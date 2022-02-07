openbase logo
api-platform-admin

by api-platform
0.1.11

A beautiful and fully-featured administration interface builder for hypermedia APIs

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

383

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

61

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
this package has been deprecated in favor of @api-platform/admin

API Platform Admin

API Platform Admin is a tool to automatically create a beautiful (Material Design) and fully-featured administration interface for any API supporting the Hydra Core Vocabulary, including but not limited to all APIs created using the API Platform framework.

Demo of API Platform Admin in action

The generated administration is a 100% standalone Single-Page-Application with no coupling to the server part, according to the API-first paradigm.

API Platform Admin parses Hydra or OpenAPI documentations, then uses the awesome React-admin library (and React) to expose a nice, responsive, management interface (Create-Retrieve-Update-Delete) for all available resources.

You can also customize all screens by using React-admin components and even raw JavaScript/React code.

Installation

yarn add @api-platform/admin

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { HydraAdmin } from '@api-platform/admin';

const Admin = () => <HydraAdmin entrypoint="https://demo.api-platform.com" />; // Replace with your own API entrypoint

ReactDOM.render(<Admin />, document.getElementById('root'));

Or alternatively:

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {
  AdminGuesser,
  hydraDataProvider,
  hydraSchemaAnalyzer,
} from '@api-platform/admin';

const Admin = () => (
  <AdminGuesser
    // Use your custom data provider or resource schema analyzer
    dataProvider={hydraDataProvider({ entrypoint: 'https://demo.api-platform.com' })}
    schemaAnalyzer={hydraSchemaAnalyzer()}
  />
);

ReactDOM.render(<Admin />, document.getElementById('root'));

Features

  • Automatically generates an admin interface for all the resources of the API thanks to hypermedia features of Hydra
  • Generates 'list', 'create', 'show', and 'edit' screens, as well as a delete button
  • Generates suitable inputs and fields according to the API doc (e.g. number HTML input for numbers, checkbox for booleans, selectbox for relationships...)
  • Generates suitable inputs and fields according to Schema.org types if available (e.g. email field for http://schema.org/email)
  • Handles relationships
  • Supports pagination
  • Supports filters and ordering
  • Automatically validates whether a field is mandatory client-side according to the API description
  • Sends proper HTTP requests to the API and decodes them using Hydra and JSON-LD formats
  • Nicely displays server-side errors (e.g. advanced validation)
  • Supports real-time updates with Mercure
  • 100% customizable

Documentation

The documentation of API Platform Admin can be browsed on the official website.

Credits

Created by Kévin Dunglas. Sponsored by Les-Tilleuls.coop. Commercial support available upon request.

