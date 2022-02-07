API Platform Admin is a tool to automatically create a beautiful (Material Design) and fully-featured administration interface for any API supporting the Hydra Core Vocabulary, including but not limited to all APIs created using the API Platform framework.
The generated administration is a 100% standalone Single-Page-Application with no coupling to the server part, according to the API-first paradigm.
API Platform Admin parses Hydra or OpenAPI documentations, then uses the awesome React-admin library (and React) to expose a nice, responsive, management interface (Create-Retrieve-Update-Delete) for all available resources.
You can also customize all screens by using React-admin components and even raw JavaScript/React code.
yarn add @api-platform/admin
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { HydraAdmin } from '@api-platform/admin';
const Admin = () => <HydraAdmin entrypoint="https://demo.api-platform.com" />; // Replace with your own API entrypoint
ReactDOM.render(<Admin />, document.getElementById('root'));
Or alternatively:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {
AdminGuesser,
hydraDataProvider,
hydraSchemaAnalyzer,
} from '@api-platform/admin';
const Admin = () => (
<AdminGuesser
// Use your custom data provider or resource schema analyzer
dataProvider={hydraDataProvider({ entrypoint: 'https://demo.api-platform.com' })}
schemaAnalyzer={hydraSchemaAnalyzer()}
/>
);
ReactDOM.render(<Admin />, document.getElementById('root'));
The documentation of API Platform Admin can be browsed on the official website.
Created by Kévin Dunglas. Sponsored by Les-Tilleuls.coop. Commercial support available upon request.