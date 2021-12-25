Convert API Blueprint to Swagger 2.0 or OpenAPI 3.0.
Supported versions:
$ npm install -g apib2swagger
Convert to Swagger specification.
$ apib2swagger -i api.md
$ apib2swagger -i api.md -o swagger.json
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --yaml -o swagger.yaml
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --prefer-reference
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --bearer-apikey
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --open-api-3
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --info-title "My API Document Title"
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --prefer-file-ref
Without -i option it reads from STDIN, without -o option writes to STDOUT.
$ apib2swagger < api.md > swagger.json
$ cat api.md | apib2swagger
Run http server with SwaggerUI. SwaggerUI will be automatically downloaded to current dir.
$ apib2swagger -i api.md -s
$ apib2swagger -i api.md -s -p 3000
# When using file references and running the SwaggerUI server, you can specify the source
# directory with the -sd flag. It will check the input directory and execution directory
# if -sd is not given.
$ apib2swagger -i api.md -s --prefer-file-ref -sd ~/project/src/
Use as a library.
var apib2swagger = require('apib2swagger'),
apib = '...',
options = {
preferReference: true,
// optional (Swagger 2.0 only).
bearerAsApikey: false,
// optional. swagger 2.0 is used by default.
openApi3: true,
// optional. title will be grabbed from blueprint if not specified.
infoTitle: 'My API Document Title',
// optional (Open API 3 only).
// will set a $ref to the given file path instead of including the file contents.
preferFileRef: true
};
apib2swagger.convert(apib, options, function (error, result) {
if (!error) console.log(result.swagger);
});
You can run apib2swagger via
npx (without first needing to install it) like so:
cat api.md | npx apib2swagger > swagger.json
You can also run apib2swagger inside a docker container.
$ docker run -it --rm -v $(pwd):/docs ghcr.io/kminami/apib2swagger -i /docs/api.md -o /docs/swagger.json
Copyright (c) 2021 Keisuke Minami
MIT