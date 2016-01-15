RFC 7807 - Problem Details for HTTP APIs
npm install api-problem
Problem(status[, title][, type][, members])
|name
|type
|required
|default
|description
|referece
status
String
✔
N/A
|The HTTP status code generated by the origin server for this occurrence of the problem
|Section 3.1
title
String
✖
|HTTP status phrase
|A short, human-readable summary of the problem type
|Section 3.1
type
String
✖
about:blank
|A URI reference that identifies the problem type
|Section 3.1
details
Object
✖
N/A
|additional details to attach to object
|Section 3.1
import Problem from 'api-problem'
// HTTP defaults
new Problem(404)
//=> { status: '404', title: 'Not Found', type: 'https://httpstatuses.com/404' }
// override defaults
new Problem(404, 'Oops! Page Not Found')
//=> { status: '404', title: 'Oops! Page Not Found', type: 'https://httpstatuses.com/404' }
// custom values
new Problem(403, 'You do not have enough credit', 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit')
//=> { status: '403', title: 'You do not have enough credit', type: 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit' }
// additional details
new Problem(403, 'You do not have enough credit', 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit', {
detail: 'Your current balance is 30, but that costs 50.',
instance: '/account/12345/msgs/abc',
balance: 30,
accounts: ['/account/12345', '/account/67890']
})
//=> { status: '403', title: 'You do not have enough credit', type: 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit', detail: 'Your current balance is 30, but that costs 50.', instance: '/account/12345/msgs/abc', balance: 30, accounts: ['/account/12345', '/account/67890'] }
// HTTP defaults + Details
new Problem(403, {
detail: 'Account suspended',
instance: '/account/12345',
date: '2016-01-15T06:47:01.175Z',
account_id: '12345'
})
//=> { status: '403', title: 'Forbidden', type: 'https://httpstatuses.com/404', detail: 'Account suspended', instance: '/account/12345', account_id: 12345, 'date: 2016-01-15T06:47:01.175Z' }
<object>
toObject()
returns an object containing all the properties including: (status, title, type, members)
const prob = new Problem(403, 'You do not have enough credit', 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit', { user_id: 'x123' })
prob.toObject() //=> { status: 403, title: 'You do not have enough credit', type: 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit', user_id: 'x123' }
<string>
toString()
returns a simplified, human-readable string representation
const prob = new Problem(403, 'You do not have enough credit', 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit')
prob.toString() //=> [403] You do not have enough credit ('https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit')
<void>
send(response)
uses
response.writeHead and
response.end to send an appropriate error respnse message with the
Content-Type response header to
application/problem+json
import http from 'http'
import Problem from 'api-problem'
let response = new http.ServerResponse()
Problem.send(response)
A standard connect middleware is provided. The middleware intercepts Problem objects thrown as exceptions and serializes them appropriately in the HTTP response while setting the
Content-Type response header to
application/problem+json
import express from 'express'
import Problem from 'api-problem'
import Middleware from 'api-problem/lib/middleware'
const app = express()
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
throw new Problem(403)
})
app.use(Middleware)
Author: Ahmad Nassri • Twitter: @AhmadNassri