openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

apify-client

by apify
2.2.0 (see all)

Apify API client for JavaScript / Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.7K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Scraper API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Apify API client for JavaScript

apify-client is the official library to access Apify API from your JavaScript applications. It runs both in Node.js and browser and provides useful features like automatic retries and convenience functions that improve the experience of using the Apify API.

Quick Start

const { ApifyClient } = require('apify-client');

const client = new ApifyClient({
    token: 'MY-APIFY-TOKEN',
});

// Starts an actor and waits for it to finish.
const { defaultDatasetId } = await client.actor('john-doe/my-cool-actor').call();
// Fetches results from the actor's dataset.
const { items } = await client.dataset(defaultDatasetId).listItems();

Features

Besides greatly simplifying the process of querying the Apify API, the client provides other useful features.

Automatic parsing and error handling

Based on the endpoint, the client automatically extracts the relevant data and returns it in the expected format. Date strings are automatically converted to Date objects. For exceptions, we throw an ApifyApiError, which wraps the plain JSON errors returned by API and enriches them with other context for easier debugging.

Retries with exponential backoff

Network communication sometimes fails, that's a given. The client will automatically retry requests that failed due to a network error, an internal error of the Apify API (HTTP 500+) or rate limit error (HTTP 429). By default, it will retry up to 8 times. First retry will be attempted after ~500ms, second after ~1000ms and so on. You can configure those parameters using the maxRetries and minDelayBetweenRetriesMillis options of the ApifyClient constructor.

Convenience functions and options

Some actions can't be performed by the API itself, such as indefinite waiting for an actor run to finish (because of network timeouts). The client provides convenient call() and waitForFinish() functions that do that. Key-value store records can be retrieved as objects, buffers or streams via the respective options, dataset items can be fetched as individual objects or serialized data and we plan to add better stream support and async iterators.

Usage concepts

The ApifyClient interface follows a generic pattern that is applicable to all of its components. By calling individual methods of ApifyClient, specific clients which target individual API resources are created. There are two types of those clients. A client for management of a single resource and a client for a collection of resources.

const { ApifyClient } = require('apify-client');
const apifyClient = new ApifyClient({ token: 'my-token' });

// Collection clients do not require a parameter.
const actorCollectionClient = apifyClient.actors();
// Creates an actor with the name: my-actor.
const myActor = await actorCollectionClient.create({ name: 'my-actor' });
// Lists all of your actors.
const { items } = await actorCollectionClient.list();

// Collection clients do not require a parameter.
const datasetCollectionClient = apifyClient.datasets();
// Gets (or creates, if it doesn't exist) a dataset with the name of my-dataset.
const myDataset = await datasetCollectionClient.getOrCreate('my-dataset');

// Resource clients accept an ID of the resource.
const actorClient = apifyClient.actor('john-doe/my-actor');
// Fetches the john-doe/my-actor object from the API.
const myActor = await actorClient.get();
// Starts the run of john-doe/my-actor and returns the Run object.
const myActorRun = await actorClient.start();

// Resource clients accept an ID of the resource.
const datasetClient = apifyClient.dataset('john-doe/my-dataset');
// Appends items to the end of john-doe/my-dataset.
await datasetClient.pushItems([{ foo: 1 }, { bar: 2 }]);

The ID of the resource can be either the id of the said resource, or a combination of your username/resource-name.

This is really all you need to remember, because all resource clients follow the pattern you see above.

Nested clients

Sometimes clients return other clients. That's to simplify working with nested collections, such as runs of a given actor.

const actorClient = apifyClient.actor('john-doe/hello-world');
const runsClient = actorClient.runs();
// Lists the last 10 runs of the john-doe/hello-world actor.
const { items } = await runsClient.list({ limit: 10, desc: true })

// Selects the last run of the john-doe/hello-world actor that finished
// with a SUCCEEDED status.
const lastSucceededRunClient = actorClient.lastRun({ status: 'SUCCEEDED' });
// Fetches items from the run's dataset.
const { items } = await lastSucceededRunClient.dataset().listItems();

The quick access to dataset and other storages directly from the run client can now only be used with the lastRun() method, but the feature will be available to all runs in the future.

Pagination

Most methods named list or listSomething return a Promise.<PaginationList>. There are some exceptions though, like listKeys or listHead which paginate differently. The results you're looking for are always stored under items and you can use the limit property to get only a subset of results. Other props are also available, depending on the method.

API Reference

All public classes, methods and their parameters can be inspected in this API reference.

ApifyClient

ApifyClient is the official library to access Apify API from your JavaScript applications. It runs both in Node.js and browser.

new ApifyClient([options])

ParamTypeDefault
[options]object
[options.baseUrl]string"https://api.apify.com"
[options.maxRetries]number8
[options.minDelayBetweenRetriesMillis]number500
[options.requestInterceptors]Array.<function()>
[options.timeoutSecs]number
[options.token]string

apifyClient.actors()ActorCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection

apifyClient.actor(id)ActorClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.build(id)BuildClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/build-object

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.datasets()DatasetCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection

apifyClient.dataset(id)DatasetClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.keyValueStores()KeyValueStoreCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection

apifyClient.keyValueStore(id)KeyValueStoreClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.log(buildOrRunId)LogClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs

ParamType
buildOrRunIdstring

apifyClient.requestQueues()RequestQueueCollection

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection

apifyClient.requestQueue(id, [options])RequestQueueClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue

ParamType
idstring
[options]object
[options.clientKey]object

apifyClient.run(id)RunClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.tasks()TaskCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection

apifyClient.task(id)TaskClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.schedules()ScheduleCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection

apifyClient.schedule(id)ScheduleClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.user(id)UserClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/users

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.webhooks()WebhookCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection

apifyClient.webhook(id)WebhookClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object

ParamType
idstring

apifyClient.webhookDispatches()WebhookDispatchCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches

apifyClient.webhookDispatch(id)WebhookDispatchClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatch-object

ParamType
idstring

ApifyApiError

An ApifyApiError is thrown for successful HTTP requests that reach the API, but the API responds with an error response. Typically, those are rate limit errors and internal errors, which are automatically retried, or validation errors, which are thrown immediately, because a correction by the user is needed.

Properties

NameTypeDescription
messagestringError message returned by the API.
clientMethodstringThe invoked resource client and the method. Known issue: Sometimes it displays as undefined because it can't be parsed from a stack trace.
statusCodenumberHTTP status code of the error.
typestringThe type of the error, as returned by the API.
attemptnumberNumber of the API call attempt.
httpMethodstringHTTP method of the API call.
pathstringFull path of the API endpoint (URL excluding origin).
originalStackstringOriginal stack trace of the exception. It is replaced by a more informative stack with API call information.

ActorClient

actorClient.build(versionNumber, [options])Promise.<Build>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection/build-actor

ParamType
versionNumberstring
[options]object
[options.betaPackages]boolean
[options.tag]string
[options.useCache]boolean
[options.waitForFinish]number

actorClient.builds()BuildCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection

actorClient.call([input], [options])Promise.<Run>

Starts an actor and waits for it to finish before returning the Run object. It waits indefinitely, unless the waitSecs option is provided. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/run-actor

ParamType
[input]*
[options]object
[options.build]string
[options.contentType]string
[options.memory]number
[options.timeout]number
[options.waitSecs]number
[options.webhooks]Array.<object>

actorClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/delete-actor

actorClient.get()Promise.<?Actor>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/get-actor

actorClient.lastRun([options])RunClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

ParamType
[options]object
[options.status]string

actorClient.runs()RunCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection

actorClient.start([input], [options])Promise.<Run>

Starts an actor and immediately returns the Run object. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/run-actor

ParamType
[input]*
[options]object
[options.build]string
[options.contentType]string
[options.memory]number
[options.timeout]number
[options.waitForFinish]number
[options.webhooks]Array.<object>

actorClient.update(newFields)Promise.<Actor>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-object/update-actor

ParamType
newFieldsobject

actorClient.version(versionNumber)ActorVersionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object

ParamType
versionNumberstring

actorClient.versions()ActorVersionCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection

actorClient.webhooks()WebhookCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/webhook-collection

ActorCollectionClient

actorCollectionClient.create([actor])Promise.<Actor>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection/create-actor

ParamType
[actor]object

actorCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/actor-collection/get-list-of-actors

ParamType
[options]object
[options.my]boolean
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

ActorVersionClient

actorVersionClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/delete-version

actorVersionClient.get()Promise.<ActorVersion>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/get-version

actorVersionClient.update(newFields)Promise.<ActorVersion>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-object/update-version

ParamType
newFieldsobject

ActorVersionCollectionClient

actorVersionCollectionClient.create([actorVersion])Promise.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection/create-version

ParamType
[actorVersion]object

actorVersionCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/version-collection/get-list-of-versions

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

BuildClient

buildClient.abort()Promise.<Build>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/abort-build/abort-build

buildClient.get([options])Promise.<Build>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-builds/build-object/get-build

ParamType
[options]object
[options.waitForFinish]number

buildClient.waitForFinish([options])Promise.<Build>

Returns a promise that resolves with the finished Build object when the provided actor build finishes or with the unfinished Build object when the waitSecs timeout lapses. The promise is NOT rejected based on run status. You can inspect the status property of the Build object to find out its status.

The difference between this function and the waitForFinish parameter of the get method is the fact that this function can wait indefinitely. Its use is preferable to the waitForFinish parameter alone, which it uses internally.

This is useful when you need to immediately start a run after a build finishes.

ParamTypeDescription
[options]object
[options.waitSecs]numberMaximum time to wait for the build to finish, in seconds. If the limit is reached, the returned promise is resolved to a build object that will have status READY or RUNNING. If waitSecs omitted, the function waits indefinitely.

BuildCollectionClient

buildCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/build-collection/get-list-of-builds

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

DatasetClient

datasetClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/delete-dataset

datasetClient.downloadItems(format, [options])Promise.<Buffer>

Unlike listItems which returns a PaginationList with an array of individual dataset items, downloadItems returns the items serialized to the provided format. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/get-items

ParamTypeDescription
formatstringOne of json, jsonl, xml, html, csv, xlsx, rss
[options]object
[options.attachment]boolean
[options.bom]boolean
[options.clean]boolean
[options.delimiter]string
[options.desc]boolean
[options.fields]Array.<string>
[options.omit]Array.<string>
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.skipEmpty]boolean
[options.skipHeaderRow]boolean
[options.skipHidden]boolean
[options.unwind]string
[options.xmlRoot]string
[options.xmlRow]string

datasetClient.get()Promise.<Dataset>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/get-dataset

datasetClient.listItems([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/get-items

ParamType
[options]object
[options.clean]boolean
[options.desc]boolean
[options.fields]Array.<string>
[options.omit]Array.<string>
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.skipEmpty]boolean
[options.skipHidden]boolean
[options.unwind]string

datasetClient.pushItems(items)Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/item-collection/put-items

ParamType
itemsobject | string | Array.<(object|string)>

datasetClient.update(newFields)Promise.<Dataset>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset/update-dataset

ParamType
newFieldsobject

DatasetCollectionClient

datasetCollectionClient.getOrCreate([name])Promise.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection/create-dataset

ParamType
[name]string

datasetCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/datasets/dataset-collection/get-list-of-datasets

ParamType
[options]object
[options.unnamed]boolean
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

KeyValueStoreClient

keyValueStoreClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/delete-store

keyValueStoreClient.deleteRecord(key)Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/delete-record

ParamType
keystring

keyValueStoreClient.get()Promise.<KeyValueStore>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/get-store

keyValueStoreClient.getRecord(key, [options])Promise.<(KeyValueStoreRecord|undefined)>

You can use the buffer option to get the value in a Buffer (Node.js) or ArrayBuffer (browser) format. In Node.js (not in browser) you can also use the stream option to get a Readable stream.

When the record does not exist, the function resolves to undefined. It does NOT resolve to a KeyValueStore record with an undefined value. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/get-record

ParamType
keystring
[options]object
[options.buffer]boolean
[options.stream]boolean

keyValueStoreClient.listKeys([options])Promise.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/key-collection/get-list-of-keys

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]object
[options.exclusiveStartKey]string

keyValueStoreClient.setRecord(record)Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/record/put-record

ParamType
recordKeyValueStoreRecord

keyValueStoreClient.update(newFields)Promise.<KeyValueStore>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-object/update-store

ParamType
newFieldsobject

KeyValueStoreCollectionClient

keyValueStoreCollectionClient.getOrCreate([name])Promise.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection/create-key-value-store

ParamType
[name]string

keyValueStoreCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/key-value-stores/store-collection/get-list-of-key-value-stores

ParamType
[options]object
[options.unnamed]boolean
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

KeyValueStoreRecord : object

Properties

NameType
keystring
valuenull | string | number | object
[contentType]string

LogClient

logClient.get()Promise.<?string>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs/log/get-log

logClient.stream()Promise.<?Readable>

Gets the log in a Readable stream format. Only works in Node.js. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/logs/log/get-log

PaginationList : object

Properties

NameTypeDescription
itemsArray.<object>List of returned objects
totalnumberTotal number of objects
offsetnumberNumber of objects that were skipped
countnumberNumber of returned objects
limitnumberRequested limit

RequestQueueClient

requestQueueClient.addRequest(request, [options])Promise.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request-collection/add-request

ParamType
requestobject
[options]object
[options.forefront]boolean

requestQueueClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/delete-request-queue

requestQueueClient.deleteRequest(id)Promise.<void>

ParamType
idstring

requestQueueClient.get()Promise.<RequestQueue>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/get-request-queue

requestQueueClient.getRequest(id)Promise.<?object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request/get-request

ParamType
idstring

requestQueueClient.listHead([options])Promise.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-head/get-head

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number

requestQueueClient.update(newFields)Promise.<RequestQueue>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue/update-request-queue

ParamType
newFieldsobject

requestQueueClient.updateRequest(request, [options])Promise.<*>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/request/update-request

ParamType
requestobject
[options]object
[options.forefront]boolean

RequestQueueCollection

requestQueueCollection.getOrCreate([name])Promise.<RequestQueue>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection/create-request-queue

ParamType
[name]string

requestQueueCollection.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/request-queues/queue-collection/get-list-of-request-queues

ParamType
[options]object
[options.unnamed]boolean
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

RunClient

runClient.abort()Promise.<Run>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/abort-run/abort-run

runClient.dataset()DatasetClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().dataset(). https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

runClient.get([options])Promise.<Run>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object/get-run

ParamType
[options]object
[options.waitForFinish]number

runClient.keyValueStore()KeyValueStoreClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().keyValueStore(). https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

runClient.log()LogClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().log(). https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

runClient.metamorph(targetActorId, [input], [options])Promise.<Run>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/metamorph-run/metamorph-run

ParamType
targetActorIdstring
[input]*
[options]object
[options.contentType]object
[options.build]object

runClient.requestQueue()RequestQueueClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/run-object-and-its-storages

This also works through actorClient.lastRun().requestQueue(). https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/last-run-object-and-its-storages

runClient.resurrect([options])Promise.<Run>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-runs/resurrect-run/resurrect-run

ParamType
[options]object
[options.build]string
[options.memory]number
[options.timeout]number

runClient.waitForFinish([options])Promise.<Run>

Returns a promise that resolves with the finished Run object when the provided actor run finishes or with the unfinished Run object when the waitSecs timeout lapses. The promise is NOT rejected based on run status. You can inspect the status property of the Run object to find out its status.

The difference between this function and the waitForFinish parameter of the get method is the fact that this function can wait indefinitely. Its use is preferable to the waitForFinish parameter alone, which it uses internally.

This is useful when you need to chain actor executions. Similar effect can be achieved by using webhooks, so be sure to review which technique fits your use-case better.

ParamTypeDescription
[options]object
[options.waitSecs]numberMaximum time to wait for the run to finish, in seconds. If the limit is reached, the returned promise is resolved to a run object that will have status READY or RUNNING. If waitSecs omitted, the function waits indefinitely.

RunCollectionClient

runCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actors/run-collection/get-list-of-runs

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean
[options.status]boolean

ScheduleClient

scheduleClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/delete-schedule

scheduleClient.get()Promise.<?Schedule>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/get-schedule

scheduleClient.getLog()Promise.<?string>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-log/get-schedule-log

scheduleClient.update(newFields)Promise.<Schedule>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedule-object/update-schedule

ParamType
newFieldsobject

ScheduleCollectionClient

scheduleCollectionClient.create([schedule])Promise.<Schedule>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection/create-schedule

ParamType
[schedule]object

scheduleCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/schedules/schedules-collection/get-list-of-schedules

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

TaskClient

taskClient.call([input], [options])Promise.<Run>

Starts a task and waits for it to finish before returning the Run object. It waits indefinitely, unless the waitSecs option is provided. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection/run-task

ParamType
[input]object
[options]object
[options.build]string
[options.memory]number
[options.timeout]number
[options.waitSecs]number
[options.webhooks]Array.<object>

taskClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/delete-task

taskClient.get()Promise.<?Task>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/get-task

taskClient.getInput()Promise.<?object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-input-object/get-task-input

taskClient.lastRun(options)RunClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/last-run-object-and-its-storages

ParamType
optionsobject
options.statusstring

taskClient.runs()RunCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection

taskClient.start([input], [options])Promise.<Run>

Starts a task and immediately returns the Run object. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/run-collection/run-task

ParamType
[input]object
[options]object
[options.build]string
[options.memory]number
[options.timeout]number
[options.waitForFinish]number
[options.webhooks]Array.<object>

taskClient.update(newFields)Promise.<Task>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-object/update-task

ParamType
newFieldsobject

taskClient.updateInput()Promise.<object>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-input-object/update-task-input

taskClient.webhooks()WebhookCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/webhook-collection

TaskCollectionClient

taskCollectionClient.create([task])Promise.<Task>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection/create-task

ParamType
[task]object

taskCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/actor-tasks/task-collection/get-list-of-tasks

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

UserClient

userClient.get()Promise.<?User>

Depending on whether ApifyClient was created with a token, the method will either return public or private user data. https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/users

WebhookClient

webhookClient.delete()Promise.<void>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/delete-webhook

webhookClient.dispatches()WebhookDispatchCollectionClient

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/dispatches-collection

webhookClient.get()Promise.<?Webhook>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/get-webhook

webhookClient.update(newFields)Promise.<Webhook>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-object/update-webhook

ParamType
newFieldsobject

WebhookCollectionClient

webhookCollectionClient.create([webhook])Promise.<Webhook>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection/create-webhook

ParamType
[webhook]object

webhookCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhooks/webhook-collection/get-list-of-webhooks

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

WebhookDispatchClient

webhookDispatchClient.get()Promise.<?WebhookDispatch>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatch-object/get-webhook-dispatch

WebhookDispatchCollectionClient

webhookDispatchCollectionClient.list([options])Promise.<PaginationList>

https://docs.apify.com/api/v2#/reference/webhook-dispatches/webhook-dispatches-collection/get-list-of-webhook-dispatches

ParamType
[options]object
[options.limit]number
[options.offset]number
[options.desc]boolean

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xr
x-rayThe next web scraper. See through the <html> noise.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ins
instatouchInstagram Scraper. Scrape useful data/posts from instagram users, hashtag and locations pages. Comments and people who liked specific posts and soon more. No login or API keys are required
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
4K
ss
soundcloud-scraperGet data from soundcloud easily.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9K
bs
bandcamp-scraperA scraper for https://bandcamp.com
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
160

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial