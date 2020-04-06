apiNG is an AngularJS module that enables you to receive and display data from one or more sources. The data can be aggregated, limited and ordered. The complete setup is dead simple, just by adding data-attributes to your html.
There are two level of usage: basic and advanced
References are listed at aping.readme.io/docs/demos
Are you using apiNG for your next project?
Let us know if you use this module in your project and we'll add here!
Full documentation is available at aping.readme.io
apiNG plugin quicklist:
Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Flickr, Dailymotion, Tumblr, GitHub, RSS, OpenWeatherMap, Wikipedia, BandsInTown, football-data
All apiNG plugins: aping.readme.io/docs/all-plugins
MIT