apiNG is an AngularJS module that enables you to receive and display data from one or more sources. The data can be aggregated, limited and ordered. The complete setup is dead simple, just by adding data-attributes to your html.

There are two level of usage: basic and advanced

The basic usage is focused on keeping it simple and easy, but with enough power for most use cases

The advanced usage turns apiNG into a plugin system for data-sources and designs, focused on re-usable modules

Demo

References

References are listed at aping.readme.io/docs/demos

Are you using apiNG for your next project?

Let us know if you use this module in your project and we'll add here!

Documentation

Full documentation is available at aping.readme.io

Plugins

apiNG plugin quicklist:

All apiNG plugins: aping.readme.io/docs/all-plugins

License

MIT