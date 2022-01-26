Apify command-line interface (Apify CLI) helps you create, develop, build and run Apify actors, and manage the Apify cloud platform from any computer.
Apify actors are cloud programs that can perform arbitrary web scraping, automation or data processing job. They accept input, perform their job and generate output. While you can develop actors in an online IDE directly in the Apify web application, for complex projects it is more convenient to develop actors locally on your computer using Apify SDK and only push the actors to the Apify cloud during deployment. This is where the Apify CLI comes in.
Note that actors running on the Apify platform are executed in Docker containers, so with an appropriate
Dockerfile
you can build your actors in any programming language.
However, we recommend using JavaScript / Node.js, for which we provide most libraries and support.
First, make sure you have Node.js version 10 or higher with NPM installed on your computer:
node --version
npm --version
Install or upgrade Apify CLI by running:
npm -g install apify-cli
If you receive an
EACCES error, you might need to run the command as root:
sudo npm -g install apify-cli
Alternativaly, you can use Node Version Manager (nvm) and install Apify CLI only into a selected user-level Node version without requiring root privileges:
nvm install 12
nvm use 12
npm -g install apify-cli
Finally, verify that Apify CLI was installed correctly by running:
apify --version
which should print something like:
The following examples demonstrate the basic usage of Apify CLI.
apify create my-hello-world
First, you will be prompted to select a template with the boilerplate for the actor, to help you get started quickly.
The command will create a directory called
my-hello-world that contains a Node.js project
for the actor and a few configuration files.
cd ./my/awesome/project
apify init
This command will only set up local actor development environment in an existing directory,
i.e. it will create the
apify.json file and
apify_storage directory.
Before you can run your project using
apify run, you have to set up the right start command in
package.json under scripts.start. For example:
{
...
"scripts": {
"start": "node your_main_file.js",
},
...
}
You can find more information about by running
apify help run.
cd my-hello-world
apify run
This command runs the actor on your local machine. Now's your chance to develop the logic - or magic 😏
apify login
Before you can interact with the Apify cloud, you need to create an Apify account
and log in to it using the above command. You will be prompted for
your Apify API token.
Note that the command will store the API token and other sensitive information to
~/.apify.
apify push
This command uploads your project to the Apify cloud and builds an actor from it.
apify call
Runs the actor corresponding to the current directory on the Apify platform.
This command can also be used to run other actors, for example:
apify call apify/hello-world
apify.json file?
This file associates your local development project with an actor on the Apify platform. It contains information such as actor name, version, build tag and environment variables. Make sure you commit this file to the Git repository.
For example,
apify.json file can look as follows:
{
"name": "dataset-to-mysql",
"version": "0.1",
"buildTag": "latest",
"env": {
"MYSQL_USER": "my_username",
"MYSQL_PASSWORD": "@mySecretPassword"
},
"template": "basic"
}
There are two options how you can set up environment variables for actors.
apify.json
All keys from
env will be set as environment variables into Apify platform after you push actor to Apify. Current values on Apify will be overridden.
{
"name": "dataset-to-mysql",
"version": "0.1",
"buildTag": "latest",
"env": {
"MYSQL_USER": "my_username",
"MYSQL_PASSWORD": "@mySecretPassword"
},
"template": "basic"
}
In Apify Console select your actor, you can set up variables into Source tab.
After setting up variables in the app, set up
env to
null apify.json. Otherwise, variables from
apify.json will override variables in the app.
{
"name": "dataset-to-mysql",
"version": "0.1",
"buildTag": "latest",
"env": null,
"template": "basic"
}
apify.json
CLI provides commands to manage secrets environment variables. Secrets are stored to the ~/.apify directory. Adds a new secret using command:
apify secrets:add mySecretPassword pwd1234
After adding a new secret you can use the secret in apify.json
{
"name": "dataset-to-mysql",
...
"env": {
"MYSQL_PASSWORD": "@mySecretPassword"
},
...
}
To see all CLI commands simply run:
apify help
To get information about a specific command run:
apify help COMMAND
This section contains printouts of
apify help for all commands.
apify call [ACTID]
apify create [ACTORNAME]
apify info
apify init [ACTORNAME]
apify login
apify logout
apify push [ACTORID]
apify run
apify secrets
apify secrets:add NAME VALUE
apify secrets:rm NAME
apify vis [PATH]
apify call [ACTID]
Runs a specific actor remotely on the Apify cloud platform.
USAGE
$ apify call [ACTID]
ARGUMENTS
ACTID Name or ID of the actor to run (e.g. "apify/hello-world" or "E2jjCZBezvAZnX8Rb"). If not provided, the command
runs the remote actor specified in the "apify.json" file.
OPTIONS
-b, --build=build Tag or number of the build to run (e.g. "latest" or "1.2.34").
-m, --memory=memory Amount of memory allocated for the actor run, in megabytes.
-t, --timeout=timeout Timeout for the actor run in seconds. Zero value means there is no timeout.
-w, --wait-for-finish=wait-for-finish Seconds for waiting to run to finish, if no value passed, it waits forever.
DESCRIPTION
The actor is run under your current Apify account, therefore you need to be logged in by calling "apify login". It
takes input for the actor from the default local key-value store by default.
apify create [ACTORNAME]
Creates a new actor project directory from a selected boilerplate template.
USAGE
$ apify create [ACTORNAME]
ARGUMENTS
ACTORNAME Name of the actor and its directory
OPTIONS
-t, --template=template Template for the actor. If not provided, the command will prompt for it.Visit
https://github.com/apifytech/actor-templates/raw/master/templates/manifest.json to find
available template names.
apify info
Displays information about the currently active Apify account.
USAGE
$ apify info
DESCRIPTION
The information is printed to the console.
apify init [ACTORNAME]
Initializes a new actor project in an existing directory.
USAGE
$ apify init [ACTORNAME]
ARGUMENTS
ACTORNAME Name of the actor. If not provided, you will be prompted for it.
DESCRIPTION
The command only creates the "apify.json" file and the "apify_storage" directory in the current directory, but will
not touch anything else.
WARNING: The directory at "apify_storage" will be overwritten if it already exists.
apify login
Logs in to your Apify account using a provided API token.
USAGE
$ apify login
OPTIONS
-t, --token=token [Optional] Apify API token
DESCRIPTION
The API token and other account information is stored in the ~/.apify directory, from where it is read by all other
"apify" commands. To log out, call "apify logout".
apify logout
Logs out of your Apify account.
USAGE
$ apify logout
DESCRIPTION
The command deletes the API token and all other account information stored in the ~/.apify directory. To log in again,
call "apify login".
apify push [ACTORID]
Uploads the actor to the Apify platform and builds it there.
USAGE
$ apify push [ACTORID]
ARGUMENTS
ACTORID ID of an existing actor on the Apify platform where the files will be pushed. If not provided, the command
will create or modify the actor with the name specified in "apify.json" file.
OPTIONS
-b, --build-tag=build-tag Build tag to be applied to the successful actor build. By default, it is taken
from the "apify.json" file
-v, --version=version Actor version number to which the files should be pushed. By default, it is
taken from the "apify.json" file.
-w, --wait-for-finish=wait-for-finish Seconds for waiting to build to finish, if no value passed, it waits forever.
--version-number=version-number DEPRECATED: Use flag version instead. Actor version number to which the files
should be pushed. By default, it is taken from the "apify.json" file.
DESCRIPTION
The actor settings are read from the "apify.json" file in the current directory, but they can be overridden using
command-line options.
NOTE: If the source files are smaller than 3 MB then they are uploaded as
"Multiple source files", otherwise they are uploaded as "Zip file".
WARNING: If the target actor already exists in your Apify account, it will be overwritten!
apify run
Runs the actor locally in the current directory by executing "npm start".
USAGE
$ apify run
OPTIONS
-p, --purge Shortcut that combines the --purge-queue, --purge-dataset and --purge-key-value-store
options.
--purge-dataset Deletes the local directory containing the default dataset before the run starts.
--purge-key-value-store Deletes all records from the default key-value store in the local directory before the run
starts, except for the "INPUT" key.
--purge-queue Deletes the local directory containing the default request queue before the run starts.
DESCRIPTION
It sets various APIFY_XYZ environment variables in order to provide a working execution environment for the actor. For
example, this causes the actor input, as well as all other data in key-value stores, datasets or request queues to be
stored in the "apify_storage" directory, rather than on the Apify platform.
NOTE: You can override the default behaviour of command overriding npm start script value in a package.json file. You
can set up your own main file or environment variables by changing it.
apify secrets
Manages secret values for actor environment variables.
USAGE
$ apify secrets
DESCRIPTION
Example:
$ apify secrets:add mySecret TopSecretValue123
Now the "mySecret" value can be used in an environment variable defined in "apify.json" file by adding the "@" prefix:
{
"name": "my_actor",
"env": { "SECRET_ENV_VAR": "@mySecret" },
"version": "0.1
}
When the actor is pushed to Apify cloud, the "SECRET_ENV_VAR" and its value is stored as a secret environment variable
of the actor.
apify secrets:add NAME VALUE
Adds a new secret value.
USAGE
$ apify secrets:add NAME VALUE
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the secret
VALUE Value of the secret
DESCRIPTION
The secrets are stored to a file at ~/.apify
apify secrets:rm NAME
Removes the secret.
USAGE
$ apify secrets:rm NAME
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the secret
apify vis [PATH]
Validates INPUT_SCHEMA.json file and prints errors found.
USAGE
$ apify vis [PATH]
ARGUMENTS
PATH Optional path to your INPUT_SCHEMA.json file. If not provided ./INPUT_SCHEMA.json is used.
