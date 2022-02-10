Apify API client for JavaScript

apify-client is the official library to access Apify API from your JavaScript applications. It runs both in Node.js and browser and provides useful features like automatic retries and convenience functions that improve the experience of using the Apify API.

Quick Start

const { ApifyClient } = require ( 'apify-client' ); const client = new ApifyClient({ token : 'MY-APIFY-TOKEN' , }); const { defaultDatasetId } = await client.actor( 'john-doe/my-cool-actor' ).call(); const { items } = await client.dataset(defaultDatasetId).listItems();

Features

Besides greatly simplifying the process of querying the Apify API, the client provides other useful features.

Automatic parsing and error handling

Based on the endpoint, the client automatically extracts the relevant data and returns it in the expected format. Date strings are automatically converted to Date objects. For exceptions, we throw an ApifyApiError , which wraps the plain JSON errors returned by API and enriches them with other context for easier debugging.

Retries with exponential backoff

Network communication sometimes fails, that's a given. The client will automatically retry requests that failed due to a network error, an internal error of the Apify API (HTTP 500+) or rate limit error (HTTP 429). By default, it will retry up to 8 times. First retry will be attempted after ~500ms, second after ~1000ms and so on. You can configure those parameters using the maxRetries and minDelayBetweenRetriesMillis options of the ApifyClient constructor.

Convenience functions and options

Some actions can't be performed by the API itself, such as indefinite waiting for an actor run to finish (because of network timeouts). The client provides convenient call() and waitForFinish() functions that do that. Key-value store records can be retrieved as objects, buffers or streams via the respective options, dataset items can be fetched as individual objects or serialized data and we plan to add better stream support and async iterators.

Usage concepts

The ApifyClient interface follows a generic pattern that is applicable to all of its components. By calling individual methods of ApifyClient , specific clients which target individual API resources are created. There are two types of those clients. A client for management of a single resource and a client for a collection of resources.

const { ApifyClient } = require ( 'apify-client' ); const apifyClient = new ApifyClient({ token : 'my-token' }); const actorCollectionClient = apifyClient.actors(); const myActor = await actorCollectionClient.create({ name : 'my-actor' }); const { items } = await actorCollectionClient.list();

const datasetCollectionClient = apifyClient.datasets(); const myDataset = await datasetCollectionClient.getOrCreate( 'my-dataset' );

const actorClient = apifyClient.actor( 'john-doe/my-actor' ); const myActor = await actorClient.get(); const myActorRun = await actorClient.start();

const datasetClient = apifyClient.dataset( 'john-doe/my-dataset' ); await datasetClient.pushItems([{ foo : 1 }, { bar : 2 }]);

The ID of the resource can be either the id of the said resource, or a combination of your username/resource-name .

This is really all you need to remember, because all resource clients follow the pattern you see above.

Nested clients

Sometimes clients return other clients. That's to simplify working with nested collections, such as runs of a given actor.

const actorClient = apifyClient.actor( 'john-doe/hello-world' ); const runsClient = actorClient.runs(); const { items } = await runsClient.list({ limit : 10 , desc : true }) const lastSucceededRunClient = actorClient.lastRun({ status : 'SUCCEEDED' }); const { items } = await lastSucceededRunClient.dataset().listItems();

The quick access to dataset and other storages directly from the run client can now only be used with the lastRun() method, but the feature will be available to all runs in the future.

Pagination

Most methods named list or listSomething return a Promise.<PaginationList> . There are some exceptions though, like listKeys or listHead which paginate differently. The results you're looking for are always stored under items and you can use the limit property to get only a subset of results. Other props are also available, depending on the method.

API Reference

All public classes, methods and their parameters can be inspected in this API reference.

ApifyClient

ApifyClient is the official library to access Apify API from your JavaScript applications. It runs both in Node.js and browser.

new ApifyClient([options])

Param Type Default [options] object [options.baseUrl] string "https://api.apify.com" [options.maxRetries] number 8 [options.minDelayBetweenRetriesMillis] number 500 [options.requestInterceptors] Array.<function()> [options.timeoutSecs] number [options.token] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/build-object

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs

Param Type buildOrRunId string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue

Param Type id string [options] object [options.clientKey] object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/users

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatch-object

Param Type id string

ApifyApiError

An ApifyApiError is thrown for successful HTTP requests that reach the API, but the API responds with an error response. Typically, those are rate limit errors and internal errors, which are automatically retried, or validation errors, which are thrown immediately, because a correction by the user is needed.

Properties

Name Type Description message string Error message returned by the API. clientMethod string The invoked resource client and the method. Known issue: Sometimes it displays as undefined because it can't be parsed from a stack trace. statusCode number HTTP status code of the error. type string The type of the error, as returned by the API. attempt number Number of the API call attempt. httpMethod string HTTP method of the API call. path string Full path of the API endpoint (URL excluding origin). originalStack string Original stack trace of the exception. It is replaced by a more informative stack with API call information.

ActorClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection/build-actor

Param Type versionNumber string [options] object [options.betaPackages] boolean [options.tag] string [options.useCache] boolean [options.waitForFinish] number

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection

Starts an actor and waits for it to finish before returning the Run object. It waits indefinitely, unless the waitSecs option is provided. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/run-actor

Param Type [input] * [options] object [options.build] string [options.contentType] string [options.memory] number [options.timeout] number [options.waitSecs] number [options.webhooks] Array.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/delete-actor

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/get-actor

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

Param Type [options] object [options.status] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection

Starts an actor and immediately returns the Run object. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/run-actor

Param Type [input] * [options] object [options.build] string [options.contentType] string [options.memory] number [options.timeout] number [options.waitForFinish] number [options.webhooks] Array.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/update-actor

Param Type newFields object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object

Param Type versionNumber string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/webhook-collection

ActorCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection/create-actor

Param Type [actor] object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection/get-list-of-actors

Param Type [options] object [options.my] boolean [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

ActorVersionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/delete-version

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/get-version

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/update-version

Param Type newFields object

ActorVersionCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection/create-version

Param Type [actorVersion] object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection/get-list-of-versions

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

BuildClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/abort-build/abort-build

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/build-object/get-build

Param Type [options] object [options.waitForFinish] number

Returns a promise that resolves with the finished Build object when the provided actor build finishes or with the unfinished Build object when the waitSecs timeout lapses. The promise is NOT rejected based on run status. You can inspect the status property of the Build object to find out its status.

The difference between this function and the waitForFinish parameter of the get method is the fact that this function can wait indefinitely. Its use is preferable to the waitForFinish parameter alone, which it uses internally.

This is useful when you need to immediately start a run after a build finishes.

Param Type Description [options] object [options.waitSecs] number Maximum time to wait for the build to finish, in seconds. If the limit is reached, the returned promise is resolved to a build object that will have status READY or RUNNING . If waitSecs omitted, the function waits indefinitely.

BuildCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection/get-list-of-builds

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

DatasetClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/delete-dataset

Unlike listItems which returns a PaginationList with an array of individual dataset items, downloadItems returns the items serialized to the provided format. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/get-items

Param Type Description format string One of json, jsonl, xml, html, csv, xlsx, rss [options] object [options.attachment] boolean [options.bom] boolean [options.clean] boolean [options.delimiter] string [options.desc] boolean [options.fields] Array.<string> [options.omit] Array.<string> [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.skipEmpty] boolean [options.skipHeaderRow] boolean [options.skipHidden] boolean [options.unwind] string [options.xmlRoot] string [options.xmlRow] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/get-dataset

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/get-items

Param Type [options] object [options.clean] boolean [options.desc] boolean [options.fields] Array.<string> [options.omit] Array.<string> [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.skipEmpty] boolean [options.skipHidden] boolean [options.unwind] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/put-items

Param Type items object | string | Array.<(object|string)>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/update-dataset

Param Type newFields object

DatasetCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection/create-dataset

Param Type [name] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection/get-list-of-datasets

Param Type [options] object [options.unnamed] boolean [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

KeyValueStoreClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/delete-store

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/delete-record

Param Type key string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/get-store

You can use the buffer option to get the value in a Buffer (Node.js) or ArrayBuffer (browser) format. In Node.js (not in browser) you can also use the stream option to get a Readable stream.

When the record does not exist, the function resolves to undefined . It does NOT resolve to a KeyValueStore record with an undefined value. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/get-record

Param Type key string [options] object [options.buffer] boolean [options.stream] boolean

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/key-collection/get-list-of-keys

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] object [options.exclusiveStartKey] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/put-record

Param Type record KeyValueStoreRecord

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/update-store

Param Type newFields object

KeyValueStoreCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection/create-key-value-store

Param Type [name] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection/get-list-of-key-value-stores

Param Type [options] object [options.unnamed] boolean [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

KeyValueStoreRecord : object

Properties

Name Type key string value null | string | number | object [contentType] string

LogClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs/log/get-log

Gets the log in a Readable stream format. Only works in Node.js. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs/log/get-log

PaginationList : object

Properties

Name Type Description items Array.<object> List of returned objects total number Total number of objects offset number Number of objects that were skipped count number Number of returned objects limit number Requested limit

RequestQueueClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request-collection/add-request

Param Type request object [options] object [options.forefront] boolean

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/delete-request-queue

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/get-request-queue

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request/get-request

Param Type id string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-head/get-head

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] number

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/update-request-queue

Param Type newFields object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request/update-request

Param Type request object [options] object [options.forefront] boolean

RequestQueueCollection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection/create-request-queue

Param Type [name] string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection/get-list-of-request-queues

Param Type [options] object [options.unnamed] boolean [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

RunClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/abort-run/abort-run

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().dataset() . https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object/get-run

Param Type [options] object [options.waitForFinish] number

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().keyValueStore() . https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().log() . https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/metamorph-run/metamorph-run

Param Type targetActorId string [input] * [options] object [options.contentType] object [options.build] object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().requestQueue() . https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/resurrect-run/resurrect-run

Param Type [options] object [options.build] string [options.memory] number [options.timeout] number

Returns a promise that resolves with the finished Run object when the provided actor run finishes or with the unfinished Run object when the waitSecs timeout lapses. The promise is NOT rejected based on run status. You can inspect the status property of the Run object to find out its status.

The difference between this function and the waitForFinish parameter of the get method is the fact that this function can wait indefinitely. Its use is preferable to the waitForFinish parameter alone, which it uses internally.

This is useful when you need to chain actor executions. Similar effect can be achieved by using webhooks, so be sure to review which technique fits your use-case better.

Param Type Description [options] object [options.waitSecs] number Maximum time to wait for the run to finish, in seconds. If the limit is reached, the returned promise is resolved to a run object that will have status READY or RUNNING . If waitSecs omitted, the function waits indefinitely.

RunCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/get-list-of-runs

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean [options.status] boolean

ScheduleClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/delete-schedule

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/get-schedule

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-log/get-schedule-log

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/update-schedule

Param Type newFields object

ScheduleCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection/create-schedule

Param Type [schedule] object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection/get-list-of-schedules

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

TaskClient

Starts a task and waits for it to finish before returning the Run object. It waits indefinitely, unless the waitSecs option is provided. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection/run-task

Param Type [input] object [options] object [options.build] string [options.memory] number [options.timeout] number [options.waitSecs] number [options.webhooks] Array.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/delete-task

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/get-task

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-input-object/get-task-input

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/last-run-object-and-its-storages

Param Type options object options.status string

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection

Starts a task and immediately returns the Run object. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection/run-task

Param Type [input] object [options] object [options.build] string [options.memory] number [options.timeout] number [options.waitForFinish] number [options.webhooks] Array.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/update-task

Param Type newFields object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-input-object/update-task-input

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/webhook-collection

TaskCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection/create-task

Param Type [task] object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection/get-list-of-tasks

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

UserClient

Depending on whether ApifyClient was created with a token, the method will either return public or private user data. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/users

WebhookClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/delete-webhook

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/dispatches-collection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/get-webhook

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/update-webhook

Param Type newFields object

WebhookCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection/create-webhook

Param Type [webhook] object

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection/get-list-of-webhooks

Param Type [options] object [options.limit] number [options.offset] number [options.desc] boolean

WebhookDispatchClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatch-object/get-webhook-dispatch

WebhookDispatchCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatches-collection/get-list-of-webhook-dispatches