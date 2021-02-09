Convert between API description formats such as Swagger and RAML
Currently only supports conversion to OpenAPI(fka Swagger) 2.0 format, and from OpenAPI 2.0 to OpenAPI 3.0.x
You can also use the online version at https://lucybot-inc.github.io/api-spec-converter/.
Problems? See issue #132
npm install -g api-spec-converter
npm install --save api-spec-converter
$ api-spec-converter -h
Usage: api-spec-converter [options] <URL|filename>
Convert API descriptions between popular formats.
Supported formats:
* swagger_1
* swagger_2
* openapi_3
* api_blueprint
* io_docs
* google
* raml
* wadl
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --from <format> Specifies format to convert
-t, --to <format> Specifies output format
-s, --syntax [syntax] Specifies output data syntax: json or yaml. Defaults to json
-o, --order [sortOrder] Specifies top fields ordering: openapi or alpha. Defaults to openapi
-c, --check Check if result is valid spec
-d, --dummy Fill missing required fields with dummy data
Example:
$ api-spec-converter --from=swagger_1 --to=swagger_2 --syntax=yaml --order=alpha https://raw.githubusercontent.com/LucyBot-Inc/api-spec-converter/master/test/input/swagger_1/petstore/pet.json > swagger.json
from - source format (see formats below)
to - desired format (see formats below)
source - Filename, URL, or JS object for the source
var Converter = require('api-spec-converter');
Converter.convert({
from: 'swagger_1',
to: 'swagger_2',
source: 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs',
}, function(err, converted) {
console.log(converted.stringify());
// For yaml and/or OpenApi field order output replace above line
// with an options object like below
// var options = {syntax: 'yaml', order: 'openapi'}
// console.log(converted.stringify(options));
})
This library has full support for both callback and promises. All async functions return promises but also will execute callback if provided.
var Converter = require('api-spec-converter');
Converter.convert({
from: 'swagger_1',
to: 'swagger_2',
source: 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs',
})
.then(function(converted) {
console.log(converted.stringify());
});
var Converter = require('api-spec-converter');
Converter.convert({
from: 'swagger_1',
to: 'swagger_2',
source: 'https://api.gettyimages.com/swagger/api-docs',
})
.then(function(converted) {
// [Optional] Fill missing fields with dummy values
converted.fillMissing();
// [Optional] Validate converted spec
return converted.validate()
.then(function (result) {
if (result.errors)
return console.error(JSON.stringify(errors, null, 2));
if (result.warnings)
return console.error(JSON.stringify(warnings, null, 2));
fs.writeFileSync('swagger2.json', converted.stringify());
});
});
<script src="node_modules/api-spec-converter/dist/api-spec-converter.js"></script>
APISpecConverter.convert(...)
|from:
|swagger_1
|swagger_2
|openapi_3
|io_docs
|api_blueprint
|raml
|wadl
|to swagger_1
|n/a
|to swagger_2
|✅
|n/a
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|to openapi_3
|✳️
|✅
|n/a
|✳️
|✳️
|✳️
|✳️
|✳️
|to io_docs
|n/a
|to api_blueprint
|n/a
|to google
|n/a
|to raml
|n/a
|to wadl
|n/a
Contributions are welcome and encouraged.
Please add a test case if you're adding features or fixing bugs. To run the tests:
npm test
In case you need to override the expected outputs, due to a justified and verified change, run this:
WRITE_GOLDEN=true npm test
npm run browserify
git commit -a -m "Build browser distribution"
npm version minor # or major/patch
npm publish
git push --follow-tags