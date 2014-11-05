This is a tool for deploying API proxies and Node.js applications to the Apigee Edge platform. The tool also lets you list and undeploy API proxies.
Note: This is not an officially supported Google product.
apigeetool is a Node.js module and you can install it using npm:
npm install -g apigeetool
NOTE: The
-g option places the apigeetool command in your PATH. On "*nix"-based machines,
sudo may be required with the
-g option. If you do not use
-g, then you need to add the apigeetool command to your PATH manually. Typically, the
-g option places modules in:
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/apigee-127 on *nix-based machines.
You must have an account on Apigee Edge to perform any
apigeetool functions. These functions include:
You need to be familiar with basic concepts and features of Apigee Edge such as API proxies, organizations, and environments.
For more information, refer to the Apigee Edge docs.
The following parameters are available on all of the commands supported by this tool:
--baseuri -L
(optional) The base URI for you organization on Apigee Edge. The default is the base URI for Apigee cloud deployments is
api.enterprise.apigee.com. For on-premise deployments, the base URL may be different.
--header -H
(optional) Adds a header to the API call. Format is header:value. This option may be used multiple times if more than one header is needed.
--cafile -c
(optional) The names of one of more PEM files that represent trusted certificate authorities.
Multiple file names may be comma-separated. Use this to communicate with an installation
of Apigee Edge that uses a custom certificate for API calls.
--keyfile -K
(optional) The name of the PEM file that represents the private key in a mutual auth connection.
--certfile -C
(optional) The name of the PEM file that represents the certificate in a mutual auth connection.
--debug -D
(optional) Prints additional information about the deployment, including router and message processor IDs.
--help -h
(optional) Displays help on this command.
--insecure -k
(optional) Do not validate the TLS certificate of the HTTPS target for API calls.
Use this to communicate with an installation of Apigee Edge that does not use a
trusted TLS certificate.
--asynclimit -a
(optional) Limit for the maximum number of operations performed concurrently.
Currently this only affects file uploads in the
deploynodeapp command. Defaults to 4.
--json -j
(optional) Formats the command's response as a JSON object.
--organization -o
(required) The name of the organization to deploy to. May be set as an environment variable APIGEE_ORGANIZATION.
--password -p
(required) Your Apigee account password. May be set as an environment variable APIGEE_PASSWORD.
--username -u
(required) Your Apigee account username. May be set as an environment variable APIGEE_USERNAME.
--token -t
(optional) Your Apigee access token. Use this in lieu of -u / -p
--netrc -N
(optional) Use this in lieu of -u / -p, to tell apigeetool to retrieve credentials from your .netrc file.
--verbose -V
(optional) Prints additional information as the deployment proceeds.
Deploys a Node.js app to Apigee Edge as an API proxy. With your Node.js app deployed to Edge, you can take advantage of Edge features like security, quotas, caching, analytics, trace tool, and more.
Deploys a Node.js app to Apigee Edge.
apigeetool deploynodeapp -u sdoe@apigee.com -o sdoe -e test -n 'Test Node App 2' -d . -m app.js -b /node2
Deploys a Node.js app to both the default (HTTP) and secure (HTTPS) virtual hosts.
apigeetool deploynodeapp -u sdoe@apigee.com -o sdoe -e test -n 'Test Node App 2' -d . -m app.js -b /node2 -v default,secure
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
For example, if you do not specify a password using "-p", apigeetool will prompt for the password on the command line.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--environments -e
(required) The name(s) of the environment(s) to deploy to (comma-delimited).
--api -n
(optional) The name of the API proxy. The name of the API proxy must be unique within an organization. The characters you are allowed to use in the name are restricted to the following:
A-Z0-9._\-$ %. If not specified, will attempt to use name from package.json.
--base-path -b
(optional) The base path of the API proxy. For example, for this API proxy, the base path is
/example-proxy:
http://myorg-test.apigee.net/example-proxy/resource1.
--directory -d
(optional) The path to the root directory of the API proxy on your local system. Will attempt to use current directory is none is specified.
--import-only -i
(optional) Imports the API proxy to Apigee Edge but does not deploy it.
--main -m
(optional) The Node.js file you want to be the main file. If not specified, will attempt to use main from package.json.
--preserve-policies -P
(optional) If specified, the highest revision of the existing proxy will be downloaded and the node code in your directory will be overlayed upon it to create a resulting proxy that contains both any existing policies and the node code in the directory. If there is no existing revision, this option will have no effect.
--resolve-modules -R
(optional) If the API proxy includes Node.js modules (e.g., in a
node_modules directory), this option updates them on Apigee Edge without uploading them from your system. Basically, it's like running "npm install" on Apigee Edge in the root directory of the API proxy bundle.
--production
(optional) Indicates if Apigee Edge should use the
--production flag during
npm install. Defaults to
true, example of disabling the flag would be
--production false.
--upload-modules -U
(optional) If specified, uploads Node.js modules from your system to Apigee Edge rather than resolving the modules directly on Apigee Edge (the default behavior).
--virtualhosts -v
(optional) A comma-separated list of virtual hosts that the deployed app will use. The two most common options are
default and
secure. The
default option is always HTTP and
secure is always HTTPS. By default,
apigeetool deploynodeapp uses
default,secure.
--bundled-dependencies
(optional) If specified, the source code will be uploaded with its
bundledDependencies as defined in the
package.json.
--wait-after-import -W
(optional) Number of seconds to delay before deploying node.js proxy.
Deploys a Hosted Target to Apigee Edge as an API proxy. With your Hosted Target deployed to Edge, you can take advantage of Edge features like security, quotas, caching, analytics, trace tool, and more.
Deploys a Node.js app as a Hosted Target to Apigee Edge.
apigeetool deployhostedtarget -u sdoe@apigee.com -o sdoe -e test -n 'test-node-app-2' -b /node2
Deploys a Node.js app as a Hosted Target to both the default (HTTP) and secure (HTTPS) virtual hosts.
apigeetool deployhostedtarget -u sdoe@apigee.com -o sdoe -e test -n 'test-node-app-2' -b /node2 -v default,secure
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
For example, if you do not specify a password using "-p", apigeetool will prompt for the password on the command line.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
The name of the API proxy. The name of the API proxy must be unique within an organization. The characters you are allowed to use in the name are restricted to the following:
a-z0-9._\-$ %.
--environments -e
(required) The name(s) of the environment(s) to deploy to (comma-delimited).
--base-path -b
(optional) The base path of the API proxy. For example, for this API proxy, the base path is
/example-proxy:
http://myorg-test.apigee.net/example-proxy/resource1.
--directory -d
(optional) The path to the root directory of the API proxy on your local system. Will attempt to use current directory is none is specified.
--import-only -i
(optional) Imports the API proxy to Apigee Edge but does not deploy it.
--preserve-policies -P
(optional) If specified, the highest revision of the existing proxy will be downloaded and the source code in your directory will be overlayed upon it to create a resulting proxy that contains both any existing policies and the source code in the directory. If there is no existing revision, this option will have no effect.
--virtualhosts -v
(optional) A comma-separated list of virtual hosts that the deployed app will use. The two most common options are
default and
secure. The
default option is always HTTP and
secure is always HTTPS. By default,
apigeetool deployhostedtarget uses
default,secure.
--bundled-dependencies
(optional) If specified, the source code will be uploaded with its
bundledDependencies as defined in the
package.json.
Deploys an API proxy to Apigee Edge. If the proxy is currently deployed, it will be undeployed first, and the newly deployed proxy's revision number is incremented.
Deploys an API proxy called example-proxy to Apigee Edge. Per the
-d flag, the command is executed in the root directory of the proxy bundle.
apigeetool deployproxy -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test -n example-proxy -d .
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
(required) The name of the API proxy. Note: The name of the API proxy must be unique within an organization. The characters you are allowed to use in the name are restricted to the following:
A-Z0-9._\-$ %.
--environments -e
(required) The name(s) of the environment(s) to deploy to (comma delimited).
--base-path -b
(optional) The base path of the API proxy. For example, for this API proxy, the base path is /example-proxy: http://myorg-test.apigee.net/example-proxy/resource1.
--directory -d
(optional) The path to the root directory of the API proxy on your local system. Will attempt to use current directory is none is specified.
--import-only -i
(optional) Imports the API proxy to Apigee Edge but does not deploy it.
--resolve-modules -R
(optional) If the API proxy includes Node.js modules (e.g., in a
node_modules directory), this option updates them on Apigee Edge without uploading them from your system. Basically, it's like running npm on Apigee Edge in the root directory of the API proxy bundle.
--upload-modules -U
(optional) If specified, uploads Node.js modules from your system to Apigee Edge.
--bundled-dependencies
(optional) If specified, the
node &
hosted resources will be uploaded with their
bundledDependencies as defined in their respective
package.json files.
--wait-after-import -W
(optional) Number of seconds to delay before deploying node.js proxy.
Deploys an existing API proxy revision to Apigee Edge. If a different revision is already deployed to the targeted environments, it will be undeployed and replaced with the requested revision.
Deploys an existing API proxy revision called example-proxy to Apigee Edge.
apigeetool deployExistingRevision -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test -n example-proxy -r 1
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
(required) The name of the API proxy. Note: The name of the API proxy must be unique within an organization. The characters you are allowed to use in the name are restricted to the following:
A-Z0-9._\-$ %.
--environments -e
(required) The name(s) of the environment(s) to deploy to (comma delimited).
--revision -r
(required) The existing revision of the proxy to be deployed.
Undeploys a named API proxy or Node.js app deployed on Apigee Edge.
Undeploy the proxy named "example-proxy".
apigeetool undeploy -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-proxy -e test -D
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
(required) The name of the API proxy or app to undeploy.
--environment -e
(required) The environment on Apigee Edge where the API proxy or app is currently deployed.
--revision -r
(optional) Specify the revision number of the API proxy to undeploy.
Lists the API proxies deployed on Apigee Edge for the specified organization. Lets you filter the result by API proxy name or environment.
List all API proxies in an organization:
$ apigeetool listdeployments -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test`
List API proxies named "example-proxy":
$ apigeetool listdeployments -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-proxy
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
(You must specify either
api or
environment in this command) The name of the API proxy to list.
--environment -e
(You must specify either
api or
environment in this command) The environment for which you want to list deployments. When
-e is specified, the command lists all deployed proxies in the environment.
--long -l
(optional) Returns additional information about the API proxy or Node.js app,
including the URL to use as the base path for each one.
--revision -r
(optional) Filters the list by the specified revision number.
Fetches a deployed API proxy or Node.js application from Apigee Edge. The result will be a ZIP file that contains the contents of the entire proxy.
Regardless of whether "deployproxy" or "deploynodeapp" is used to deploy the proxy or app, the result of "fetchproxy" will always be a ZIP file that represents an API proxy. The resulting proxy may be "unzipped" and re-deployed using "deployproxy."
Fetch the deployed proxy named "example-proxy".
apigeetool fetchproxy -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-proxy -r 1
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
(required) The name of the API proxy or app to undeploy.
--revision -r
(required) Specifies the revision to retrieve.
--file -f
(optional) The name of the file to write as the result. If not specified,
then the file name will be the same as the name passed to the "name"
parameter.
Delete all revisions of a proxy from Apigee Edge.
It is an error to delete a proxy that still has deployed revisions. Revisions must be undeployed using "undeploy" before this command may be used.
Delete the proxy named "example-proxy".
apigeetool delete -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-proxy
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
(required) The name of the API proxy or app to undeploy.
Retrieve the last set of log records from a Node.js application or Hosted Target deployed to Apigee Edge.
The resulting log files will be written directly to standard output. Each is prefixed with:
Since Apigee Edge, by default, deploys each Node.js application on at least two different servers, most applications will see at least two sets of logs. These are sorted in time stamp order.
The log records from this command come from a cache inside Apigee Edge that retains the last 500 lines of log output from each server. The cache is a circular buffer, so older messages will be discarded when it fills up.
By default, the last set of log records will be pulled and written to standard output. However, if the "-f" option is used, then "apigeetool" will poll Edge for new log records and append them to standard output, in the manner of "tail -f". (By default, the tool polls every five seconds).
For example, a set of log records might look like this:
[2014-11-05T01:30:01.530Z nodejs/stderr svr.362] *** Starting script [2014-11-05T01:30:09.182Z nodejs/stderr svr.362] 2014-11-05T01:30:09.181Z - debug: 1/4. this is a debug log [2014-11-05T01:30:09.186Z nodejs/stdout svr.362] 2014-11-05T01:30:09.186Z - info: 2/4. this is an info log [2014-11-05T01:30:09.187Z nodejs/stdout svr.362] 2014-11-05T01:30:09.187Z - warn: 3/4. this is a warning log [2014-11-05T01:30:09.188Z nodejs/stderr svr.362] 2014-11-05T01:30:09.188Z - error: 4/4. this is an error log [2014-11-05T01:48:21.419Z nodejs/stderr svr.828] *** Starting script [2014-11-05T01:48:28.637Z nodejs/stderr svr.828] js-bson: Failed to load c++ bson extension, using pure JS version [2014-11-05T01:48:29.801Z nodejs/stderr svr.828] 2014-11-05T01:48:29.800Z - debug: 1/4. this is a debug log [2014-11-05T01:48:29.804Z nodejs/stdout svr.828] 2014-11-05T01:48:29.804Z - info: 2/4. this is an info log [2014-11-05T01:48:29.805Z nodejs/stdout svr.828] 2014-11-05T01:48:29.805Z - warn: 3/4. this is a warning log [2014-11-05T01:48:29.806Z nodejs/stderr svr.828] 2014-11-05T01:48:29.806Z - error: 4/4. this is an error log
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--api -n
(required) The name of the deployed app to get logs from.
--environment -e
(required) The environment on Apigee Edge where the app is currently deployed.
--streaming -f
(optional) If specified, do not exit, but instead poll Apigee Edge for new log
records and write them to standard output in the manner of "tail -f."
--timezone -z
(optional) If specified, use the time zone to format the timestamps on the
log records. If not specified, then the default is UTC. The timestamp name
should be a name such as "PST."
--hosted-build
(optional) If specified will attempt to get the build logs for a deployed
Hosted Target.
--hosted-runtime
(optional) If specified will attempt to get the runtime logs for a deployed
Hosted Target.
Deploys a sharedFlow to Apigee Edge. If the sharedFlow is currently deployed, it will be undeployed first, and the newly deployed sharedflow's revision number is incremented.
Deploys a SharedFlow called example-sf to Apigee Edge. Per the
-d flag, the command is executed in the root directory of the sharedflow bundle.
apigeetool deploySharedflow -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test -n example-sf -d .
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--name -n
(required) The name of the SharedFlow. Note: The name of the SharedFlow must be unique within an organization. The characters you are allowed to use in the name are restricted to the following:
A-Z0-9._\-$ %.
--environments -e
(required) The name(s) of the environment(s) to deploy to (comma delimited).
--directory -d
(optional) The path to the root directory of the sharedflow on your local system. Will attempt to use current directory is none is specified.
--import-only -i
(optional) Imports the sharedflow to Apigee Edge but does not deploy it.
Undeploys a SharedFlow deployed on Apigee Edge.
Undeploy the proxy named "example-sf".
apigeetool undeploySharedflow -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-sf -e test -D
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--name -n
(required) The name of the sharedflow to undeploy.
--environment -e
(required) The environment on Apigee Edge where the sharedflow is currently deployed.
--revision -r
(optional) Specify the revision number of the sharedflow to undeploy.
Lists the sharedflows deployed on Apigee Edge for the specified organization. Lets you filter the result by API proxy name or environment.
List all Sharedflows in an organization:
$ apigeetool listSharedflowDeployments -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test` #Won't work due to missing API
List Sharedflows named "example-sf":
$ apigeetool listSharedflowDeployments -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-sf
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--name -n
(You must specify either
name or
environment in this command) The name of the Sharedflow to list.
--environment -e
(You must specify either
name or
environment in this command) The environment for which you want to list deployments. When
-e is specified, the command lists all deployed proxies in the environment.
--revision -r
(optional) Filters the list by the specified revision number.
Fetches a sharedFlow from Apigee Edge. The result will be a ZIP file that contains the contents of the entire sharedflow.The resulting ZIP file may be "unzipped" and re-deployed using "deploySharedflow."
Fetch the deployed proxy named "example-proxy".
apigeetool fetchSharedflow -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-proxy -r 1
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--name -n
(required) The name of the sharedflow or app to undeploy.
--revision -r
(required) Specifies the revision to retrieve.
--file -f
(optional) The name of the file to write as the result. If not specified,
then the file name will be the same as the name passed to the "name"
parameter.
Delete all revisions of a sharedflow from Apigee Edge.
It is an error to delete a proxy that still has deployed revisions. Revisions must be undeployed using "undeploySharedflow" before this command may be used.
Delete the proxy named "example-sf".
apigeetool deleteSharedflow -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -n example-sf
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--name -n
(required) The name of the API proxy or app to undeploy.
The following commands support the varying scoped of the Apigee KVM.
When just the
--organization option is present, the operation will correspond to the Organization-scoped KVM.
When the
--organization and
--environment options are present, the operation will correspond to the Environment-scoped KVM.
When the
--organization and
--api options are present, the operation will correspond to the API-scoped KVM.
Creates a map in the Apigee KVM with the given name.
Create KVM map named "test-map"
apigeetool createKVMmap -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test --mapName test-map
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--mapName
(required) The name of the map to be created.
--environment -e
(optional) The environment to target for an Environment-scoped KVM operation.
--api -n
(optional) The API to target for an API-scoped KVM operation.
--encrypted
(optional) Create a encrypted KVM Map.
Adds an entry of name:value to the named map in the Apigee KVM.
Add entry to KVM with name "test1" and value "value1"
apigeetool addEntryToKVM -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test --mapName test-map --entryName test1 --entryValue value1
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--mapName
(required) The name of the map the entry will belong to.
--entryName
(required) The name of the entry to be created.
--entryValue
(required) The value of the entry to be created.
--environment -e
(optional) The environment to target for an Environment-scoped KVM operation.
--api -n
(optional) The API to target for an API-scoped KVM operation.
Updates an entry of name:value to the named map in the Apigee KVM.
Update entry to KVM with name "test1" and value "value1"
apigeetool updateKVMentry -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test --mapName test-map --entryName test1 --entryValue value1
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--mapName
(required) The name of the map the entry will belong to.
--entryName
(required) The name of the entry to be created.
--entryValue
(required) The value of the entry to be created.
--environment -e
(optional) The environment to target for an Environment-scoped KVM operation.
Retrieves an entire KVM map with all of its entries, by name.
Get map named "test-map".
apigeetool getKVMmap -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test --mapName test-map
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--mapName
(required) The name of the map to be retrieved.
--environment -e
(optional) The environment to target for an Environment-scoped KVM operation.
--api -n
(optional) The API to target for an API-scoped KVM operation.
Retrieve an unencrypted KVM entry from an Apigee KVM map, by name.
Retrieve the KVM entry named "test1" in the map "test-map".
apigeetool getKVMentry -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test --mapName test-map --entryName test1
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--mapName
(required) The name of the map that the entry belongs to.
--entryName
(required) The name of the entry to be retrieved.
--environment -e
(optional) The environment to target for an Environment-scoped KVM operation.
--api -n
(optional) The API to target for an API-scoped KVM operation.
Deletes an entire map from the Apigee KVM along with all of its entries.
Delete map named "test-map".
apigeetool deleteKVMmap -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test --mapName test-map
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--mapName
(required) The name of the map to be deleted.
--environment -e
(optional) The environment to target for an Environment-scoped KVM operation.
--api -n
(optional) The API to target for an API-scoped KVM operation.
Deletes a single entry by name from an Apigee KVM map.
Delete entry named "test1" from the map named "test-map".
apigeetool deleteKVMmmap -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test --mapName test-map --entryName test1
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
--mapName
(required) The name of the map that the entry belongs to.
--entryName
(required) The name of the entry to be deleted.
--environment -e
(optional) The environment to target for an Environment-scoped KVM operation.
--api -n
(optional) The API to target for an API-scoped KVM operation.
Creates a Cache with the given name.
Create Cache map named "test-cache"
apigeetool createcache -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test -z test-cache
Create Cache map named "test-cache" (with description and expiry)
apigeetool createcache -u sdoe@example.com -o sdoe -e test -z test-cache --description "sample key" --cacheExpiryInSecs 40000
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password, and the "-o" parameter for organization name, all of which are required.
-z
(required) The name of the cache to be created.
--environment -e
(required) The environment to target.
--description
(optional) The description of the cache to be created.
--cacheExpiryByDate
(optional) Date by which the cache will expire. Date format must be mm-dd-yyyy.
--cacheExpiryInSecs
(optional) Duration in seconds by which the cache will expire.
Creates a Target Server with the given name.
Create Target Server named "test-target" with SSL enabled.
apigeetool createTargetServer -N -o $ORG -e $ENV --targetServerName test-target --targetHost httpbin.org --targetPort 443 --targetSSL true
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
--targetServerName (required) The name of the Target Server to be created.
--targetHost (required) The hostname of the target.
--targetPort (required) The port number of the target.
--targetSSL (optional) Whether or not SSL is configured, defaults to none.
--targetEnabled (optional) Whether or not the Target Server itself is enabled, defaults to true.
Update a Target Server with the given name.
Update Target Server named "test-target" with SSL enabled.
apigeetool updateTargetServer -N -o $ORG -e $ENV --targetServerName test-target --targetHost httpbin.org --targetPort 443 --targetSSL true
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
--targetServerName (required) The name of the Target Server to be created.
--targetHost (required) The hostname of the target.
--targetPort (required) The port number of the target.
--targetSSL (optional) Whether or not SSL is configured, defaults to none.
--targetEnabled (optional) Whether or not the Target Server itself is enabled, defaults to true.
Deletes a Target Server with the given name.
Delete Target Server named "test-target".
apigeetool deleteTargetServer -N -o $ORG -e $ENV --targetServerName test-target
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
--targetServerName (required) The name of the Target Server to be deleted.
Get details for a Target Server with the given name.
Get Target Server named "test-target".
apigeetool getTargetServer -N -o $ORG -e $ENV --targetServerName test-target
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
--targetServerName (required) The name of the Target Server to be deleted.
List Target Servers in a given environment.
List Target Servers.
apigeetool listTargetServers -N -o $ORG -e $ENV
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
Operations on the pre-defined FlowHook names:
Attach a deployed SharedFlow to one of the [named FlowHooks](#FlowHook Operations).
Attach SharedFlow "GetLogValues" to "PreProxyFlowHook".
apigeetool attachFlowHook -N -o $ORG -e $ENV --flowHookName PreProxyFlowHook --sharedFlowName GetLogValues
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
--flowHookName (required) The pre-defined name of the FlowHook.
--sharedFlowName (required) The name of a deployed SharedFlow.
Detach a SharedFlow from one of the [named FlowHooks](#FlowHook Operations).
Detach "PreProxyFlowHook".
apigeetool detachFlowHook -N -o $ORG -e $ENV --flowHookName PreProxyFlowHook
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
--flowHookName (required) The pre-defined name of the FlowHook.
Get the SharedFlow currently attached to one of the [named FlowHooks](#FlowHook Operations).
Detach "PreProxyFlowHook".
apigeetool getFlowHook -N -o $ORG -e $ENV --flowHookName PreProxyFlowHook
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--environment -e (required) The environment to target.
--flowHookName (required) The pre-defined name of the FlowHook.
Operations on Roles, Permissions and User assignment. The general flow is:
Create a role.
Create role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool createRole -N -o $ORG --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
Get a role.
Get role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool getRole -N -o $ORG --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
Delete a role.
Delete role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool deleteRole -N -o $ORG --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
List roles.
List roles.
apigeetool listRoles -N -o $ORG
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
Set Role Permissions for a Role.
Set Permissions on Role "AllowGetUserRoles" to allow access to list Roles.
apigeetool setRolePermissions -N -o $ORG --roleName AllowGetUserRoles --permissions '[{"path":"/userroles","permissions":["get"]}]'
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
--permissions Permissions array for path and verbs.
Get Role Permissions for a Role.
Get Permissions on Role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool getRolePermissions -N -o $ORG --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
Assign existing User to a Role. NOTE: User must already exist in Edge.
Assign "somedeveloper@any.com" to Role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool assignUserRole -N -o $ORG --email "somedeveloper@any.com" --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
Remove existing User from a Role.
Remove "somedeveloper@any.com" from Role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool removeUserRole -N -o $ORG --email "somedeveloper@any.com" --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
Verify User assigned to a Role.
Verify "somedeveloper@any.com" assigned to Role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool verifyUserRole -N -o $ORG --email "somedeveloper@any.com" --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
Get Users assigned to a Role.
List Users assigned to Role "AllowGetUserRoles".
apigeetool listRoleUsers -N -o $ORG --roleName AllowGetUserRoles
The following parameters are required. However, if any are left unspecified on the command line, and if apigeetool is running in an interactive shell, then apigeetool will prompt for them.
See Common Parameters for a list of additional parameters, including the "-u" and "-p" parameters for username and password or preferably -N for .netrc usage.
--organization -o (required) The organization to target.
--roleName (required) The name for the role.
You could use apigeetool as an SDK to orchestrate tasks that you want to perform with Edge, for eg, deploying an api proxy or running tests etc.
var apigeetool = require('apigeetool')
var sdk = apigeetool.getPromiseSDK()
var opts = {
organization: 'edge-org',
username: 'edge-user',
password: 'password',
environments: 'environment',
}
opts.api = APIGEE_PROXY_NAME;
opts.directory = path.join(__dirname);
sdk.deployProxy(opts)
.then(function(result){
//deploy success
},function(err){
//deploy failed
});
Creates a new Developer in Edge
Create a developer.
//see above for other required options
opts.email = DEVELOPER_EMAIL
opts.firstName = 'Test'
opts.lastName = 'Test1'
opts.userName = 'runningFromTest123'
opts.attributes = [
{
name: "testAttribute",
value: "newValue"
}
]
sdk.createDeveloper(opts)
.then(function(result){
//developer created
},function(err){
//developer creation failed
}) ;
Delete a Developer in Edge
//see above for other required options
opts.email = DEVELOPER_EMAIL
sdk.deleteDeveloper(opts)
.then(function(result){
//developer deleted
},function(err){
//developer delete failed
}) ;
Creates a new API Product in Edge
opts.productName = APIGEE_PRODUCT_NAME
opts.productDesc = 'description'
opts.proxies = APIGEE_PROXY_NAME
opts.environments = 'test' //apigee env
opts.quota = '1', //quota amount
opts.quotaInterval = '1' //interval
opts.quotaTimeUnit = 'minute' //timeunit
sdk.createProduct(opts)
.then(function(result){
//product created
},function(err){
//product creation failed
}) ;
Delete API Product in Edge
opts.productName = APIGEE_PRODUCT_NAME
sdk.deleteProduct(opts)
.then(function(result){
//delete success
},function(err){
//delete failed
}) ;
Create App in Edge
opts.name = APP_NAME
opts.apiproducts = APIGEE_PRODUCT_NAME
opts.email = DEVELOPER_EMAIL
sdk.createApp(opts)
.then(function(result){
//create app done
},function(err){
//create app failed
}) ;
Delete App in Edge
opts.email = DEVELOPER_EMAIL
opts.name = APP_NAME
sdk.deleteApp(opts)
.then(function(result){
//delete app success
},function(err){
//delete app failed
}) ;
Create App Key in Edge
opts.key = APP_KEY;
opts.secret = APP_SECRET;
opts.developerId = DEVELOPER_EMAIL;
opts.appName = APP_NAME;
opts.apiProducts = PRODUCT_NAME;
sdk.createAppKey(opts)
.then(function(result){
//create key/secret success
},function(err){
//create key/secret failed
}) ;
Create Cache in Edge
opts.cache = CACHE_RESOURCE_NAME;
sdk.createcache(opts)
.then(function(result){
//cache create success
},function(err){
//cache create failed
}) ;
Delete Cache in Edge
opts.cache = CACHE_RESOURCE_NAME;
sdk.deletecache(opts)
.then(function(result){
//delete create success
},function(err){
//delete create failed
}) ;
This module replaces the original "apigeetool," which was written in Python. It is also called "apigeetool" and resides here:
https://github.com/apigee/api-platform-tools
To run remotetests, provide your edge creds, org, env details in
remotetest/testconfig.js similar to 'remotetest/testconfig-sample.js'