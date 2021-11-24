Convert query parameters from API urls to MongoDB queries (advanced querying, filtering, sorting, …)
$in,
$regexp, …) and features (nested objects, projection, type casting, …)
fields vs
select) and options
npm i --save api-query-params
aqp(queryString, [opts])
Converts
queryStringinto a MongoDB query object
queryString: query string part of the requested API URL (ie,
firstName=John&limit=10). Works with already parsed object too (ie,
{status: 'success'}) [required]
opts: object for advanced options (See below) [optional]
The resulting object contains the following properties:
filter which contains the query criteria
projection which contains the query projection
sort,
skip,
limit which contains the cursor modifiers
population which contains the query population (mongoose feature only)
import aqp from 'api-query-params';
const query = aqp(
'status=sent×tamp>2016-01-01&author.firstName=/john/i&limit=100&skip=50&sort=-timestamp&populate=logs&fields=id,logs.ip'
);
// {
// filter: {
// status: 'sent',
// timestamp: { $gt: Fri Jan 01 2016 01:00:00 GMT+0100 (CET) },
// 'author.firstName': /john/i
// },
// sort: { timestamp: -1 },
// skip: 50,
// limit: 100,
// projection: { id: 1 },
// population: [ { path: 'logs', select: { ip: 1 } } ]
// }
import express from 'express';
import aqp from 'api-query-params';
import User from './models/User';
const app = express();
app.get('/users', (req, res, next) => {
const { filter, skip, limit, sort, projection, population } = aqp(req.query);
User.find(filter)
.skip(skip)
.limit(limit)
.sort(sort)
.select(projection)
.populate(population)
.exec((err, users) => {
if (err) {
return next(err);
}
res.send(users);
});
});
That's it. Your
/users endpoint can now query, filter, sort your
User mongoose model and more.
|MongoDB
|URI
|Example
|Result
$eq
key=val
type=public
{filter: {type: 'public'}}
$gt
key>val
count>5
{filter: {count: {$gt: 5}}}
$gte
key>=val
rating>=9.5
{filter: {rating: {$gte: 9.5}}}
$lt
key<val
createdAt<2016-01-01
{filter: {createdAt: {$lt: Fri Jan 01 2016 01:00:00 GMT+0100 (CET)}}}
$lte
key<=val
score<=-5
{filter: {score: {$lte: -5}}}
$ne
key!=val
status!=success
{filter: {status: {$ne: 'success'}}}
$in
key=val1,val2
country=GB,US
{filter: {country: {$in: ['GB', 'US']}}}
$nin
key!=val1,val2
lang!=fr,en
{filter: {lang: {$nin: ['fr', 'en']}}}
$exists
key
phone
{filter: {phone: {$exists: true}}}
$exists
!key
!email
{filter: {email: {$exists: false}}}
$regex
key=/value/<opts>
email=/@gmail\.com$/i
{filter: {email: /@gmail.com$/i}}
$regex
key!=/value/<opts>
phone!=/^06/
{filter: {phone: { $not: /^06/}}}
For more advanced usage (
$or,
$type,
$elemMatch, etc.), pass any MongoDB query filter object as JSON string in the
filter query parameter, ie:
aqp('filter={"$or":[{"key1":"value1"},{"key2":"value2"}]}');
// {
// filter: {
// $or: [
// { key1: 'value1' },
// { key2: 'value2' }
// ]
// },
// }
skip and
limit.
aqp('skip=5&limit=10');
// {
// skip: 5,
// limit: 10
// }
fields.
- prefixes to return all fields except some specific fields.
$,
$elemMatch or
$slice)
aqp('fields=id,url');
// {
// projection: { id: 1, url: 1}
// }
aqp('fields=-_id,-email');
// {
// projection: { _id: 0, email: 0 }
// }
aqp('fields={"comments":{"$slice":[20,10]}}');
// {
// projection: { comments: { $slice: [ 20, 10 ] } }
// }
sort.
- prefixes to sort in descending order.
aqp('sort=-points,createdAt');
// {
// sort: { points: -1, createdAt: 1 }
// }
populate.
projection object.
aqp('populate=a,b&fields=foo,bar,a.baz');
// {
// population: [ { path: 'a', select: { baz: 1 } } ],
// projection: { foo: 1, bar: 1 },
// }
Any operators which process a list of fields (
$in,
$nin, sort and projection) can accept a comma-separated string or multiple pairs of key/value:
country=GB,US is equivalent to
country=GB&country=US
sort=-createdAt,lastName is equivalent to
sort=-createdAt&sort=lastName
. notation
Any operators can be applied on deep properties using
. notation:
aqp('followers[0].id=123&sort=-metadata.created_at');
// {
// filter: {
// 'followers[0].id': 123,
// },
// sort: { 'metadata.created_at': -1 }
// }
The following types are automatically casted:
Number,
RegExp,
Date and
Boolean.
null string is also casted:
aqp('date=2016-01-01&boolean=true&integer=10®exp=/foobar/i&null=null');
// {
// filter: {
// date: Fri Jan 01 2016 01:00:00 GMT+0100 (CET),
// boolean: true,
// integer: 10,
// regexp: /foobar/i,
// null: null
// }
// }
If you need to disable or force type casting, you can wrap the values with
string(),
date() built-in casters or by specifying your own custom functions (See below):
aqp('key1=string(10)&key2=date(2016)&key3=string(null)');
// {
// filter: {
// key1: '10',
// key2: Fri Jan 01 2016 01:00:00 GMT+0100 (CET),
// key3: 'null'
// }
// }
opts)
The following options are useful to change the operator default keys:
skipKey: custom skip operator key (default is
skip)
limitKey: custom limit operator key (default is
limit)
projectionKey: custom projection operator key (default is
fields)
sortKey: custom sort operator key (default is
sort)
filterKey: custom filter operator key (default is
filter)
populationKey: custom populate operator key (default is
populate)
aqp('organizationId=123&offset=10&max=125', {
limitKey: 'max',
skipKey: 'offset',
});
// {
// filter: {
// organizationId: 123,
// },
// skip: 10,
// limit: 125
// }
The following options are useful to specify which keys to use in the
filter object. (ie, avoid that authentication parameter like
apiKey ends up in a mongoDB query). All operator keys are (
sort,
limit, etc.) already ignored.
blacklist: filter on all keys except the ones specified
whitelist: filter only on the keys specified
aqp('id=e9117e5c-c405-489b-9c12-d9f398c7a112&apiKey=foobar', {
blacklist: ['apiKey'],
});
// {
// filter: {
// id: 'e9117e5c-c405-489b-9c12-d9f398c7a112',
// }
// }
You can specify you own casting functions to apply to query parameter values, either by explicitly wrapping the value in URL with your custom function name (See example below) or by implictly mapping a key to a function (See
Specify casting per param keys below). Note that you can also override built-in casting functions:
boolean,
date ,
null ,
number ,
regex and
string.
casters: object to specify custom casters, key is the caster name, and value is a function which is passed the query parameter value as parameter.
aqp('key1=lowercase(VALUE)&key2=int(10.5)&key3=true', {
casters: {
lowercase: val => val.toLowerCase(),
int: val => parseInt(val, 10),
boolean: val => (val === 'true' ? '1' : '0'),
},
});
// {
// filter: {
// key1: 'value',
// key2: 10,
// key3: '1',
// }
// }
You can specify how query parameter values are casted by passing an object.
castParams: object which map keys to casters (built-in or custom ones using the
casters option).
aqp('key1=VALUE&key2=10.5&key3=20&key4=foo', {
casters: {
lowercase: val => val.toLowerCase(),
int: val => parseInt(val, 10),
},
castParams: {
key1: 'lowercase',
key2: 'int',
key3: 'string',
key4: 'unknown',
},
});
// {
// filter: {
// key1: 'value',
// key2: 10,
// key3: '20',
// key4: 'foo',
// }
// }
MIT © Loris Guignard