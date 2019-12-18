Build status:

apidoc and swagger are two nice projects which are focusing on documentation of APIs. This project is a middle tier which tries to bring them together in a sense that:

It uses apidoc to convert inline documentation comments into json schema and later convert it to swagger json schema.

Uses the apidoc-core library.

How It Works

By putting in line comments in the source code like this in javascript, you will get swagger.json file which can be served to swagger-ui to generate html overview of documentation.

/api/foo.js :

Installation

npm install apidoc-swagger -g

Current version unlocks most of the basic capabilities of both projects and improvement is in progress.

Example

apidoc-swagger -i example/ -o doc/

Have a look at apidoc for full functionality overview and capabilities of apidoc.

To read more about how swagger works refer to swagger-ui and swagger-spec for details of swagger.json .

Gulp Module