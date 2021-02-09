Convert between API description formats such as Swagger and RAML

Currently only supports conversion to OpenAPI(fka Swagger) 2.0 format, and from OpenAPI 2.0 to OpenAPI 3.0.x

You can also use the online version at https://lucybot-inc.github.io/api-spec-converter/.

Installation

Command Line

Problems? See issue #132 npm install -g api-spec-converter

npm install --save api-spec-converter

Usage

Command Line

$ api-spec-converter -h Usage: api-spec-converter [options] <URL|filename> Convert API descriptions between popular formats. Supported formats: * swagger_1 * swagger_2 * openapi_3 * api_blueprint * io_docs * google * raml * wadl Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -f, --from <format> Specifies format to convert -t, --to <format> Specifies output format -s, --syntax [syntax] Specifies output data syntax: json or yaml. Defaults to json -o, --order [sortOrder] Specifies top fields ordering: openapi or alpha. Defaults to openapi -c, --check Check if result is valid spec -d, --dummy Fill missing required fields with dummy data

Example:

$ api-spec-converter --from=swagger_1 --to=swagger_2 --syntax=yaml --order=alpha https://raw.githubusercontent.com/LucyBot-Inc/api-spec-converter/master/ test /input/swagger_1/petstore/pet.json > swagger.json

NodeJS

Options

from - source format (see formats below)

- source format (see formats below) to - desired format (see formats below)

- desired format (see formats below) source - Filename, URL, or JS object for the source

Simple example:

var Converter = require ( 'api-spec-converter' ); Converter.convert({ from : 'swagger_1' , to : 'swagger_2' , source : 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs' , }, function ( err, converted ) { console .log(converted.stringify()); })

Callback vs Promises

This library has full support for both callback and promises. All async functions return promises but also will execute callback if provided.

var Converter = require ( 'api-spec-converter' ); Converter.convert({ from : 'swagger_1' , to : 'swagger_2' , source : 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs' , }) .then( function ( converted ) { console .log(converted.stringify()); });

Advanced features:

var Converter = require ( 'api-spec-converter' ); Converter.convert({ from : 'swagger_1' , to : 'swagger_2' , source : 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs' , }) .then( function ( converted ) { converted.fillMissing(); return converted.validate() .then( function ( result ) { if (result.errors) return console .error( JSON .stringify(errors, null , 2 )); if (result.warnings) return console .error( JSON .stringify(warnings, null , 2 )); fs.writeFileSync( 'swagger2.json' , converted.stringify()); }); });

Browser

<script src= "node_modules/api-spec-converter/dist/api-spec-converter.js" > </ script > APISpecConverter.convert(...)

Supported Formats

Conversion Table

from: swagger_1 swagger_2 openapi_3 io_docs api_blueprint google raml wadl to swagger_1 n/a to swagger_2 ✅ n/a ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ to openapi_3 ✳️ ✅ n/a ✳️ ✳️ ✳️ ✳️ ✳️ to io_docs n/a to api_blueprint n/a to google n/a to raml n/a to wadl n/a

Key

✅ - direct conversion

✳️ - conversion via swagger_2

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and encouraged.

Testing

Please add a test case if you're adding features or fixing bugs. To run the tests:

npm test

In case you need to override the expected outputs, due to a justified and verified change, run this:

WRITE_GOLDEN= true npm test

Releases