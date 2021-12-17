(Ring ring ring)
< Hello?
> Hi, can I speak to JSON API.
< Speaking.
> Hi, it's me JavaScript. Look, we need to talk.
< Now is not a good time...
> Wait, I just wanted to say, sorry.
< ...
Talking to APIs doesn't have to be awkward anymore.
axios http client library
problem property to help guide exception flow
npm i apisauce --save or
yarn add apisauce
axios.
// showLastCommitMessageForThisLibrary.js
import { create } from 'apisauce'
// define the api
const api = create({
baseURL: 'https://api.github.com',
headers: { Accept: 'application/vnd.github.v3+json' },
})
// start making calls
api
.get('/repos/skellock/apisauce/commits')
.then(response => response.data[0].commit.message)
.then(console.log)
// customizing headers per-request
api.post('/users', { name: 'steve' }, { headers: { 'x-gigawatts': '1.21' } })
See the examples folder for more code.
You create an api by calling
.create() and passing in a configuration object.
const api = create({ baseURL: 'https://api.github.com' })
The only required property is
baseURL and it should be the starting point for
your API. It can contain a sub-path and a port as well.
const api = create({ baseURL: 'https://example.com/api/v3' })
HTTP request headers for all requests can be included as well.
const api = create({
baseURL: '...',
headers: {
'X-API-KEY': '123',
'X-MARKS-THE-SPOT': 'yarrrrr',
},
})
Default timeouts can be applied too:
const api = create({ baseURL: '...', timeout: 30000 }) // 30 seconds
You can also pass an already created axios instance
import axios from 'axios'
import { create } from 'apisauce'
const customAxiosInstance = axios.create({ baseURL: 'https://example.com/api/v3' })
const apisauceInstance = create({ axiosInstance: customAxiosInstance })
With your fresh
api, you can now call it like this:
api.get('/repos/skellock/apisauce/commits')
api.head('/me')
api.delete('/users/69')
api.post('/todos', { note: 'jump around' }, { headers: { 'x-ray': 'machine' } })
api.patch('/servers/1', { live: false })
api.put('/servers/1', { live: true })
api.link('/images/my_dog.jpg', {}, { headers: { Link: '<http://example.com/profiles/joe>; rel="tag"' } })
api.unlink('/images/my_dog.jpg', {}, { headers: { Link: '<http://example.com/profiles/joe>; rel="tag"' } })
api.any({ method: 'GET', url: '/product', params: { id: 1 } })
get,
head,
delete,
link and
unlink accept 3 parameters:
axios request (optional)
post,
put, and
patch accept 3 different parameters:
axios request (optional)
any only accept one parameter
axios request, this object same as
axiosConfig
The responses are promise-based, so you'll need to handle things in a
.then() function.
The promised is always resolved with a
response object.
Even if there was a problem with the request! This is one of the goals of
this library. It ensures sane calling code without having to handle
.catch
and have 2 separate flows.
A response will always have these 2 properties:
ok - Boolean - True if the status code is in the 200's; false otherwise.
problem - String - One of 6 different values (see below - problem codes)
If the request made it to the server and got a response of any kind, response will also have these properties:
data - Object - this is probably the thing you're after.
status - Number - the HTTP response code
headers - Object - the HTTP response headers
config - Object - the `axios` config object used to make the request
duration - Number - the number of milliseconds it took to run this request
Sometimes on different platforms you need access to the original axios error that was thrown:
originalError - Error - the error that axios threw in case you need more info
You can change the URL your api is connecting to.
api.setBaseURL('https://some.other.place.com/api/v100')
console.log(`omg i am now at ${api.getBaseURL()}`)
Once you've created your api, you're able to change HTTP requests by
calling
setHeader or
setHeaders on the api. These stay with the api instance, so you can just set 'em and forget 'em.
api.setHeader('Authorization', 'the new token goes here')
api.setHeaders({
Authorization: 'token',
'X-Even-More': 'hawtness',
})
Monitors are functions you can attach to the API which will be called when any request is made. You can use it to do things like:
Monitors are run just before the promise is resolved. You get an early sneak peak at what will come back.
You cannot change anything, just look.
Here's a sample monitor:
const naviMonitor = response => console.log('hey! listen! ', response)
api.addMonitor(naviMonitor)
Any exceptions that you trigger in your monitor will not affect the flow of the api request.
api.addMonitor(response => this.kaboom())
Internally, each monitor callback is surrounded by an oppressive
try/catch
block.
Remember. Safety first!
In addition to monitoring, you can change every request or response globally.
This can be useful if you would like to:
Unlike monitors, exceptions are not swallowed. They will bring down the stack, so careful!
For responses, you're provided an object with these properties.
data - the object originally from the server that you might wanna mess with
duration - the number of milliseconds
problem - the problem code (see the bottom for the list)
ok - true or false
status - the HTTP status code
headers - the HTTP response headers
config - the underlying axios config for the request
Data is the only option changeable.
api.addResponseTransform(response => {
const badluck = Math.floor(Math.random() * 10) === 0
if (badluck) {
// just mutate the data to what you want.
response.data.doorsOpen = false
response.data.message = 'I cannot let you do that.'
}
})
Or make it async:
api.addAsyncResponseTransform(async response => {
const something = await AsyncStorage.load('something')
if (something) {
// just mutate the data to what you want.
response.data.doorsOpen = false
response.data.message = 'I cannot let you do that.'
}
})
For requests, you are given a
request object. Mutate anything in here to change anything about the request.
The object passed in has these properties:
data - the object being passed up to the server
method - the HTTP verb
url - the url we're hitting
headers - the request headers
params - the request params for
get,
delete,
head,
link,
unlink
Request transforms can be a function:
api.addRequestTransform(request => {
request.headers['X-Request-Transform'] = 'Changing Stuff!'
request.params['page'] = 42
delete request.params.secure
request.url = request.url.replace(/\/v1\//, '/v2/')
if (request.data.password && request.data.password === 'password') {
request.data.username = `${request.data.username} is secure!`
}
})
And you can also add an async version for use with Promises or
async/await. When you resolve
your promise, ensure you pass the request along.
api.addAsyncRequestTransform(request => {
return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 2000))
})
api.addAsyncRequestTransform(request => async () => {
await AsyncStorage.load('something')
})
This is great if you need to fetch an API key from storage for example.
Multiple async transforms will be run one at a time in succession, not parallel.
If you're more of a
stage-0 kinda person, you can use it like this:
const api = create({ baseURL: '...' })
const response = await api.get('/slowest/site/on/the/net')
console.log(response.ok) // yay!
import { CancelToken } from 'apisauce'
const source = CancelToken.source()
const api = create({ baseURL: 'github.com' })
api.get('/users', {}, { cancelToken: source.token })
// To cancel request
source.cancel()
The
problem property on responses is filled with the best
guess on where the problem lies. You can use a switch to
check the problem. The values are exposed as
CONSTANTS
hanging on your built API.
Constant VALUE Status Code Explanation
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NONE null 200-299 No problems.
CLIENT_ERROR 'CLIENT_ERROR' 400-499 Any non-specific 400 series error.
SERVER_ERROR 'SERVER_ERROR' 500-599 Any 500 series error.
TIMEOUT_ERROR 'TIMEOUT_ERROR' --- Server didn't respond in time.
CONNECTION_ERROR 'CONNECTION_ERROR' --- Server not available, bad dns.
NETWORK_ERROR 'NETWORK_ERROR' --- Network not available.
CANCEL_ERROR 'CANCEL_ERROR' --- Request has been cancelled. Only possible if `cancelToken` is provided in config, see axios `Cancellation`.
Which problem is chosen will be picked by walking down the list.
Bugs? Comments? Features? PRs and Issues happily welcomed! Make sure to check out our contributing guide to get started!
