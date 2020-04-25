A mobile support, draggable, editable and api based Tab for ReactJS.
Support react >=
v16.3
Note: Since v2, we don't support v15 and old styled-components version (<4.0.0) v15 document
styled-components, super easy to customize tab style
Install it with npm or yarn
Install
styled-components. Because we put the
styled-components to the peerDependencies, it suggests by styled-components official blog
$ npm install react-tabtab --save
$ npm install styled-components@^4.0.0 --save
Then, import the module by module bundler like
webpack,
browserify
// es6
import {Tabs, DragTabList, DragTab, PanelList, Panel, ExtraButton} from 'react-tabtab';
// not using es6
var Tabtab = require('react-tabtab');
var Tabs = Tabtab.Tabs;
var DragTabList = Tabtab.DragTabList;
var DragTab = Tabtab.DragTab;
var PanelList = Tabtab.PanelList;
var Panel = Tabtab.Panel;
var ExtraButton = Tabtab.ExtraButton;
UMD build is also available. If you do this, you'll need to include the dependencies:
For example:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.0.0/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15.6/prop-types.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/classnames@2.2.5/index.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/styled-components/dist/styled-components.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-sortable-hoc/dist/umd/react-sortable-hoc.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-poppop/dist/react-poppop.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-tabtab/dist/react-tabtab.min.js"></script>
You can reference standalone.html example.
React-tabtab is a tab component with highly customization. You can create a tab in simply setting. You also can create a tab system full with
draggable,
async loading,
close and create button.
All the actions are api based. It means there is
no state in the component. Developers have full control.
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Tabs, TabList, Tab, PanelList, Panel} from 'react-tabtab';
class Basic extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Tabs>
<TabList>
<Tab>Tab1</Tab>
<Tab>Tab2</Tab>
</TabList>
<PanelList>
<Panel>Content1</Panel>
<Panel>Content2</Panel>
</PanelList>
</Tabs>
)
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Basic/>, document.getElementById('root'));
It's simple to use. Zero configuration!
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {Tabs, DragTabList, DragTab, PanelList, Panel} from 'react-tabtab';
import {simpleSwitch} from 'react-tabtab/lib/helpers/move';
export default class Drag extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.handleTabChange = this.handleTabChange.bind(this);
this.handleTabSequenceChange = this.handleTabSequenceChange.bind(this);
this.state = {
activeIndex: 0,
}
}
handleTabChange(index) {
this.setState({activeIndex: index});
}
handleTabSequenceChange({oldIndex, newIndex}) {
const {tabs} = this.state;
const updateTabs = simpleSwitch(tabs, oldIndex, newIndex);
this.setState({tabs: updateTabs, activeIndex: newIndex});
}
render() {
const {activeIndex} = this.state;
return (
<Tabs activeIndex={activeIndex}
onTabChange={this.handleTabChange}
onTabSequenceChange={this.handleTabSequenceChange}>
<DragTabList>
<DragTab>DragTab1</DragTab>
<DragTab>DragTab2</DragTab>
</DragTabList>
<PanelList>
<Panel>Content1</Panel>
<Panel>Content2</Panel>
</PanelList>
</Tabs>
)
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Basic/>, document.getElementById('root'));
Based on above example, the different to implement
normal tab or
drag tab is using different wrapper and child.
And all the actions are controllable. You can customize your switch action. But if you don't want to write customized switch logic, you can directly use
import {simpleSwitch} from 'react-tabtab/lib/helpers/move' this built-in function.
normal tab
<Tabs>
<TabList>
<Tab>Tab1</Tab>
</TabList>
<PanelList>
<Panel>Content1</Panel>
</PanelList>
</Tabs>
drag tab
<Tabs>
<DragTabList>
<DragTab>DragTab1</DragTab>
</DragTabList>
<PanelList>
<Panel>Content1</Panel>
</PanelList>
</Tabs>
In some case, if the data is large or we want to save the bandwidth, lazy loading the content is possible solution. You can use
AsyncPanel to laze load panel content.
Moreover, you can mix lazy load panel with normal panel!
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Tabs, TabList, Tab, PanelList, AsyncPanel, Panel} from 'react-tabtab';
function loadContentFunc(callback) {
setTimeout(() => {
callback(null, [
{product: 'json'},
{product: 'joseph'}
]);
}, 100);
}
// You also can provide promise as return function:
// function loadContentFunc() {
// return fetch('/products')
// .then(resp => resp.json())
// .then(data => data);
// }
class AsyncTab extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Tabs>
<TabList>
<Tab>Tab1</Tab>
<Tab>Tab2</Tab>
</TabList>
<PanelList>
<Panel>Content1</Panel>
<AsyncPanel loadContent={loadContentFunc}
render={data => (<div>{JSON.stringify(data)}</div>)}
renderLoading={() => (<div>Loading...</div>)}
cache={true}
/>
</PanelList>
</Tabs>
)
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<AsyncTab/>, document.getElementById('root'));
To implement lazy loading, use
AsyncPanel to wrap your panel content. Remember to provide
loadContent,
render,
renderLoading these 3 props.
In
loadContent props, both
callback and
promise type are supported.
If you use
callback, remember to call
callback when finish async loading.
If you use
promise, need to return promise action.
When data is loading, the panel content will show
renderLoading component.
After finishing loading data, the panel content will show
render component and react-tabtab will pass the
loadContent result as first parameter. So you can customize the component of panel content.
Live example: Link
Except drag and drop tab,
react-tabtab also support other usable application, like:
All of these features are api based, so you can customize each action on demand.
More code examples are avalable here.
<Tabs/> is the main component of
react-tabtab. Most of the api is passed from it.
|props
|type
|default
|defaultIndex
|
int
|null
|set the initial active key
|activeIndex
|
int
|null
|control current activeIndex.
You need to pass new activeIndex value if you want to show different tab.
|defaultIndex
|
int
|null
|set the initial active key
|showModalButton
|
boolean
number
|4
|
|showArrowButton
|
auto
boolean
|auto
|auto: detect tab width, if they exceed container, show button true: always show button false: always hide button
|ExtraButton
|
React Node
|null
|customize extra button content, example: `+` button
|onTabChange
|
() => tabIndex
|null
|
return tabIndex is clicked
You can use this api with
activeIndex. When user click tab, update
activeIndex.
|onTabSequenceChange
|
() => {oldIndex, newIndex}
|null
|
return changed oldIndex and newIndex value
With this api, you can do switch tab very easily. Note:This api is only called by
<DragTab/>
|onTabEdit
|
() => {type: [delete], index}
|null
|When user click close button , this api will return the clicked close button index.
|customStyle
|
|Bootstrap theme
|customized tab style component
Use to wrap
<Tab/>.
Normal Tab. Show the children component on tab.
|props
|type
|default
|closable
|
boolean
|false
|whether to show close button
Example
<Tab>
<i className="fa fa-map-pin"></i>
map tab
</Tab>
Use to wrap
<DragTab/>.
A draggable tab. Api is the same with
<Tab/>
Use to wrap
<Panel/>
Tab content.
Lazy loading panel content.
|props
|type
|default
|loadContent *
|
(cb) => cb(error, data) or
(cb) => Promise
|null
|when loadContent finish, call the callback or you can return promise
|render *
|
(data) => Component
|null
|when finish loading data, render this component
|renderLoading *
|
() => Component
|null
|when it is loading data, render this component
|cache
|
boolean
|true
|should cache the data
react-tabtab is based on
styled-components. Therefore, it's super easy to customize the tab style.
Just extend the default component style and pass it to
customStyle props.
You can check the current style at
src/themes folder.
For example, if you want to use
material-design, import the style and pass to
customStyle props.
Example:
import {Component} from 'react';
import {Tabs, TabList, Tab, PanelList, Panel} from 'react-tabtab';
import * as customStyle from 'react-tabtab/lib/themes/material-design';
class Customized extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Tabs customStyle={customStyle}>
<TabList>
<Tab>Tab1</Tab>
<Tab>Tab2</Tab>
</TabList>
<PanelList>
<Panel>Content1</Panel>
<Panel>Content2</Panel>
</PanelList>
</Tabs>
)
}
}
And now your tab is material design style!
If current theme doesn't meet your demand, follow this three steps and create a new one.
First step: import current style
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { styled as styledTabTab } from 'react-tabtab';
let {TabListStyle, ActionButtonStyle, TabStyle, PanelStyle} = styledTabTab;
Second: extend style and export it
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { styled as styledTabTab } from 'react-tabtab';
let {TabListStyle, ActionButtonStyle, TabStyle, PanelStyle} = styledTabTab;
TabListStyle = styled(TabListStyle)`
// write css
`;
TabStyle = styled(TabStyle)`
// write css
`;
ActionButtonStyle = styled(ActionButtonStyle)`
// write css
`;
PanelStyle = styled(PanelStyle)`
// write css
`;
// need to follow this object naming
module.exports = {
TabList: TabListStyle,
ActionButton: ActionButtonStyle,
Tab: TabStyle,
Panel: PanelStyle
}
Last: import your style and use it!
When you finish the new
react-tabtab style, feel free to add it to
theme/ folder and send PR!
$ yarn
$ npm start
MIT @ctxhou