This is the official Git repository for the apicurio studio project: http://www.apicur.io/
The apicurio studio project is a standalone API design studio that can be used to create new or edit existing API designs (using the OpenAPI specification).
The easiest way to get started with the code is to create your own fork of this repository, and then clone your fork:
$ git clone git@github.com:<you>/apicurio-studio.git
$ cd apicurio-studio
$ git remote add upstream git://github.com/apicurio/apicurio-studio.git
At any time, you can pull changes from the upstream and merge them onto your master:
$ git checkout master # switches to the 'master' branch
$ git pull upstream master # fetches all 'upstream' changes and merges 'upstream/master' onto your 'master' branch
$ git push origin # pushes all the updates to your fork, which should be in-sync with 'upstream'
The general idea is to keep your 'master' branch in-sync with the 'upstream/master'.
The following command compiles all the code, installs the JARs into your local Maven repository, and runs all of the unit tests:
$ mvn clean install
The fastest way to get started using Apicurio Studio is to use the quickstart. The Apicurio quickstart is produced as part
of the full maven build - you can find it in
distro/quickstart/target as a ZIP file. To start up the quickstart, use the
following commands from the top-level of the repository:
$ rm -rf ./distro/quickstart/target/apicurio-studio-*-SNAPSHOT
$ unzip distro/quickstart/target/apicurio-studio-*-quickstart.zip -d distro/quickstart/target
$ ./distro/quickstart/target/apicurio-studio-*-SNAPSHOT/bin/standalone.sh -c standalone-apicurio.xml
This will start Wildfly on your local machine and you can access the UI at http://localhost:8080.
Apicurio Studio is open source, and we welcome anybody who wants to participate and contribute!
Please follow Setting your development environment guide to setup your local machine for development. The guide assumes the use of the Eclipse IDE for Java development (backend) but is not required - developers should be able to adapt the instructions to their particular environment. An additional way that is less dependent on Eclipse is described in this manual.
If you want to fix a bug or make any changes, please log an issue in GitHub describing the bug or new feature. Then we highly recommend making the changes on a topic branch named with the JIRA issue number. For example, this command creates a branch for the APISTUDIO-1234 issue:
$ git checkout -b apicurio-studio-1234
After you're happy with your changes and a full build (with unit tests) runs successfully, commit your changes on your topic branch. Then it's time to check for and pull any recent changes that were made in the official repository:
$ git checkout master # switches to the 'master' branch
$ git pull upstream master # fetches all 'upstream' changes and merges 'upstream/master' onto your 'master' branch
$ git checkout apicurio-studio-1234 # switches to your topic branch
$ git rebase master # reapplies your changes on top of the latest in master
# (i.e., the latest from master will be the new base for your changes)
If the pull grabbed a lot of changes, you should rerun your build to make sure your changes are still good.
You can then either create patches (one file per commit, saved in
~/apicurio-studio-1234) with
$ git format-patch -M -o ~/apicurio-studio-1234 orgin/master
and upload them to the JIRA issue, or you can push your topic branch and its changes into your public fork repository
$ git push origin apicurio-studio-1234 # pushes your topic branch into your public fork of apicurio-studio
and generate a pull-request for your changes.
We prefer pull-requests, because we can review the proposed changes, comment on them, discuss them with you, and likely merge the changes right into the official repository.
Please try to create one commit per feature or fix, generally the easiest way to do this is via git squash. This makes reverting changes easier, and avoids needlessly polluting the repository history with checkpoint commits.
When you are hacking on some apicurio-studio code, we'd really appreciate it if you followed the apicurio-studio coding standards. If you're using Eclipse, you can find a code formatter config file here:
tools/src/eclipse/apicurio-eclipse-formatter.xml
You should be able to import that guy straight into Eclipse by going to Window->Preferences :: Java/Code Style/Formatter