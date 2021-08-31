a127 reference

This is the installation guide and command reference for a127 , the command-line interface for Apigee 127.

Prerequisites

Installation

Commands

Prerequisites

If you choose to install Apigee-127 using npm you will need npm version 1.3 or higher. You will also need Node.js version 0.10.24 or higher.

Installation

You can install apigee-127 either through npm or by cloning and linking the code from GitHub. This document covers the installation details for installing from npm.

Installation from npm

The apigee-127 module and its dependencies are designed for Node.js and is available through npm using the following command:

Linux / Mac from a Terminal Window:

$ sudo npm install -g apigee-127

NOTE: The npm installation requires permission to create a folder in the ~/.a127 directory. When installing apigee-127 you may need to add the flag --unsafe-perm to the install command. For example: `` `bash $sudo npm install -g apigee-127 --unsafe-perm ` ``

NOTE: sudo may be required with the -g option which places the a127 command-line commands in you PATH. If you do not use -g , then you need to add the apigee-127/bin directory to your PATH manually. Typically, the -g option places modules in: /usr/local/lib/node_modules/apigee-127 on *nix-based machines.

Windows, from a Command Prompt

npm install -g apigee- 127

Location of files

Apigee-127 places most of its files that it depends on at a global level in ~/.a127 . This includes an accounts file that has details about the configured accounts and an optional usergrid directory if you choose to download and use Usergrid through the a127 command line.

Dependencies

For a list of dependencies and Node.js modules that are relevant to an Apigee-127 project, see Apigee-127 modules

Command reference

project

account

usergrid

config

wiki

project

Create and manage Apigee 127 projects on your local machine.

$ a127 project [options] [command]

Examples:

$ a127 project create

$ a127 project start

$ a127 project deploy

To print a list of valid options for a command:

$ a127 project [command] -h

Commands:

create - Creates a new Apigee 127 skeleton project populated with files from GitHub. See also "New Apigee 127 project structure" below.

start - Runs the main Node.js project file, app.js. The server automatically restarts when you make changes to the project.

Options: -h, -- help output usage information -d, --debug start in debug mode -m, --mock start in mock mode -o, --open open in browser -a, --account <account> use the specified account for configuration -d, --debug [port] start in remote debug mode -b, --debug-brk [port] start in remote debug mode, wait for debugger connect

edit - Opens the Swagger API editor.

- Opens the Swagger API editor. deploy - Deploys the project to the currently configured cloud platform account.

Options: -h, -- help output usage information -a, --account [account] use specified account -i, --import-only import project to provider, but don 't deploy (Apigee only) -n, --name [name] override deployment name -m, --main [main] override deployment main file -b, --base [path] override deployment base path (default is /projectName)

Note: When you deploy your project to Apigee Edge, Node.js modules are installed or updated automatically for you on Edge. The command does not upload any files from your local node_modules directory.

undeploy - Undeploys the project from the currently configured cloud platform account.

Options: -h, -- help output usage information -a, --account [account] use specified account -n, --name [name] override deployment name

account

Create and manage deployment provider accounts. Deployment providers are cloud-based platforms where you can deploy your Apigee 127 project.

Note: Currently, the only option is deploying to Apigee Edge. Other providers will be added in the future.

$ a127 account [-options] [command] {account_name}

Example:

$ a127 account create myaccount

To print a list of valid options for a command:

a127 account [command] -h

Commands:

create - Creates a deployment account on a specified provider. Follow the command line prompts. The deploy command deploys your project to this provider account. Account information for each account that you configure is stored by default in ~/.a127/accounts . The default provider is apigee .

-h, -- help output usage information -p, --provider [provider] name of provider -b, --baseuri [baseuri] base uri -o, --organization [organization] organization -u, --username [username] username -w, --password [password] password -e, --environment [environment] environment -v, --virtualhosts [virtualhosts] virtual hosts -- by default "default,secure" is set , giving both http and https support. For http only, set this to default. For https only, set to https.

Example:

$ a127 account create myaccount [?] Provider? apigee [?] Do you have an account? Yes [?] Organization? jdoe [?] User Id? jdoe@apigee.com [?] Password? ********* [?] Environment? test

delete - Deletes the specified account. Information for the account is removed from ~/.a127/accounts .

$ a127 account delete myaccount

update - Updates the specified account. Follow the command line prompts.

show - Shows information about the specified account. If you do not specify an account name, you will see information for the current account.

list|ls - Lists the deployment accounts. The current account is identified with "+".

select - Makes the specified account the current account. `$ a127 account select myaccount`

providers - Lists the available deployment providers. Currently, apigee is the only available provider. More will be added in the future.

deployments - Lists all all projects that are deployed to the current provider account.

Options: -h, -- help output usage information -l, --long long format (includes URIs)

setValue -- Sets a value on the account.

deleteValue -- Deletes a value from the account.

usergrid

Manage an Apache Usergrid service on your local machine. Usergrid is an open-source BaaS solution based on RESTful APIs.

$ a127 usergrid [options] [command]

Examples:

$ a127 usergrid start

$ a127 usergrid portal

$ a127 usergrid stop

To print a list of valid options for a command:

$ a127 usergrid [command] -h

Commands:

start - Starts a local instance of the Apache Usergrid service.

stop - Stops the running Usergrid service. Note: If you are unsure if Usergrid is running, hit localhost:8080. If you get a "Page Not Found" error, Usergrid is not running. In that case, try stopping and then starting Usergrid using a127 usergrid stop and a127 usergrid start .

download - Downloads Apache Usergrid to your machine.

portal - Opens the Usergrid portal. Use the portal to manage Usergrid projects, create data sets, manage app security, and more. The default login credentials are test/test. Note: You must download Usergrid before you can open the portal. Or, you can execute a127 usergrid portal --download .

pid - Print the pid of the currently running Usergrid service.

tail - Prints the tail of your local Usergrid service log.

config

Prints config information for the Apigee 127 project.

$ a127 config

wiki

Opens the Apigee-127 documentation wiki in your default browser. The wiki is hosted on GitHub with the apigee-127/a127-documentation project.