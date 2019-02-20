DEPRECATED Node.js SDK for Api.ai

Deprecated This Dialogflow client library and Dialogflow API V1 have been deprecated and will be shut down on October 23th, 2019. Please migrate to Dialogflow API V2 and the v2 client library

This plugin allows integrating agents from the Api.ai natural language processing service with your Node.js application.

Installation

Install Node.js

Install Api.ai SDK with npm :

npm install apiai

Usage

Create main.js file with the following code:

var apiai = require ( 'apiai' ); var app = apiai( "<your client access token>" ); var request = app.textRequest( '<Your text query>' , { sessionId : '<unique session id>' }); request.on( 'response' , function ( response ) { console .log(response); }); request.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); request.end();

Run following command.

node main.js

Your can find more examples in samples directory.

How to make contributions?

Please read and follow the steps in the CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

See LICENSE.

Terms

Your use of this sample is subject to, and by using or downloading the sample files you agree to comply with, the Google APIs Terms of Service.

This is not an official Google product.