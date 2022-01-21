







📝 Generate a Simple and Portable Markdown documentation for your API

Before starting

apidoc-markdown uses apiDoc internally. To generate your nice Markdown documentation, you first need to add some apiDoc API documentation comments in your code.

Take a look at https://apidocjs.com/ to discover it if it's your first time using it! 😉

You create your API documentation directly in your code with comments like this:

app.post( '/invite/new' , ( req, res ) => res.end())

How does it look? Give me some examples!

Some examples are available in the example directory.

Take a look at example/strider/api.md which shows a real-world example taken from the Strider API.

Install

pnpm install --global apidoc-markdown pnpm install apidoc-markdown

Then, generate your documentation using your newly added command apidoc-markdown or programmatically.

Note: Node.js v14+ minimum is required. apidoc-markdown uses apidoc-light internally.

CLI usage

Generate a Simple and Portable Markdown documentation for your API. Usage: apidoc-markdown -i <path> -o <output_file> [-t <template_name>] [--multi] [--createPath] [--prepend <file_path>] Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] -i, --input Input source files path [ string ] [required] [ default : "src" ] -o, --output Output file or directory to write output to. [ string ] [required] -t, --template Name of the template to be used ( `default` , `bitbucket` ) or path to an EJS template file. [ string ] [ default : "default" ] --header Path to file content to add at the top of the documentation. [ string ] --footer Path to file content to add at the bottom of the documentation. [ string ] --prepend Path to file content to add before route groups documentation. [ string ] --multi Output one file per group to the `output` directory. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --createPath Recursively create directory arborescence to the `output` directory. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -h, --help Show help [ boolean ] Examples: apidoc-markdown -i src -o doc.md Generate from `src` source files to `doc.md` apidoc-markdown --input src --output doc.md Generate from `src` source files to `doc.md` apidoc-markdown -i src -o doc.md -t bitbucket Generate from `src` source files to `doc.md` using the `bitbucket` template apidoc-markdown -i src -o doc.md -t my_custom_template.md Generate from `src` source files to `doc.md` using a provided template file apidoc-markdown -i src -o doc --multi Generate from `src` source files to `doc/<group>.md` apidoc-markdown - https:

Examples

Generate documentation (See ./example/basic/example.md ).

apidoc-markdown - i src -o doc .md

You can select a provided template by using -t or --template ( default , bitbucket ).

apidoc-markdown - i src -o doc .md -t bitbucket

You can pass the path to your own template by using -t or --template .

apidoc-markdown - i src -o doc .md -t my_custom_template .md

You can inject a header, footer or prepend section in your documentation with the content of a file using --header , --footer and --prepend .

apidoc-markdown - i src -o doc .md -- header header .md apidoc-markdown - i src -o doc .md -- footer footer .md apidoc-markdown - i src -o doc .md --prepend prepend .md apidoc-markdown - i src -o doc .md -- header header .md -- footer footer .md --prepend prepend .md

Generate documentation with one file per group (See ./example/multi ).

apidoc-markdown -i src -o doc

Quick and easy project integration

Install apidoc-markdown as a dev dependency.

pnpm install -D apidoc-markdown

Add the following script to your package.json file ( src is where are stored your source files containing some apiDoc annotations).

{ "scripts" : { "doc" : "apidoc-markdown -i src -o DOCUMENTATION.md" } }

Run the npm script to generate the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

pnpm doc

Programmatic usage API

generateMarkdownFileSystem

Generate mardown documentation using the file system and creating output file(s).

import path from 'path' import { generateMarkdownFileSystem } from 'apidoc-markdown' const documentation: Doc = await generateMarkdownFileSystem({ input: path.resolve(__dirname, 'path' , 'to' , 'your' , 'sources' , 'directory' ), output: path.resolve(__dirname, 'doc.md' ), template: 'default' , header: path.resolve(__dirname, 'add-this-to-the-top' ), footer: path.resolve(__dirname, 'add-this-to-the-bottom' ), prepend: path.resolve(__dirname, 'prepend-this-to-api-routes' ), multi: false , createPath: true }) type Doc = Array <{ name: string content: string }>

generateMarkdown

Generate mardown documentation by passing directly the apiDoc output.

import { generateMarkdown } from 'apidoc-markdown' const documentation: Doc = await generateMarkdown({ apiDocProjectData: { name: 'test' , version: '0.13.0' }, apiDocApiData: [{ type : 'get' , url: '/define' }], template: 'my EJS template <%= project.name %> v<%= project.version %>' , header: 'Add this text at the top of the doc!' , footer: 'Add this text at the bottom of the doc!' , prepend: 'Prepend this before the API routes documentation!' , multi: false }) type Doc = Array <{ name: string content: string }>

Configuration

Using apidoc.json

The header , footer and prepend options can be configured directly in your apidoc.json (see apidoc.json documentation).

Add it like this:

{ "name" : "test" , "version" : "0.1.2" , "description" : "test" , "title" : "test" , "url" : "https://test.example.com/" , "header" : { "filename" : "header.md" }, "footer" : { "filename" : "footer.md" }, "prepend" : { "filename" : "prepend.md" } }

Note: This only works if you use the CLI or generateMarkdownFileSystem .

API groups order

You can choose the order in which the documentation groups gets generated by adding an order key in apidoc.json . See example apidoc.json and generated example output.

Note: This is only useful when generating the documentation to a single output file ( multi is false ).

Contribute

Suggest any feature you would like by creating an issue or a pull request.

When reporting bugs, please fill the issue template correctly with as much info as possible to help me debug and understand what's happening.

⭐ Star the project to help it grow! 😄

License

The MIT license