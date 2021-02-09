openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

api-spec-converter

by LucyBot-Inc
2.12.0 (see all)

Convert API descriptions between popular formats such as OpenAPI(fka Swagger), RAML, API Blueprint, WADL, etc.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

867

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Documentation Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

api-spec-converter

Share on Twitter

Chat on gitter NPM version Build status

Dependency status devDependency status

Convert between API description formats such as Swagger and RAML

Currently only supports conversion to OpenAPI(fka Swagger) 2.0 format, and from OpenAPI 2.0 to OpenAPI 3.0.x

You can also use the online version at https://lucybot-inc.github.io/api-spec-converter/.

Installation

Command Line

Problems? See issue #132

npm install -g api-spec-converter

NodeJS/Browser

npm install --save api-spec-converter

Usage

Command Line

$ api-spec-converter -h

  Usage: api-spec-converter [options] <URL|filename>

  Convert API descriptions between popular formats.

  Supported formats:
    * swagger_1
    * swagger_2
    * openapi_3
    * api_blueprint
    * io_docs
    * google
    * raml
    * wadl

  Options:

    -h, --help              output usage information
    -V, --version           output the version number
    -f, --from <format>     Specifies format to convert
    -t, --to <format>       Specifies output format
    -s, --syntax [syntax]   Specifies output data syntax: json or yaml. Defaults to json
    -o, --order [sortOrder] Specifies top fields ordering: openapi or alpha. Defaults to openapi
    -c, --check             Check if result is valid spec
    -d, --dummy             Fill missing required fields with dummy data

Example:

$ api-spec-converter --from=swagger_1 --to=swagger_2 --syntax=yaml --order=alpha https://raw.githubusercontent.com/LucyBot-Inc/api-spec-converter/master/test/input/swagger_1/petstore/pet.json > swagger.json

NodeJS

Options

  • from - source format (see formats below)
  • to - desired format (see formats below)
  • source - Filename, URL, or JS object for the source

Simple example:

var Converter = require('api-spec-converter');

Converter.convert({
  from: 'swagger_1',
  to: 'swagger_2',
  source: 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs',
}, function(err, converted) {
  console.log(converted.stringify());
  // For yaml and/or OpenApi field order output replace above line
  // with an options object like below
  //   var  options = {syntax: 'yaml', order: 'openapi'}
  //   console.log(converted.stringify(options));
})

Callback vs Promises

This library has full support for both callback and promises. All async functions return promises but also will execute callback if provided.

var Converter = require('api-spec-converter');

Converter.convert({
  from: 'swagger_1',
  to: 'swagger_2',
  source: 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs',
})
.then(function(converted) {
  console.log(converted.stringify());
});

Advanced features:

var Converter = require('api-spec-converter');
Converter.convert({
  from: 'swagger_1',
  to: 'swagger_2',
  source: 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs',
})
  .then(function(converted) {
    // [Optional] Fill missing fields with dummy values
    converted.fillMissing();

    // [Optional] Validate converted spec
    return converted.validate()
      .then(function (result) {
        if (result.errors)
          return console.error(JSON.stringify(errors, null, 2));
        if (result.warnings)
          return console.error(JSON.stringify(warnings, null, 2));

        fs.writeFileSync('swagger2.json', converted.stringify());
      });
  });

Browser

<script src="node_modules/api-spec-converter/dist/api-spec-converter.js"></script>
APISpecConverter.convert(...)

Supported Formats

Conversion Table

from:swagger_1swagger_2openapi_3io_docsapi_blueprintgoogleramlwadl
to swagger_1n/a
to swagger_2n/a
to openapi_3✳️n/a✳️✳️✳️✳️✳️
to io_docsn/a
to api_blueprintn/a
to googlen/a
to ramln/a
to wadln/a

Key

  • ✅ - direct conversion
  • ✳️ - conversion via swagger_2

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and encouraged.

Testing

Please add a test case if you're adding features or fixing bugs. To run the tests:

npm test

In case you need to override the expected outputs, due to a justified and verified change, run this:

WRITE_GOLDEN=true npm test

Releases

npm run browserify
git commit -a -m "Build browser distribution"
npm version minor # or major/patch
npm publish
git push --follow-tags

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
SambhunathBangalore1 Rating0 Reviews
Software Engineer
February 12, 2021
Great Documentation

Alternatives

@nestjs/swaggerOpenAPI (Swagger) module for Nest framework (node.js) :earth_americas:
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
526K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
redoc📘 OpenAPI/Swagger-generated API Reference Documentation
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
207K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
11
Top Feedback
sue
swagger-ui-expressAdds middleware to your express app to serve the Swagger UI bound to your Swagger document. This acts as living documentation for your API hosted from within your app.
GitHub Stars
985
Weekly Downloads
893K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
sut
swagger-ui-themes:boom: A collection of css themes to spice up your Swagger docs
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
typedocDocumentation generator for TypeScript projects.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
505K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
swagger-clientJavascript library to connect to swagger-enabled APIs via browser or nodejs
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
202K
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial