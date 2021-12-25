openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
api

apib2swagger

by Keisuke Minami
1.13.0 (see all)

Convert API Blueprint to Swagger 2.0 or OpenAPI 3.0.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.5K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

apib2swagger

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

Convert API Blueprint to Swagger 2.0 or OpenAPI 3.0.

Supported versions:

  • API Blueprint 1A9
  • Swagger 2.0
  • OpenAPI 3.0.3
  • Node.js 12.x, 14.x, 16.x or higher

Install

$ npm install -g apib2swagger

Usage

Convert to Swagger specification.

$ apib2swagger -i api.md
$ apib2swagger -i api.md -o swagger.json
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --yaml -o swagger.yaml
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --prefer-reference
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --bearer-apikey
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --open-api-3
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --info-title "My API Document Title"
$ apib2swagger -i api.md --prefer-file-ref

Without -i option it reads from STDIN, without -o option writes to STDOUT.

$ apib2swagger < api.md > swagger.json
$ cat api.md | apib2swagger

Run http server with SwaggerUI. SwaggerUI will be automatically downloaded to current dir.

$ apib2swagger -i api.md -s
$ apib2swagger -i api.md -s -p 3000

# When using file references and running the SwaggerUI server, you can specify the source
# directory with the -sd flag. It will check the input directory and execution directory
# if -sd is not given.
$ apib2swagger -i api.md -s --prefer-file-ref -sd ~/project/src/

Use as a library.

var apib2swagger = require('apib2swagger'),
    apib = '...',
    options = { 
        preferReference: true, 

        // optional (Swagger 2.0 only).
        bearerAsApikey: false,

        // optional. swagger 2.0 is used by default.
        openApi3: true, 

        // optional. title will be grabbed from blueprint if not specified.
        infoTitle: 'My API Document Title', 

        // optional (Open API 3 only). 
        // will set a $ref to the given file path instead of including the file contents.
        preferFileRef: true 
    };

apib2swagger.convert(apib, options, function (error, result) {
    if (!error) console.log(result.swagger);
});

npx

You can run apib2swagger via npx (without first needing to install it) like so:

cat api.md | npx apib2swagger > swagger.json

Docker

You can also run apib2swagger inside a docker container.

$ docker run -it --rm -v $(pwd):/docs ghcr.io/kminami/apib2swagger -i /docs/api.md -o /docs/swagger.json

License

Copyright (c) 2021 Keisuke Minami

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial