-parser the attach the payload to a felixge/node-formidable
IncomingForm object. It only works with PUT POST OPTIONS http methods, because they are the only that can carryout a payload by specs definition.
Only a
multipart/form-data payload is parsed and the following attribute will be attached to the request object:
The following attributes will be attached to the request object, after the IncomingForm end event:
null or
Error in case of parse error
ApiServer.multipartParser()
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
apiserver.use(/1\/my_module\/my_method_api$/, ApiServer.multipartParser())
apiserver.addModule('1', 'myModule', {
'my_method_api': function (request, response) {
var fields = Object.create(null)
request.resume()
request.form.on('field', function (name, value) {
fields[name] = value
})
request.form.on('file', function (name, file) {
fields[name] = fs.readFileSync(file.path, 'utf8')
})
request.form.once('end', function () {
// do something with your data
})
},
'my_smarter_api': function (request, response) {
request.resume()
request.form.once('end', function () {
// do something with your data
request.body // fields
request.files // files
request.parseError // error
})
}
})
The httpauth middleware acts as an auth precondition, checking the
authorization headers sent with the request.
If the request doesn't pass the authorization check, httpAuth will close the response using the standard JSONTransport:
response.serveJSON(null, {
httpStatusCode: 401,
headers: { 'www-authenticate': 'Basic realm=\'' + realm + '\'' }
})
This will trigger a user/password prompt in your browser
ApiServer.httpAuth([options])
String) the name of your service, this is used by the browser when it prompts for username and password
Array) a list of strings (credentials), if your client is a browser you must use the form username:password
Boolean: defaults to false) set to true if your client is a browser (will base64 encode)
var apiserver = new ApiServer()
apiserver.use(/1\/admin\/.+/, ApiServer.httpAuth({
realm: 'signin please',
credentials: ['foo:password','bar:password', ...],
encode: true // we suppose that at the other end of the wire we have a browser
}))
apiserver.addModule('1', 'admin', {
'protectedApi': function (request, response) {
// this will executed only if you provide valid credentials
}
})
ApiServer follows the awesome Vincent Driessen branching model.
ApiServer follows (more or less) the Felix's Node.js Style Guide, your contribution must be consistent with this style.
The test suite is written on top of visionmedia/mocha and it took hours of hard work. Please use the tests to check if your contribution is breaking some part of the library and add new tests for each new feature.
⚡ npm test
and for your test coverage
⚡ make test-cov
