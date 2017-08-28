This package helps to convert between different API specifications. It currently supports OAS (Swagger 2), RAML 0.8, RAML 1.0, and Postman collections.
This package is used in production @ https://stoplight.io. If you are using this package in production, please let us know and we will link you.
A prior version of this library was available, but not published on NPM. If you are directly referencing the git URL in your package.json files, please update them to use the
api-spec-transformer package name, instead of
https://github.com/stoplightio/api-spec-converter. We will be re-naming the git repository to
https://github.com/stoplightio/api-spec-transformer in the near future.
npm install --save api-spec-transformer
var transformer = require('api-spec-transformer');
var ramlToSwagger = new transformer.Converter(transformer.Formats.RAML10, transformer.Formats.SWAGGER);
ramlToSwagger.loadFile('/source/raml.yaml', function(err) {
if (err) {
console.log(err.stack);
return;
}
ramlToSwagger.convert('yaml')
.then(function(convertedData) {
// convertedData is swagger YAML string
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log(err);
});
});
var transformer = require('api-spec-transformer');
// Convert swagger to raml, from a url.
var swaggerToRaml = new transformer.Converter(transformer.Formats.SWAGGER, transformer.Formats.RAML10);
swaggerToRaml.loadFile('http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json', function(err) {
if (err) {
console.log(err.stack);
return;
}
swaggerToRaml.convert('yaml')
.then(function(convertedData) {
// convertedData is a raml YAML string
})
.catch(function(err){
console.log(err);
});
});
You can tell the converter to detect the input format automatically (by passing
AUTO format), it will detect the right format for the input.
var transformer = require('api-spec-transformer');
var myConverter = new transformer.Converter(transformer.Formats.AUTO, transformer.Formats.RAML10);
swaggerToRaml.loadFile('http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json', function(err) {
// Will identify the input as swagger - the rest is the same as above.
});
var transformer = require('api-spec-transformer');
var swaggerToRaml = new transformer.Converter(transformer.Formats.SWAGGER, transformer.Formats.RAML10);
var mySwaggerString = '...';
swaggerToRaml.loadData(mySwaggerString)
.then(function() {
// Do the converstion, as in the first two examples.
});
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run tests:
npm test
Run eslint to check linting errors:
gulp lint
Contributions are welcome! Please check the current issues to make sure what you are trying to do has not already been discussed.