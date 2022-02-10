apify-client is the official library to access Apify API from your
JavaScript applications. It runs both in Node.js and browser and provides useful features like
automatic retries and convenience functions that improve the experience of using the Apify API.
const { ApifyClient } = require('apify-client');
const client = new ApifyClient({
token: 'MY-APIFY-TOKEN',
});
// Starts an actor and waits for it to finish.
const { defaultDatasetId } = await client.actor('john-doe/my-cool-actor').call();
// Fetches results from the actor's dataset.
const { items } = await client.dataset(defaultDatasetId).listItems();
Besides greatly simplifying the process of querying the Apify API, the client provides other useful features.
Based on the endpoint, the client automatically extracts the relevant data and returns it in the
expected format. Date strings are automatically converted to
Date objects. For exceptions,
we throw an
ApifyApiError, which wraps the plain JSON errors returned by API and enriches
them with other context for easier debugging.
Network communication sometimes fails, that's a given. The client will automatically retry requests that
failed due to a network error, an internal error of the Apify API (HTTP 500+) or rate limit error (HTTP 429).
By default, it will retry up to 8 times. First retry will be attempted after ~500ms, second after ~1000ms
and so on. You can configure those parameters using the
maxRetries and
minDelayBetweenRetriesMillis
options of the
ApifyClient constructor.
Some actions can't be performed by the API itself, such as indefinite waiting for an actor run to finish
(because of network timeouts). The client provides convenient
call() and
waitForFinish() functions that do that.
Key-value store records can be retrieved as objects, buffers or streams via the respective options, dataset items
can be fetched as individual objects or serialized data and we plan to add better stream support and async iterators.
The
ApifyClient interface follows a generic pattern that is applicable to all of its components.
By calling individual methods of
ApifyClient, specific clients which target individual API
resources are created. There are two types of those clients. A client for management of a single
resource and a client for a collection of resources.
const { ApifyClient } = require('apify-client');
const apifyClient = new ApifyClient({ token: 'my-token' });
// Collection clients do not require a parameter.
const actorCollectionClient = apifyClient.actors();
// Creates an actor with the name: my-actor.
const myActor = await actorCollectionClient.create({ name: 'my-actor' });
// Lists all of your actors.
const { items } = await actorCollectionClient.list();
// Collection clients do not require a parameter.
const datasetCollectionClient = apifyClient.datasets();
// Gets (or creates, if it doesn't exist) a dataset with the name of my-dataset.
const myDataset = await datasetCollectionClient.getOrCreate('my-dataset');
// Resource clients accept an ID of the resource.
const actorClient = apifyClient.actor('john-doe/my-actor');
// Fetches the john-doe/my-actor object from the API.
const myActor = await actorClient.get();
// Starts the run of john-doe/my-actor and returns the Run object.
const myActorRun = await actorClient.start();
// Resource clients accept an ID of the resource.
const datasetClient = apifyClient.dataset('john-doe/my-dataset');
// Appends items to the end of john-doe/my-dataset.
await datasetClient.pushItems([{ foo: 1 }, { bar: 2 }]);
The ID of the resource can be either the
idof the said resource, or a combination of your
username/resource-name.
This is really all you need to remember, because all resource clients follow the pattern you see above.
Sometimes clients return other clients. That's to simplify working with nested collections, such as runs of a given actor.
const actorClient = apifyClient.actor('john-doe/hello-world');
const runsClient = actorClient.runs();
// Lists the last 10 runs of the john-doe/hello-world actor.
const { items } = await runsClient.list({ limit: 10, desc: true })
// Selects the last run of the john-doe/hello-world actor that finished
// with a SUCCEEDED status.
const lastSucceededRunClient = actorClient.lastRun({ status: 'SUCCEEDED' });
// Fetches items from the run's dataset.
const { items } = await lastSucceededRunClient.dataset().listItems();
The quick access to
datasetand other storages directly from the run client can now only be used with the
lastRun()method, but the feature will be available to all runs in the future.
Most methods named
list or
listSomething return a
Promise.<PaginationList>.
There are some exceptions though, like
listKeys or
listHead which paginate differently.
The results you're looking for are always stored under
items and you can use the
limit
property to get only a subset of results. Other props are also available, depending on the method.
All public classes, methods and their parameters can be inspected in this API reference.
ApifyClient is the official library to access Apify API from your JavaScript applications. It runs both in Node.js and browser.
new ApifyClient([options])
.actors() ⇒
ActorCollectionClient
.actor(id) ⇒
ActorClient
.build(id) ⇒
BuildClient
.datasets() ⇒
DatasetCollectionClient
.dataset(id) ⇒
DatasetClient
.keyValueStores() ⇒
KeyValueStoreCollectionClient
.keyValueStore(id) ⇒
KeyValueStoreClient
.log(buildOrRunId) ⇒
LogClient
.requestQueues() ⇒
RequestQueueCollection
.requestQueue(id, [options]) ⇒
RequestQueueClient
.run(id) ⇒
RunClient
.tasks() ⇒
TaskCollectionClient
.task(id) ⇒
TaskClient
.schedules() ⇒
ScheduleCollectionClient
.schedule(id) ⇒
ScheduleClient
.user(id) ⇒
UserClient
.webhooks() ⇒
WebhookCollectionClient
.webhook(id) ⇒
WebhookClient
.webhookDispatches() ⇒
WebhookDispatchCollectionClient
.webhookDispatch(id) ⇒
WebhookDispatchClient
new ApifyClient([options])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[options]
object
|[options.baseUrl]
string
"https://api.apify.com"
|[options.maxRetries]
number
8
|[options.minDelayBetweenRetriesMillis]
number
500
|[options.requestInterceptors]
Array.<function()>
|[options.timeoutSecs]
number
|[options.token]
string
apifyClient.actors() ⇒
ActorCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection
apifyClient.actor(id) ⇒
ActorClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.build(id) ⇒
BuildClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/build-object
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.datasets() ⇒
DatasetCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection
apifyClient.dataset(id) ⇒
DatasetClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.keyValueStores() ⇒
KeyValueStoreCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection
apifyClient.keyValueStore(id) ⇒
KeyValueStoreClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.log(buildOrRunId) ⇒
LogClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs
|Param
|Type
|buildOrRunId
string
apifyClient.requestQueues() ⇒
RequestQueueCollection
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection
apifyClient.requestQueue(id, [options]) ⇒
RequestQueueClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue
|Param
|Type
|id
string
|[options]
object
|[options.clientKey]
object
apifyClient.run(id) ⇒
RunClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.tasks() ⇒
TaskCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection
apifyClient.task(id) ⇒
TaskClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.schedules() ⇒
ScheduleCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection
apifyClient.schedule(id) ⇒
ScheduleClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.user(id) ⇒
UserClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/users
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.webhooks() ⇒
WebhookCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection
apifyClient.webhook(id) ⇒
WebhookClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object
|Param
|Type
|id
string
apifyClient.webhookDispatches() ⇒
WebhookDispatchCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches
apifyClient.webhookDispatch(id) ⇒
WebhookDispatchClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatch-object
|Param
|Type
|id
string
An
ApifyApiError is thrown for successful HTTP requests that reach the API,
but the API responds with an error response. Typically, those are rate limit
errors and internal errors, which are automatically retried, or validation
errors, which are thrown immediately, because a correction by the user is
needed.
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Error message returned by the API.
|clientMethod
string
|The invoked resource client and the method. Known issue: Sometimes it displays as undefined because it can't be parsed from a stack trace.
|statusCode
number
|HTTP status code of the error.
|type
string
|The type of the error, as returned by the API.
|attempt
number
|Number of the API call attempt.
|httpMethod
string
|HTTP method of the API call.
|path
string
|Full path of the API endpoint (URL excluding origin).
|originalStack
string
|Original stack trace of the exception. It is replaced by a more informative stack with API call information.
.build(versionNumber, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Build>
.builds() ⇒
BuildCollectionClient
.call([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Actor>
.lastRun([options]) ⇒
RunClient
.runs() ⇒
RunCollectionClient
.start([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Actor>
.version(versionNumber) ⇒
ActorVersionClient
.versions() ⇒
ActorVersionCollectionClient
.webhooks() ⇒
WebhookCollectionClient
actorClient.build(versionNumber, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Build>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection/build-actor
|Param
|Type
|versionNumber
string
|[options]
object
|[options.betaPackages]
boolean
|[options.tag]
string
|[options.useCache]
boolean
|[options.waitForFinish]
number
actorClient.builds() ⇒
BuildCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection
actorClient.call([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
Starts an actor and waits for it to finish before returning the Run object.
It waits indefinitely, unless the
waitSecs option is provided.
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/run-actor
|Param
|Type
|[input]
*
|[options]
object
|[options.build]
string
|[options.contentType]
string
|[options.memory]
number
|[options.timeout]
number
|[options.waitSecs]
number
|[options.webhooks]
Array.<object>
actorClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/delete-actor
actorClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Actor>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/get-actor
actorClient.lastRun([options]) ⇒
RunClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.status]
string
actorClient.runs() ⇒
RunCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection
actorClient.start([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
Starts an actor and immediately returns the Run object. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/run-actor
|Param
|Type
|[input]
*
|[options]
object
|[options.build]
string
|[options.contentType]
string
|[options.memory]
number
|[options.timeout]
number
|[options.waitForFinish]
number
|[options.webhooks]
Array.<object>
actorClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Actor>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/update-actor
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
actorClient.version(versionNumber) ⇒
ActorVersionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object
|Param
|Type
|versionNumber
string
actorClient.versions() ⇒
ActorVersionCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection
actorClient.webhooks() ⇒
WebhookCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/webhook-collection
.create([actor]) ⇒
Promise.<Actor>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
actorCollectionClient.create([actor]) ⇒
Promise.<Actor>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection/create-actor
|Param
|Type
|[actor]
object
actorCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection/get-list-of-actors
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.my]
boolean
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.get() ⇒
Promise.<ActorVersion>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<ActorVersion>
actorVersionClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/delete-version
actorVersionClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<ActorVersion>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/get-version
actorVersionClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<ActorVersion>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/update-version
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
.create([actorVersion]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
actorVersionCollectionClient.create([actorVersion]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection/create-version
|Param
|Type
|[actorVersion]
object
actorVersionCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection/get-list-of-versions
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
.abort() ⇒
Promise.<Build>
.get([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Build>
.waitForFinish([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Build>
buildClient.abort() ⇒
Promise.<Build>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/abort-build/abort-build
buildClient.get([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Build>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/build-object/get-build
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.waitForFinish]
number
buildClient.waitForFinish([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Build>
Returns a promise that resolves with the finished Build object when the provided actor build finishes
or with the unfinished Build object when the
waitSecs timeout lapses. The promise is NOT rejected
based on run status. You can inspect the
status property of the Build object to find out its status.
The difference between this function and the
waitForFinish parameter of the
get method
is the fact that this function can wait indefinitely. Its use is preferable to the
waitForFinish parameter alone, which it uses internally.
This is useful when you need to immediately start a run after a build finishes.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
object
|[options.waitSecs]
number
|Maximum time to wait for the build to finish, in seconds. If the limit is reached, the returned promise is resolved to a build object that will have status
READY or
RUNNING. If
waitSecs omitted, the function waits indefinitely.
buildCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection/get-list-of-builds
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.downloadItems(format, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Buffer>
.get() ⇒
Promise.<Dataset>
.listItems([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
.pushItems(items) ⇒
Promise.<void>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Dataset>
datasetClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/delete-dataset
datasetClient.downloadItems(format, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Buffer>
Unlike
listItems which returns a PaginationList with an array of individual
dataset items,
downloadItems returns the items serialized to the provided format.
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/get-items
|Param
|Type
|Description
|format
string
|One of json, jsonl, xml, html, csv, xlsx, rss
|[options]
object
|[options.attachment]
boolean
|[options.bom]
boolean
|[options.clean]
boolean
|[options.delimiter]
string
|[options.desc]
boolean
|[options.fields]
Array.<string>
|[options.omit]
Array.<string>
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.skipEmpty]
boolean
|[options.skipHeaderRow]
boolean
|[options.skipHidden]
boolean
|[options.unwind]
string
|[options.xmlRoot]
string
|[options.xmlRow]
string
datasetClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<Dataset>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/get-dataset
datasetClient.listItems([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/get-items
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.clean]
boolean
|[options.desc]
boolean
|[options.fields]
Array.<string>
|[options.omit]
Array.<string>
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.skipEmpty]
boolean
|[options.skipHidden]
boolean
|[options.unwind]
string
datasetClient.pushItems(items) ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/put-items
|Param
|Type
|items
object |
string |
Array.<(object|string)>
datasetClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Dataset>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/update-dataset
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
.getOrCreate([name]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
datasetCollectionClient.getOrCreate([name]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection/create-dataset
|Param
|Type
|[name]
string
datasetCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection/get-list-of-datasets
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.unnamed]
boolean
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.deleteRecord(key) ⇒
Promise.<void>
.get() ⇒
Promise.<KeyValueStore>
.getRecord(key, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<(KeyValueStoreRecord|undefined)>
.listKeys([options]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
.setRecord(record) ⇒
Promise.<void>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<KeyValueStore>
keyValueStoreClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/delete-store
keyValueStoreClient.deleteRecord(key) ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/delete-record
|Param
|Type
|key
string
keyValueStoreClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<KeyValueStore>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/get-store
keyValueStoreClient.getRecord(key, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<(KeyValueStoreRecord|undefined)>
You can use the
buffer option to get the value in a Buffer (Node.js)
or ArrayBuffer (browser) format. In Node.js (not in browser) you can also
use the
stream option to get a Readable stream.
When the record does not exist, the function resolves to
undefined. It does
NOT resolve to a
KeyValueStore record with an
undefined value.
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/get-record
|Param
|Type
|key
string
|[options]
object
|[options.buffer]
boolean
|[options.stream]
boolean
keyValueStoreClient.listKeys([options]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/key-collection/get-list-of-keys
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
object
|[options.exclusiveStartKey]
string
keyValueStoreClient.setRecord(record) ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/put-record
|Param
|Type
|record
KeyValueStoreRecord
keyValueStoreClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<KeyValueStore>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/update-store
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
.getOrCreate([name]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
keyValueStoreCollectionClient.getOrCreate([name]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection/create-key-value-store
|Param
|Type
|[name]
string
keyValueStoreCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection/get-list-of-key-value-stores
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.unnamed]
boolean
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
KeyValueStoreRecord :
object
Properties
|Name
|Type
|key
string
|value
null |
string |
number |
object
|[contentType]
string
logClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<?string>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs/log/get-log
logClient.stream() ⇒
Promise.<?Readable>
Gets the log in a Readable stream format. Only works in Node.js. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs/log/get-log
PaginationList :
object
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|items
Array.<object>
|List of returned objects
|total
number
|Total number of objects
|offset
number
|Number of objects that were skipped
|count
number
|Number of returned objects
|limit
number
|Requested limit
.addRequest(request, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.deleteRequest(id) ⇒
Promise.<void>
.get() ⇒
Promise.<RequestQueue>
.getRequest(id) ⇒
Promise.<?object>
.listHead([options]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<RequestQueue>
.updateRequest(request, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<*>
requestQueueClient.addRequest(request, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request-collection/add-request
|Param
|Type
|request
object
|[options]
object
|[options.forefront]
boolean
requestQueueClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/delete-request-queue
requestQueueClient.deleteRequest(id) ⇒
Promise.<void>
|Param
|Type
|id
string
requestQueueClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<RequestQueue>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/get-request-queue
requestQueueClient.getRequest(id) ⇒
Promise.<?object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request/get-request
|Param
|Type
|id
string
requestQueueClient.listHead([options]) ⇒
Promise.<object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-head/get-head
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
requestQueueClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<RequestQueue>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/update-request-queue
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
requestQueueClient.updateRequest(request, [options]) ⇒
Promise.<*>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request/update-request
|Param
|Type
|request
object
|[options]
object
|[options.forefront]
boolean
.getOrCreate([name]) ⇒
Promise.<RequestQueue>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
requestQueueCollection.getOrCreate([name]) ⇒
Promise.<RequestQueue>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection/create-request-queue
|Param
|Type
|[name]
string
requestQueueCollection.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection/get-list-of-request-queues
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.unnamed]
boolean
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
.abort() ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.dataset() ⇒
DatasetClient
.get([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.keyValueStore() ⇒
KeyValueStoreClient
.log() ⇒
LogClient
.metamorph(targetActorId, [input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.requestQueue() ⇒
RequestQueueClient
.resurrect([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.waitForFinish([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
runClient.abort() ⇒
Promise.<Run>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/abort-run/abort-run
runClient.dataset() ⇒
DatasetClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages
This also works through
actorClient.lastRun().dataset().
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages
runClient.get([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object/get-run
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.waitForFinish]
number
runClient.keyValueStore() ⇒
KeyValueStoreClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages
This also works through
actorClient.lastRun().keyValueStore().
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages
runClient.log() ⇒
LogClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages
This also works through
actorClient.lastRun().log().
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages
runClient.metamorph(targetActorId, [input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/metamorph-run/metamorph-run
|Param
|Type
|targetActorId
string
|[input]
*
|[options]
object
|[options.contentType]
object
|[options.build]
object
runClient.requestQueue() ⇒
RequestQueueClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages
This also works through
actorClient.lastRun().requestQueue().
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages
runClient.resurrect([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/resurrect-run/resurrect-run
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.build]
string
|[options.memory]
number
|[options.timeout]
number
runClient.waitForFinish([options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
Returns a promise that resolves with the finished Run object when the provided actor run finishes
or with the unfinished Run object when the
waitSecs timeout lapses. The promise is NOT rejected
based on run status. You can inspect the
status property of the Run object to find out its status.
The difference between this function and the
waitForFinish parameter of the
get method
is the fact that this function can wait indefinitely. Its use is preferable to the
waitForFinish parameter alone, which it uses internally.
This is useful when you need to chain actor executions. Similar effect can be achieved by using webhooks, so be sure to review which technique fits your use-case better.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
object
|[options.waitSecs]
number
|Maximum time to wait for the run to finish, in seconds. If the limit is reached, the returned promise is resolved to a run object that will have status
READY or
RUNNING. If
waitSecs omitted, the function waits indefinitely.
runCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/get-list-of-runs
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
|[options.status]
boolean
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Schedule>
.getLog() ⇒
Promise.<?string>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Schedule>
scheduleClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/delete-schedule
scheduleClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Schedule>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/get-schedule
scheduleClient.getLog() ⇒
Promise.<?string>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-log/get-schedule-log
scheduleClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Schedule>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/update-schedule
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
.create([schedule]) ⇒
Promise.<Schedule>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
scheduleCollectionClient.create([schedule]) ⇒
Promise.<Schedule>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection/create-schedule
|Param
|Type
|[schedule]
object
scheduleCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection/get-list-of-schedules
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
.call([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Task>
.getInput() ⇒
Promise.<?object>
.lastRun(options) ⇒
RunClient
.runs() ⇒
RunCollectionClient
.start([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Task>
.updateInput() ⇒
Promise.<object>
.webhooks() ⇒
WebhookCollectionClient
taskClient.call([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
Starts a task and waits for it to finish before returning the Run object.
It waits indefinitely, unless the
waitSecs option is provided.
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection/run-task
|Param
|Type
|[input]
object
|[options]
object
|[options.build]
string
|[options.memory]
number
|[options.timeout]
number
|[options.waitSecs]
number
|[options.webhooks]
Array.<object>
taskClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/delete-task
taskClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Task>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/get-task
taskClient.getInput() ⇒
Promise.<?object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-input-object/get-task-input
taskClient.lastRun(options) ⇒
RunClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/last-run-object-and-its-storages
|Param
|Type
|options
object
|options.status
string
taskClient.runs() ⇒
RunCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection
taskClient.start([input], [options]) ⇒
Promise.<Run>
Starts a task and immediately returns the Run object. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection/run-task
|Param
|Type
|[input]
object
|[options]
object
|[options.build]
string
|[options.memory]
number
|[options.timeout]
number
|[options.waitForFinish]
number
|[options.webhooks]
Array.<object>
taskClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Task>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/update-task
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
taskClient.updateInput() ⇒
Promise.<object>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-input-object/update-task-input
taskClient.webhooks() ⇒
WebhookCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/webhook-collection
.create([task]) ⇒
Promise.<Task>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
taskCollectionClient.create([task]) ⇒
Promise.<Task>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection/create-task
|Param
|Type
|[task]
object
taskCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection/get-list-of-tasks
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
userClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<?User>
Depending on whether ApifyClient was created with a token, the method will either return public or private user data. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/users
.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
.dispatches() ⇒
WebhookDispatchCollectionClient
.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Webhook>
.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Webhook>
webhookClient.delete() ⇒
Promise.<void>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/delete-webhook
webhookClient.dispatches() ⇒
WebhookDispatchCollectionClient
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/dispatches-collection
webhookClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<?Webhook>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/get-webhook
webhookClient.update(newFields) ⇒
Promise.<Webhook>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/update-webhook
|Param
|Type
|newFields
object
.create([webhook]) ⇒
Promise.<Webhook>
.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
webhookCollectionClient.create([webhook]) ⇒
Promise.<Webhook>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection/create-webhook
|Param
|Type
|[webhook]
object
webhookCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection/get-list-of-webhooks
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean
webhookDispatchClient.get() ⇒
Promise.<?WebhookDispatch>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatch-object/get-webhook-dispatch
webhookDispatchCollectionClient.list([options]) ⇒
Promise.<PaginationList>
https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatches-collection/get-list-of-webhook-dispatches
|Param
|Type
|[options]
object
|[options.limit]
number
|[options.offset]
number
|[options.desc]
boolean