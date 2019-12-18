openbase logo
as

apidoc-swagger

by Bahman
0.3.2 (see all)

apidoc and swagger are two nice projects which are focusing on documentation of APIs. This project is a middle tier which tries to bring them together in a sense that it uses apidoc to convert inline documentation to json schema and later convert it to swagger json schmea.

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

578

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Documentation Generator

Readme

Build status: CircleCI

How It Works

By putting in line comments in the source code like this in javascript, you will get swagger.json file which can be served to swagger-ui to generate html overview of documentation.

/api/foo.js:

/**
 * @api {get} /user/id Request User information
 * @apiName GetUser
 * @apiGroup User
 *
 * @apiParam {Number} id Users unique ID.
 *
 * @apiSuccess {String} firstname Firstname of the User.
 * @apiSuccess {String} lastname  Lastname of the User.
 */

Installation

npm install apidoc-swagger -g

Current version unlocks most of the basic capabilities of both projects and improvement is in progress.

Example

apidoc-swagger -i example/ -o doc/

Have a look at apidoc for full functionality overview and capabilities of apidoc.

To read more about how swagger works refer to swagger-ui and swagger-spec for details of swagger.json.

Gulp Module

gulp-apidoc-swagger npm install gulp-apidoc-swagger.

