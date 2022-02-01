The apicurio-studio project (Open Source API Design Studio)

Summary

This is the official Git repository for the apicurio studio project: http://www.apicur.io/

The apicurio studio project is a standalone API design studio that can be used to create new or edit existing API designs (using the OpenAPI specification).

Get the code

The easiest way to get started with the code is to create your own fork of this repository, and then clone your fork:

$ git clone git@github.com:<you>/apicurio-studio.git $ cd apicurio-studio $ git remote add upstream git://github.com/apicurio/apicurio-studio.git

At any time, you can pull changes from the upstream and merge them onto your master:

$ git checkout master $ git pull upstream master $ git push origin

The general idea is to keep your 'master' branch in-sync with the 'upstream/master'.

Building apicurio-studio

Requirements

Maven 3.x

Java 8 or 11 (recommended)

The following command compiles all the code, installs the JARs into your local Maven repository, and runs all of the unit tests:

$ mvn clean install

Quickstart (i.e. How To Run It)

The fastest way to get started using Apicurio Studio is to use the quickstart. The Apicurio quickstart is produced as part of the full maven build - you can find it in distro/quickstart/target as a ZIP file. To start up the quickstart, use the following commands from the top-level of the repository:

$ rm -rf ./distro/quickstart/target/apicurio-studio-*-SNAPSHOT $ unzip distro/quickstart/target/apicurio-studio-*-quickstart.zip -d distro/quickstart/target $ ./distro/quickstart/target/apicurio-studio-*-SNAPSHOT/bin/standalone.sh -c standalone-apicurio.xml

This will start Wildfly on your local machine and you can access the UI at http://localhost:8080.

Contribute fixes and features

Apicurio Studio is open source, and we welcome anybody who wants to participate and contribute!

Please follow Setting your development environment guide to setup your local machine for development. The guide assumes the use of the Eclipse IDE for Java development (backend) but is not required - developers should be able to adapt the instructions to their particular environment. An additional way that is less dependent on Eclipse is described in this manual.

If you want to fix a bug or make any changes, please log an issue in GitHub describing the bug or new feature. Then we highly recommend making the changes on a topic branch named with the JIRA issue number. For example, this command creates a branch for the APISTUDIO-1234 issue:

$ git checkout -b apicurio-studio-1234

After you're happy with your changes and a full build (with unit tests) runs successfully, commit your changes on your topic branch. Then it's time to check for and pull any recent changes that were made in the official repository:

$ git checkout master $ git pull upstream master $ git checkout apicurio-studio-1234 $ git rebase master

If the pull grabbed a lot of changes, you should rerun your build to make sure your changes are still good. You can then either create patches (one file per commit, saved in ~/apicurio-studio-1234 ) with

$ git format-patch -M -o ~/apicurio-studio-1234 orgin/master

and upload them to the JIRA issue, or you can push your topic branch and its changes into your public fork repository

$ git push origin apicurio-studio-1234

and generate a pull-request for your changes.

We prefer pull-requests, because we can review the proposed changes, comment on them, discuss them with you, and likely merge the changes right into the official repository.

Please try to create one commit per feature or fix, generally the easiest way to do this is via git squash. This makes reverting changes easier, and avoids needlessly polluting the repository history with checkpoint commits.

Code Formatting

When you are hacking on some apicurio-studio code, we'd really appreciate it if you followed the apicurio-studio coding standards. If you're using Eclipse, you can find a code formatter config file here:

tools/src/eclipse/apicurio-eclipse-formatter.xml

You should be able to import that guy straight into Eclipse by going to Window->Preferences :: Java/Code Style/Formatter