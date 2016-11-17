This module will do query NPM registry to fetch any NPM module details including statistics.

To use the module first simply install the module using the below command.

npm install api-npm

To add it to your package.json use below command while installing

npm install api-npm --s

How to use api-npm

The current version of the module has only two functions to use

getstat (modulename,startdate,enddate,callback) getdetails (modulename,callback)

var api = require ( 'api-npm' ); api.getstat( 'express' , '2016-11-12' , '2016-12-09' ,test); function test ( data ) { console .log(data); }

The above code queries npm regiistry using npm API to get download counts forthe mentioned period (start date and end date) for the mentioned package.

The allowed date format is only the one shown in above and that is "YYYY-MM-DD".

NPM api currently doesn't allow querying download count for more than 1 month date range. hence this module also is limited for a maximum date range of 1 Month. In case you need for more than 1 month you have to call multiple times with different time range.

The output of the above script will be

{ downloads : 7251486 , start: '2016-11-12' , end: '2016-12-09' , package: 'express' }

In case Module name or date range is invalid then we will get an additional JSON attribute named "error" for example if we change the code to this

api.getstat( 'express1' , '2016-11-12' , '2016-12-09' , test );

Then the output will be like this

{ error : 'no stats for this package for this period (0002)' }

Now lets have a look at another function to see how can we get detaails of any Module from NPM registry

var api = require ( 'api-npm' ); api.getdetails( 'simple-html-template' ,test); function test ( data ) { console .log(data); }

The output of the above code will be below