apigeelint

Static code analysis for Apigee proxy and sharedflow bundles to encourage API developers to use best practices and avoid anti-patterns.

This utility is intended to capture the best practices knowledge from across Apigee including our Global Support Center team, Customer Success, Engineering, and our product team in a tool that will help developers create more scalable, performant, and stable API bundles using the Apigee DSL.

Status

At this point, we are focused on plugin execution and modelling the various lintable assets including Bundles, Proxies, SharedFlows, Targets, Flows, Steps, and Policies.

Plugins that test these abstractions are being developed concurrently.

Reporters (the means to report out results), Ingesters (bundle loaders) are to be developed with Filesystem being the only supported means of loading a bundle and all reporting now going to console.

Installation

You can install apigeellint using npm. But, there is a minimum version of npm required.

First verify the version of npm: npm --version If the version is 8.3.0 or later, then proceed to step 2. If the version is less than 8.3.0 , then update: npm install npm @ 8 . 3 . 0 -g Alternatively, you may choose to get the latest npm: npm install npm @latest -g Then install apigeelint: npm install -g apigeelint

Usage

Help

apigeelint -h Usage : apigeelint [options] Options : - V , --version output the version number -s, --path <path> Path of the proxies -f, --formatter [ value ] Specify formatters (default: json.js) -w, --write [ value ] file path to write results -e, --excluded [ value ] The comma separated list of tests to exclude (default: none) -x, --externalPluginsDirectory [ value ] Relative or full path to an external plugins directory -- list do not execute, instead list the available plugins and formatters --maxWarnings [ value ] Number of warnings to trigger nonzero exit code (default: - 1 ) --profile [ value ] Either apigee or apigeex (default: apigee) -h, --help output usage information

Example:

apigeelint -s sampleProxy/ -f table .js

Where -s points to the apiProxy source directory and -f is the output formatter desired.

Possible formatters are: "json.js" (the default), "stylish.js", "compact.js", "codeframe.js", "html.js", "table.js", "unix.js", "visualstudio.js", "checkstyle.js", "jslint-xml.js", "junit.js" and "tap.js".

Example Using External Plugins:

apigeelint -x ./externalPlugins -e PO007 -s test/fixtures/resources/sampleProxy/ 24 Solver/apiproxy -f table .js

Where -x points to the directory containing externally developed plugins and -e excludes the builtin plugin from executing. This example uses the "externalPlugins" directory with a plugin for alternate policy naming conventions and effectively overrides the built in naming conventions plugin. The output will include the external plugin identifier EX-PO007 .

Does this tool just lint or does it also check style?

This tool does both traditional linting (looking for problematic patterns) and style checking (enforcement of conventions). You can use it for both.

Tests

The test directory includes scripts to exercise a subset of rules. Overall linting can be tested with:

apigeelint -s ./ test /fixtures/resources/sampleProxy/24Solver/apiproxy/

This sample exhibits many bad practices and as such generates some noisy output.

In a development installation, the equivalent to the command above is:

node ./cli.js -s ./ test /fixtures/resources/sampleProxy/24Solver/apiproxy/

Contributing

We welcome pull requests for bug fixes and new features. In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Run the unit tests like this:

npm run test

You can also contribute by reporting issues, asking for new features.

Rules

The list of rules is a work in progress. We expect it to increase over time. As product features change (new policies, etc), we will change rules as well.

This is the current list:

Linter Status Code Name Description Bundle ✅ BN001 Bundle folder structure correctness. Bundles have a clear structure. This plugin ignores some files, like .DS_store and any file ending in ~. ✅ BN002 Extraneous files. Ensure each folder contains appropriate resources in the bundle. ✅ BN003 Cache Coherence A bundle that includes cache reads should include cache writes with the same keys. ◻️ BN004 Unused variables. Within a bundle variables created should be used in conditions, resource callouts, or policies. ✅ BN005 Unattached policies. Unattached policies are dead code and should be removed from production bundles. ✅ BN006 Bundle size - policies. Large bundles are a symptom of poor design. A high number of policies is predictive of an oversized bundle. ✅ BN007 Bundle size - resource callouts. Large bundles are a symptom of poor design. A high number of resource callouts is indicative of underutilizing out of the box Apigee policies. ◻️ BN008 IgnoreUnresolvedVariables and FaultRules Use of IgnoreUnresolvedVariables without the use of FaultRules may lead to unexpected errors. ✅ BN009 Statistics Collector - duplicate policies Warn on duplicate policies when no conditions are present or conditions are duplicates. ✅ BN010 Missing policies Issue an error if a referenced policy is not present in the bundle. Proxy Definition ✅ PD001 RouteRules to Targets RouteRules should map to defined Targets ✅ PD002 Unreachable Route Rules - defaults Only one RouteRule should be present without a condition ✅ PD003 Unreachable Route Rules RouteRule without a condition should be last. ✅ PD004 ProxyEndpoint name ProxyEndpoint name should match basename of filename. ✅ PD005 VirtualHost ProxyEndpoint should have one HTTPProxyConnection, and in the case of profile=apigeex, no VirtualHost. Target Definition ✅ TD001 Mgmt Server as Target Discourage calls to the Management Server from a Proxy via target. ✅ TD002 Use Target Servers Encourage the use of target servers ✅ TD003 TargetEndpoint name TargetEndpoint name should match basename of filename. ✅ TD004 TargetEndpoint SSLInfo TargetEndpoint HTTPTargetConnection should enable TLS/SSL. ✅ TD005 TargetEndpoint SSLInfo references TargetEndpoint SSLInfo should use references for KeyStore and TrustStore. Flow ✅ FL001 Unconditional Flows Only one unconditional flow will get executed. Error if more than one was detected. Step ✅ ST001 Empty Step Empty steps clutter the bundle. ✅ ST002 Step Structure each Step should have at most one Name element, one Condition element, no others. Policy ✅ PO001 JSON Threat Protection A check for a body element must be performed before policy execution. ✅ PO002 XML Threat Protection A check for a body element must be performed before policy execution. ✅ PO003 Extract Variables with JSONPayload A check for a body element must be performed before policy execution. ✅ PO004 Extract Variables with XMLPayload A check for a body element must be performed before policy execution. ✅ PO005 Extract Variables with FormParam A check for a body element must be performed before policy execution. ✅ PO006 Policy Name & filename agreement Policy name attribute should coincide with the policy filename. ✅ PO007 Policy Naming Conventions - type indication It is recommended that the policy name use a prefix or follow a pattern that indicates the policy type. ✅ PO008 Policy DisplayName & DisplayName agreement Check that the policy filename matches the display name of the policy. ◻️ PO009 Service Callout Target - Mgmt Server Targeting management server may result in higher than expected latency use with caution. ◻️ PO010 Service Callout Target - Target Server Encourage use of target servers. ◻️ PO011 Service Callout Target - Dynamic URLs Error on dynamic URLs in target server URL tag. ✅ PO012 AssignMessage/AssignTo Warn on unnecessary AssignTo in AssignMessage when createNew is false and no destination variable. ✅ PO013 Resource Call Out - Javascript JSHint, ESLint. ◻️ PO014 Resource Call Out - Java PMD, Checkstyle. ◻️ PO015 Resource Call Out - Python Pylint. ◻️ PO016 Statistics Collector - duplicate variables Warn on duplicate variables. ◻️ PO017 Misconfigured - FaultRules/Fault Rule in Policy FaultRules are configured in ProxyEndpoints and TargetEndpoints. ✅ PO018 Regex Lookahead/Lookbehind are Expensive - Threat Protection Policy Regular expressions that include lookahead or lookbehind perform slowly on large payloads and are typically not required. ✅ PO019 Reserved words as variables - ServiceCallout Request Using "request" as the name of a Request may cause unexpected side effects. ✅ PO020 Reserved words as variables - ServiceCallout Response Using "response" as the name of a Response may cause unexpected side effects. ◻️ PO021 Statistics Collector - reserved variables Warn on insertion of duplicate variables. ✅ PO022 Nondistributed Quota When using nondistributed quota the number of allowed calls is influenced by the number of Message Processors (MPs) deployed. This may lead to higher than expected transactions for a given quota as MPs now autoscale. ✅ PO023 Quota Policy Reuse When the same Quota policy is used more than once you must ensure that the conditions of execution are mutually exclusive or that you intend for a call to count more than once per message processed. ✅ PO024 Cache Error Responses By default the ResponseCache policy will cache non 200 responses. Either create a condition or use policy configuration options to exclude non 200 responses. ✅ PO025 EsLint Errors Runs EsLint on all policy resources. ✅ PO026 AssignVariable Usage With AssignMessage/AssignVariable, check various usage issues. Example: The Name element must be present. The Ref element, if any, should not be surrounded in curlies. And so on. ✅ PO027 HMAC Usage With HMAC, check that the SecretKey is present and that a ref= attribute refers to a private variable. ✅ PO028 Policy Availability in profile Check for policies available in particular profiles. ✅ PO029 Known policy type Check that all policies are of a known type. ✅ PO030 ExpirySettings ExpirySettings should use exactly one child element, no deprecated elements. ✅ PO031 AssignMessage content-type When assigning to Payload, you should also assign content-type, exactly once. FaultRules ✅ FR001 No Condition on FaultRule It's not a best practice to have a FaultRule without an outer condition, which automatically makes the FaultRule true. ✅ FR002 DefaultFaultRule Structure DefaultFaultRule should have only supported child elements, at most one AlwaysEnforce element, and at most one Condition element. Conditional ✅ CC001 Literals in Conditionals Warn on literals in any conditional statement. ◻️ CC002 Null Blank Checks Blank checks should also check for null conditions. (to be reviewed) ✅ CC003 Long condition statement Conditions should not be long. ✅ CC004 Overly complex condition Condition complexity should be limited to fix number of variables and conjunctions. ✅ CC005 unterminated strings in Condition Strings within a Condition element must be properly wrapped by double quotes. ✅ CC006 Detect logical absurdities Conditions should not have internal logic conflicts - warn when these are detected. Endpoints ✅ EP001 CORS Policy attachment Check for multiple CORS policies, or attachment to Target Endpoint. Deprecation ✅ DC001 ConcurrentRateLimit Policy Deprecation Check usage of deprecated policy ConcurrentRateLimit. ✅ DC002 OAuth V1 Policies Deprecation Check usage of deprecated OAuth V1 policies.

From an implementation perspective, the focus is on plugin support and flexibility over performance. Compute is cheap.

Support

If you find issues, file a ticket here on Github. Keep in mind that there is no service level agreement (SLA) for responses to these issues. Assume all responses are on an ad-hoc, volunteer basis.

If you simply have questions, we recommend asking on the Apigee forum on GoogleCloudCommunity. Apigee experts regularly check that forum. checked by Apigee experts.

Apigee customers should use formal support channels for Apigee product related concerns.

License and Copyright

This material is Copyright (c) 2018-2022 Google LLC. and is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

Disclaimer

This tool is open-source software. It is not an officially supported Google product. It is not a part of Apigee, or any other officially supported Google Product.