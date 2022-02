API documentation and live playground for Web Components. Based on custom elements manifest JSON format.

< api-viewer src = "./custom-elements.json" > </ api-viewer >

Features

Install

npm install api-viewer-element

Check out the Getting Started guide.

Usage

The following web components are available:

Contributing

Install dependencies

yarn

Run demo in browser

yarn dev

Open http://127.0.0.1:8000

Run the docs locally

yarn start

Open http://127.0.0.1:8000

Build the docs site

yarn dist

Acknowledgements