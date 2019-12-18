apidoc and swagger are two nice projects which are focusing on documentation of APIs. This project is a middle tier which tries to bring them together in a sense that:
It uses apidoc to convert inline documentation comments into json schema and later convert it to swagger json schema.
Uses the apidoc-core library.
By putting in line comments in the source code like this in javascript, you will get
swagger.json file which can be served to swagger-ui to generate html overview of documentation.
/api/foo.js:
/**
* @api {get} /user/id Request User information
* @apiName GetUser
* @apiGroup User
*
* @apiParam {Number} id Users unique ID.
*
* @apiSuccess {String} firstname Firstname of the User.
* @apiSuccess {String} lastname Lastname of the User.
*/
npm install apidoc-swagger -g
Current version unlocks most of the basic capabilities of both projects and improvement is in progress.
apidoc-swagger -i example/ -o doc/
Have a look at apidoc for full functionality overview and capabilities of apidoc.
To read more about how swagger works refer to swagger-ui and swagger-spec for details of
swagger.json.
gulp-apidoc-swagger
npm install gulp-apidoc-swagger.