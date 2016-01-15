API Problem

RFC 7807 - Problem Details for HTTP APIs

Install

npm install api-problem

API

name type required default description referece status String ✔ N/A The HTTP status code generated by the origin server for this occurrence of the problem Section 3.1 title String ✖ HTTP status phrase A short, human-readable summary of the problem type Section 3.1 type String ✖ about:blank A URI reference that identifies the problem type Section 3.1 details Object ✖ N/A additional details to attach to object Section 3.1

import Problem from 'api-problem' new Problem( 404 ) new Problem( 404 , 'Oops! Page Not Found' ) new Problem( 403 , 'You do not have enough credit' , 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit' ) new Problem( 403 , 'You do not have enough credit' , 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit' , { detail : 'Your current balance is 30, but that costs 50.' , instance : '/account/12345/msgs/abc' , balance : 30 , accounts : [ '/account/12345' , '/account/67890' ] }) new Problem( 403 , { detail : 'Account suspended' , instance : '/account/12345' , date : '2016-01-15T06:47:01.175Z' , account_id : '12345' })

Method : <object> toObject()

returns an object containing all the properties including: (status, title, type, members)

const prob = new Problem( 403 , 'You do not have enough credit' , 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit' , { user_id : 'x123' }) prob.toObject()

Method : <string> toString()

returns a simplified, human-readable string representation

const prob = new Problem( 403 , 'You do not have enough credit' , 'https://example.com/probs/out-of-credit' ) prob.toString()

Method : <void> send(response)

uses response.writeHead and response.end to send an appropriate error respnse message with the Content-Type response header to application/problem+json

import http from 'http' import Problem from 'api-problem' let response = new http.ServerResponse() Problem.send(response)

Express Middleware

A standard connect middleware is provided. The middleware intercepts Problem objects thrown as exceptions and serializes them appropriately in the HTTP response while setting the Content-Type response header to application/problem+json