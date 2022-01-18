apiDoc

apiDoc creates a documentation from API descriptions in your source code.

Installation

$ npm install -g apidoc

Usage

Add some apidoc comments anywhere in your source code:

Now generate the documentation from src/ into doc/ .

$ apidoc -i src/ -o doc/

This repository contains and example folder from which you can generate a very complete documentation on an example api endpoint. It also contains best practice hints (in the footer.md file).

$ git clone https://github.com/apidoc/apidoc && cd apidoc $ npm install --prod $ ./bin/apidoc -i example -o /tmp/doc $ $BROWSER /tmp/doc

Programmatic usage

You can generate the documentation programmatically:

import path from 'path' import { createDoc } from 'apidoc' const doc = createDoc({ src: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src' ), dest: path.resolve(__dirname, 'doc' ), dryRun: true , silent: true , }) if ( typeof doc !== 'boolean' ) { console .log(doc.data) console .log(doc.project) }

Install type definitions (see @types/apidoc):

$ npm install -D @types/apidoc

Docker image

You can use apidoc in Docker like this:

docker build -t apidoc/apidoc . docker run --rm -v $( pwd ):/home/node/apidoc apidoc/apidoc -o outputdir -i inputdir

Supported programming languages

C#, Go, Dart, Java, JavaScript, PHP, Scala (all DocStyle capable languages):

Clojure :

CoffeeScript :

Elixir :

Erlang :

Perl

Python """ This is a comment. """

Ruby

Plugins (extend apiDoc)

apiDoc will auto include installed plugins.

apidoc-plugin-schema Generates and inject apidoc elements from api schemas. npm install apidoc-plugin-schema

For details and an example on how to implement your own plugin, please view apidoc-plugin-test.

Support

Please create a new issue if you have a suggestion/question or if you found a problem/bug.

Contributing

apiDoc is a collaborative project. Pull requests are welcome. Please see the CONTRIBUTING file.

flask-apidoc pip install flask-apidoc

grunt-apidoc npm install grunt-apidoc .

. gapidoc (gulp) npm install gapidoc .

. webpack-apidoc npm install --save-dev webpack-apidoc .

Integration

Converter